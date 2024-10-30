Amazon's Tiny Log Cabin Is a Rustic Retreat for Under $10K

You name it, Amazon has it. Running low on toilet paper and cleaning supplies? A quick search on Amazon can check all the items off your shopping list. Having no luck finding a wedding guest dress, comfy walking shoes, or a costume for a ‘90s-themed party? Check Amazon (speaking from personal experience here). Wish you had a tiny rustic retreat in your backyard where you could host visitors or create a home office? Well…for less than $10,000, Prime members can now purchase their very own mini log cabin all in one click.

We aren’t talking about any old backyard guest house here. We’re referring to Amazon’s Tiny Wooden Log Cabin that’s crafted from high-quality, durable Russian pine wood. It boasts 1,340 square feet of floor space— nearly double the square footage of an average New York City studio apartment.

The cabin measures 47 feet by 27 feet, and it can be yours for just $9,960.

It has a spacious layout consisting of one bedroom and a combined kitchen and living area. Blueprints show that you can comfortably fit a mini fridge, two-person sofa, loveseat, small side table, and a large desk. The bedroom has enough space to support a full-size bed, a compact nightstand, and a two-person table.

Eco-friendly construction is at the forefront of this backyard cabin, so you can rest assured that your new home-away-from-home is made from all-natural, ecological materials. Plus, everything you need is included, such as wall studs, pine wood boards, roof truss, double-glazing glass windows, insulated roofing and flooring, and doors.

“This gives you a complete structure, ready for assembly,” says Amazon.

The tiny log cabin was also designed with Mother Nature in mind and can withstand harsh weather elements, including frigid (and blistering) temperatures.

“Equipped with double-glazing windows and energy-efficient construction, the cabin ensures a comfortable indoor environment year-round, keeping you warm in winter and cool in summer,” reads the product description.

According to the retailer, two people can assemble the tiny log cabin in one day. The “hassle-free installation process” is outlined in the provided instruction manual.

It’s worth noting that the tiny home doesn’t come with any furnishings, including cabinets, shelving, or electrical fixtures. On the brightside, that means you get to design the place to your exact liking. This also gives you the flexibility to turn the backyard cabin into a guest house, separate office space, mini gym, entertaining area, or whatever you’d like!

“This cabin is designed to meet multiple needs, providing both functionality and aesthetic appeal,” says Amazon.

Customer support is available, but there’s also a 30-day return window if you end up changing your mind.