Walmart, Costco, and More Major Stores That Won't Open on Thanksgiving This Year

It's almost inevitable that you'll need to buy a last-minute item on a day most stores are closed. On Thanksgiving, those items tend to be related to hosting: a set of batteries for a speaker, a pan for a last-minute side dish, or a pack of toilet paper (hey, it's the most essential things that often fall through the cracks!). In years past, retailers would often be hosting Black Friday sales that started on Thursday. But more recently, more and more stores are looking to give the day off to employees and are staying shuttered completely. Read on to discover six big-name retailers that are closed on Thanksgiving in 2023.

1 Best Buy

For the fourth year in a row, Best Buy will remain closed on Thanksgiving, a change started in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. However, the retailer will open its Black Friday sales on Friday, Nov. 17. It'll launch its Black Friday Early Access Sale for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total loyalty program members on Friday, Oct. 27, according to Chain Store Age. You will be able to shop the website on Thanksgiving—so fire up your browser if you need a new TV, gaming system, or other electronics.

2 Costco

The big-box retailer is closed seven days a year, and Thanksgiving is one of them. So, you'll want to make sure you load up on a jumbo-sized box of stuffing and fall-themed plate and napkin bundles before it closes on Wednesday night. Costco will start its early Black Friday Savings sale on Nov. 13, with a Black Friday Weekend Savings sale from Nov. 24 to 27. And if you shop Costco.com on Thanksgiving day and spend $500, you'll get $50 off at checkout on qualifying items.

3 Home Depot

Home Depot will be shuttered on Thanksgiving day, but it's offering Black Friday savings for the entire month of November. For the best discounts on top products, you'll want to wait for the main sale, which starts online on Thanksgiving Day, according to The Krazy Coupon Lady. The store will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

4 Target

Target is another retailer that began staying closed on Thanksgiving in 2020. "The response was so positive that we'll carry it forward this year, keeping our Target stores closed all day long on Thanksgiving Day. This is just one example of how our evolving strategy is meeting the needs of our business and our guests," reads a press release from 2021. The store's website has already posted major Black Friday deals on electronics, toys, kitchen products, and cleaning supplies.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

5 Ulta

Make sure you stock up on your favorite lipstick and toiletries before Thanksgiving Day. Ulta began closing its doors in 2020. "Keeping our associates at the heart of our decisions always, we are adapting this season's plans to reflect our immense gratitude for their commitment to serving our stores, our guests and our communities," a press release reads. They open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday with up to 40 percent off favorite products.

6 Walmart

Walmart's president and CEO, John Furner, said on X that the retailer would be shuttered on Thanksgiving this year. "Thanksgiving is such a special day during a very busy season, and we want you to spend that day at home with family and loved ones, whether it's eating a great meal, watching some football, or whatever your traditions are," he wrote. Its online Black Friday sales start Nov. 8, according to CBS News, and it will be open on Black Friday proper.

