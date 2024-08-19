Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Retail
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

Shoppers Share 9 Must-Have Bath & Body Works Products for Fall: "Absolute Perfection"

You don't want to miss these sweet new scents.

sweater-weather-body-mists-bath-and-body-works
Copyright @zachdeparfum/TikTok
Zachary Mack
By Zachary MackAug 19, 2024
Zachary Mack
Freelance Writer
Zach is a freelance writer who has been active in media since 2009. In the more than a decade and a half since he moved to New York City to pursue a career in the industry, he has covered everything from pop culture and tech to food and New York City life and almost everything in between. His work has appeared in Thrillist, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, GQ, VinePair, Inside Hook, Forbes, Parents, Hop Culture, Gawker, and myriad other websites covering a wide range of topics from travel and food to the wine and spirits world, including as a reviewer for Liquor.com. He is also a Certified Cicerone® and serves on numerous tasting and judging panels, including the New York International Beer Competition and Ultimate Spirit Challenge. Besides writing, Zach supplements his writing with entrepreneurial endeavors as the owner of two award-winning bars and restaurants in Manhattan. He's also an active hospitality educator and consultant, providing knowledge and training curriculums both in-house and for hire around New York City. He has appeared as an expert on nationally syndicated television shows, web series, and podcasts including Thrillist's "Best (and the Rest)," Heritage Radio Network's "Beer Sessions Radio," and more. In 2021, he signed on as the co-host of Back of House’s first podcast, So You Want To Run a Restaurant, which highlights conversations with owners, operators, and luminaries from the hospitality industry.
See Full Bio
Follow:

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

For many devoted fans, there’s no wrong time of year to swing by Bath & Body Works to restock on favorites or try out new fragrances. But with the end of summer approaching, the store has already released its autumn-themed products so customers can get a head start on their seasonal shopping. In fact, social media is already buzzing with customers toting their latest finds and newest obsessions in the lineup. Read on for the must-have Bath & Body Works products for fall that shoppers are calling “absolute perfection.”

RELATED: 5 Worst Things to Buy at Bath & Body Works.

1. Milk Perfume Mist

milk-perfume-mist

Copyright @lauren.luxy/TikTok

Bath & Body Works may be known for some of its decades-old iconic fragrances, but the retailer is far from stuck in its ways. In a recent video, TikTok user @lauren.luxy highlights one new scent in the fall lineup she particularly enjoyed.

“I’m not gonna lie, it was just so unique!” she exclaims. “This was something that I’ve never actually smelled before. To me, this fragrance was calming, smooth, and very nice on the skin—not too milky, but I took it home because it’s just not something I had in my collection.”

2. Pumpkin Scented Candles

pumpkin-scented-candles

Copyright @sydneyrenayeverhart/TikTok

Is there anything more fall than the smell of pumpkin spice? Naturally, the Bath & Body Works autumn lineup features plenty of everyone’s favorite sweet scent—which can be especially effective in candle form.

In a recent haul video, TikTok user @sydneyrenayeverhart showcases some of her favorite finds, including Caramel Pumpkin Swirl.

“This one smells so good,” she says. “Literally smells like you’re walking into some type of bakery!”

She’s equally excited about the Pumpkin Cinnamon Bun scented version, calling it “so freaking good.” She also points out that the candle itself looks “so cute and pretty for fall.”

3. Sweater Weather Fragrance Mist

sweater-weather-fragrance-mist

Copyright @zachdeparfum/TikTok

Just like fall, some seasonal products make their return every year to Bath & Body Works. That includes the popular Sweater Weather fragrance, which caught the attention of TikTok user @zachdeparfum in a recent video.

“We already know her, she needs no introduction,” they say. “This is a fresh, woodsy apple kind of scent with a little bit of berry.”

The TikToker adds that they prefer it as a candle, but it is still a great selection for people who enjoy that type of aroma profile.

RELATED: 10 "Spot-On" Luxury Perfume Dupes From Bath & Body Works, Expert Shares.

4. Honeycomb Perfume Mist

honeycomb-perfume-mist

Copyright @lauren.luxy/TikTok

Even though it’s not a typical autumnal scent, the latest Honeycomb Perfume Mist release is another product that took @lauren.luxy by surprise.

“I didn’t think I was going to like this one, but to my surprise, it was floral and [had] farm honey vibes. It was actually well balanced,” she says in her video.

5. Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla Candles

cinnamon candle

Copyright @sydneyrenayeverhart/TikTok

Looking for a new aroma for your home that isn’t screaming PSL? In her video, @sydneyrenayeverhart also shows off a Cinnamon Spice Vanilla option.

“This is a scent that I wouldn’t normally pick, [but] it smells so good,” she tells viewers. She adds that it “reminds me of churros,” referencing the popular fried dough dessert sprinkled with cinnamon.

6. Champagne, Apple, & Honey Scents

champagne-apple-honey-lotion

Copyright @lauren.luxy/TikTok

One of the best parts of Bath & Body Works’ autumn releases can be finding new favorites. That’s what happened to @lauren.luxy, who calls the Champagne, Apple, & Honey fragrance “absolute perfection” in her video.

“This smells juicy, familiar, and smooth,” she says. “It reminds me of a high-quality apple cider, and I feel like it’s the perfect choice if you want to make the baby steps into fall scents.”

And she’s not the only one who thinks so: @zachdeparfum was equally excited in their video.

“If you have not gotten into this one yet, what are you doing?!” they exclaim. “This is a beautiful sparkling apple scent, and it would be really good to layer with a floral perfume to give it a little fall kick.”

7. Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte Fragrance

marshmallow-pumpkin-latte

Copyright @zachdeparfum/TIkTok

While some might shy away from sweeter scents, they can sometimes work well with other options to create a perfect fall combination. And those looking to add autumnal vibes to their aroma might want to consider the Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte fragrance.

“This is a sweet coffee scent with a little bit of spice, but more than anything, it’s just a sweet scent that would be good to layer with some other gourmands [scents]," @zachdeparfum says.

8. Pumpkin Pecan Waffles Fragrance

pumpkin-pecan-waffles-mist

Copyright @zachdeparfum/TikTok

“This one is my all-time [is] my all-time fave, I don’t care what anyone says,” @zachdeparfum says in their video. “This is a gourmand lover's dream: Straight up maple and pumpkin with a little bakery note. This, to me, is fall.”

9. Vanilla Romance Fragrance

vanilla-romance-lotion

Copyright @lauren.luxy/TikTok

If you’re still shying away from anything that’s too fall, there are still new options on the shelf at Bath & Body Works. Consider the latest Vanilla Romance fragrance, which @lauren.luxy particularly enjoyed.

“I didn’t think I was going to like it,” she admits. “It was unique: This one was more warm and rich than sweet—more like an aromatic vanilla. This ended up being my favorite from the fall launch so far.”

The Latest

Princess Polly Just Announced Plans for 5 New U.S. Locations—Here's Where

Princess Polly Expanding to 5 New U.S. Locations!

Female graphic designer with gray home office
Bright Idea

The Best Colors to Paint Your Office

Woman in a bright yellow sweater cuddling with her dog on the couch
Paw Patrol

2024's Top 10 Dog Breeds and Names

Shoppers Say Hobby Lobby Is "So Stocked Up" on Fall Decor: 11 Stylish Finds
Autumn's Arrival

Hobby Lobby's Fall Decor: 11 Stylish Finds

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.