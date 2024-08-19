Shoppers Share 9 Must-Have Bath & Body Works Products for Fall: "Absolute Perfection"

For many devoted fans, there’s no wrong time of year to swing by Bath & Body Works to restock on favorites or try out new fragrances. But with the end of summer approaching, the store has already released its autumn-themed products so customers can get a head start on their seasonal shopping. In fact, social media is already buzzing with customers toting their latest finds and newest obsessions in the lineup. Read on for the must-have Bath & Body Works products for fall that shoppers are calling “absolute perfection.”

1. Milk Perfume Mist Copyright @lauren.luxy/TikTok Bath & Body Works may be known for some of its decades-old iconic fragrances, but the retailer is far from stuck in its ways. In a recent video , TikTok user @lauren.luxy highlights one new scent in the fall lineup she particularly enjoyed. “I’m not gonna lie, it was just so unique!” she exclaims. “This was something that I’ve never actually smelled before. To me, this fragrance was calming, smooth, and very nice on the skin—not too milky, but I took it home because it’s just not something I had in my collection.”

2. Pumpkin Scented Candles Copyright @sydneyrenayeverhart/TikTok Is there anything more fall than the smell of pumpkin spice? Naturally, the Bath & Body Works autumn lineup features plenty of everyone’s favorite sweet scent—which can be especially effective in candle form . In a recent haul video, TikTok user @sydneyrenayeverhart showcases some of her favorite finds, including Caramel Pumpkin Swirl. “This one smells so good,” she says. “Literally smells like you’re walking into some type of bakery!” She’s equally excited about the Pumpkin Cinnamon Bun scented version, calling it “so freaking good.” She also points out that the candle itself looks “so cute and pretty for fall.”

3. Sweater Weather Fragrance Mist Copyright @zachdeparfum/TikTok Just like fall, some seasonal products make their return every year to Bath & Body Works. That includes the popular Sweater Weather fragrance , which caught the attention of TikTok user @zachdeparfum in a recent video. “We already know her, she needs no introduction,” they say. “This is a fresh, woodsy apple kind of scent with a little bit of berry.” The TikToker adds that they prefer it as a candle, but it is still a great selection for people who enjoy that type of aroma profile. RELATED: 10 "Spot-On" Luxury Perfume Dupes From Bath & Body Works, Expert Shares .

4. Honeycomb Perfume Mist Copyright @lauren.luxy/TikTok Even though it’s not a typical autumnal scent, the latest Honeycomb Perfume Mist release is another product that took @lauren.luxy by surprise. “I didn’t think I was going to like this one, but to my surprise, it was floral and [had] farm honey vibes. It was actually well balanced,” she says in her video.

5. Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla Candles Copyright @sydneyrenayeverhart/TikTok Looking for a new aroma for your home that isn't screaming PSL? In her video, @sydneyrenayeverhart also shows off a Cinnamon Spice Vanilla option. "This is a scent that I wouldn't normally pick, [but] it smells so good," she tells viewers. She adds that it "reminds me of churros," referencing the popular fried dough dessert sprinkled with cinnamon.

6. Champagne, Apple, & Honey Scents Copyright @lauren.luxy/TikTok One of the best parts of Bath & Body Works’ autumn releases can be finding new favorites. That’s what happened to @lauren.luxy, who calls the Champagne, Apple, & Honey fragrance “absolute perfection” in her video. “This smells juicy, familiar, and smooth,” she says. “It reminds me of a high-quality apple cider, and I feel like it’s the perfect choice if you want to make the baby steps into fall scents.” And she’s not the only one who thinks so: @zachdeparfum was equally excited in their video. “If you have not gotten into this one yet, what are you doing?!” they exclaim. “This is a beautiful sparkling apple scent, and it would be really good to layer with a floral perfume to give it a little fall kick.”

7. Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte Fragrance Copyright @zachdeparfum/TIkTok While some might shy away from sweeter scents, they can sometimes work well with other options to create a perfect fall combination. And those looking to add autumnal vibes to their aroma might want to consider the Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte fragrance. “This is a sweet coffee scent with a little bit of spice, but more than anything, it’s just a sweet scent that would be good to layer with some other gourmands [scents]," @zachdeparfum says.

8. Pumpkin Pecan Waffles Fragrance Copyright @zachdeparfum/TikTok “This one is my all-time [is] my all-time fave, I don’t care what anyone says,” @zachdeparfum says in their video. “This is a gourmand lover's dream: Straight up maple and pumpkin with a little bakery note. This, to me, is fall.”