These Are All the Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Closing in the Next 4 Months

If you haven't heard, Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing approximately 150 stores across the U.S. In an Aug. 31 press release, the retailer noted that these are "lower-producing" locations and that some stores had already been shut down. While it wasn't initially clear which stores would be the next to close and when, on Sept. 15, the company finally released a list of 56 stores on the chopping block. All closures in the first wave are slated to take place over the next four months, before the end of the year. Read on to find out if your local Bed Bath & Beyond will be one of the first to get the boot.

Bed Bath & Beyond has been in trouble for some time now.

While the number of Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores set to close is staggering, the news didn't come as a shock. In 2020, the retailer announced that 200 underperforming stores would be closed over a two-year span, and in Jan. 2022, the retailer released a list of 37 stores that would be closing before the end of February. "Underperformance" was again cited as the primary driver, and Bed Bath & Beyond's decision to shutter an additional 150 stores is a "last-ditch effort to stabilize as it struggles in financial turmoil," according to CNN.

As of May 2022, Bed Bath & Beyond operated a total of 955 stores, according to USA Today, including 769 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, 135 buybuy Baby stores, and 51 stores under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values, and Face Values. But the first 56 stores to go are all Bed Bath & Beyond locations in 22 states, according to the company's recently published list.

California will be hit the hardest.

If you live in California, you're going to see far fewer Bed Bath & Beyond stores come 2023. According to list of closing stores, Californians will lose eight locations, including those in Lakewood, Larkspur, Palmdale, San Leandro, Redding, Burbank, Santee, and Marina.

Oregon is saying goodbye to a Bed Bath & Beyond in Beaverton, and Washington will lose its Lakewood location. Other Western states, namely Nevada and Arizona will also see closures. The Bed Bath & Beyond in Sparks, Nevada, will be closed before we ring in the New Year, as will two Arizona locations in Tucson (on I-19 and Irvington) and Phoenix (on I-17 and Carefree Highway).

If you live in Illinois, you'll need to adjust your shopping plans.

Illinois is another state that will be hit hard with closures, as Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bourbonnais, Carbondale, Fairview Heights, Gurnee, Joliet, and Schaumburg will all be shuttered. In Michigan, stores in Chesterfield Township, Farmington Hills, Northville, Walker, and White Lake are saying goodbye.

Across the Midwest, several other states will log closures, including two stores in Dubuque and Waterloo, Iowa; a store in St. Cloud, Minnesota; and four Ohio stores in Cincinnati, Perrysburg, Hamilton, and Sandusky.

The South Central region of the U.S. will see the loss of stores in Port Arthur and Wichita Falls, Texas; and in Bossier City, Louisiana. Puerto Rico is also losing one of its two locations, in Bayamon; for now, the Guaynabo store appears to be safe.

The East Coast isn't immune to closures either.

Bed Bath & Beyond has a nationwide presence, and 22 states will have stores shut down before next year, including those on the East Coast.

New York will see the largest loss in this region, with five stores closing in Farmingdale, Middletown, Mt. Vernon, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh. In New Jersey, three stores will be closed in Flanders, Manalapan, and Paramus, per the list from Bed Bath & Beyond.

A bit farther north in Connecticut, two stores will close in Stamford and Waterford, and in Massachusetts, three stores are getting the axe in Dorchester, Milford, and Seekonk.

Stores in Christianburg and Leesburg, Virginia are also moving out. In Florida, two locations in Sanford and Sunrise will be no more, and two stores in Georgia, in Johns Creek and Snellville, also made the list. North Carolina and Pennsylvania have just one closure apiece, in Charlotte (in the Arboretum) and Wynnewood, respectively.