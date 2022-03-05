Choosing the right bra at any age can be a challenge, but when you pass 50 you may want to adjust what you're looking for in order to find the most flattering and comfortable option. The reality is that when you get older what once was your go-to underpinning just might not be right for you anymore. If you're looking for the perfect balance between support, comfort, and style, it might be time to reassess. Read on to see which type of bra you shouldn't wear if you're over 50—and more importantly, which ones you should.

Avoid demi-cup bras with underwire.

Dana Donofree, founder and CEO of AnaOno who created an inclusive lingerie and loungewear line to empower women of all shapes, sizes, and ages after a cancer diagnosis at 27, explains that the one type of bra to avoid after 50 is a demi-cup with underwire because of how women's bodies change over time.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

She says, "Many women will experience changes in their body during and after menopause. Some of those changes can significantly affect your breast's shape, tenderness, and fullness. You may have loved demi-cups or underwires before, but after, the fit and comfort can be quite troublesome."

Elisabeth Dale, author of The Bra Zone, has written extensively about the best and most supportive bra options for women and agrees that it's better for women over 50 to choose full coverage options. "I prefer the fuller cup because it gives me coverage without a lot of bounce and extra padding," she says.

Choose options that offer more support.

Donofree recommends swapping demi-cup bras for something much more supportive and flattering. Luckily, there's an easy solution. She suggests that women "look for underwire-free fuller cup bras with higher sides for under the arms and comfort to bring shape and fullness back to the bust area."

Dale advises women over 50 to look out for creasing that can occur, especially with padded underwire bras. She warns that push-up bras can squeeze breasts together and "create 'creasage,' or wrinkled décolletage."

Look for comfortable wire-free options.

While you might have avoided wire-free options because they don't seem quite as supportive, Donofree explains that they can work depending on the design. "Be mindful of comfortable wire-free fits that don't restrict circulation or lymphatic flow, like our fan-favorite Monica Full-Coverage Bra," she says.

Replacing underwire bras with the support of sports bras is also a great option. "Sports bras are wonderful because I can wear them when I'm exercising or walking," says Dale.

And if you've avoided bralettes before because you worried that they don't offer enough support, Dale explains that they can also be a solid alternative. She says, "Bralettes may not provide much support, but they're great for lounging or even wearing to sleep."

Focus on finding the right fabric.

Finding a soft fabric that's comfortable, breathable, and wearable will make bra shopping a breeze. Donofree says that "fabrics are essential." AnaOno uses "soft modal material that is breathable, super soft, and non-restricting," just like what you should be looking for.

Non-wired bras can also provide an ideal fit "because they have wider backs that help smooth out the looser skin under our arms and back," adds Dale. That's a benefit for anyone who is more self-conscious about certain areas.

Say goodbye to uncomfortable underwires, and hello to soft and supportive full-coverage options.

