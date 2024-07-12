Your Air Conditioning Bill Is About to Spike for These 3 Reasons, Experts Say

Air conditioning (AC) is considered both a luxury and a basic human need, depending on who you ask. While high-velocity fans are easier on the pockets, they aren't nearly as effective at removing humidity or cooling down a room in extreme heat. And with temperatures skyrocketing in several parts of the country, around-the-clock air conditioning is a must for a lot of us—admittedly, so is turning a blind eye to our electric bills for the sake of staying cool and comfortable.

Inspire Clean Energy reports that around 40 percent of utility charges can be traced back to heating and cooling, which are considered a home's biggest energy users. So, it makes sense why electric bills shoot to the moon (or, in this case, the sun) during summer when air conditioners are at peak performance. But with triple-digit heat on the horizon, experts say AC costs are about to spike obscenely high.

This summer, electric bills are expected to increase by eight percent nationwide to an average of $719 from June through September, per a report by the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA) and the Center for Energy Poverty and Climate (CEPC). This is largely due to the spike in AC-related energy costs and electricity prices as a whole, along with humidity levels.

Air conditioners work by keeping spaces at fixed temperatures. However, as outdoor temperatures rise, the energy required to maintain that desired temperature (AKA, the cost of said energy) also increases. The more energy an AC unit needs, the higher the bill.

"As you start getting into temperatures like we're seeing, well over 100 degrees, it's a lot harder for the system to make up that difference," Jennifer Amann, a senior fellow in the buildings program for the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, told The Washington Post.

Humidity is another catalyst for high air conditioning bills. "Dehumidification is such an important part of being comfortable in a space," added Amann.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Air conditioners don't only pump a room with cold air but serve as dehumidifiers as well. To cut through high humidity levels, some people keep their AC units at lower settings than usual. This tactic consequently requires more energy and, therefore, money.

Lastly, inflation has also had a negative impact on electricity prices. A new report conducted by Energy Innovation shows that electricity rates have risen by 40 percent since 2010. In fact, one-third of U.S. households in 2023 sacrificed basic necessities in order to pay their energy bills.

While states with high levels of wind and solar energy, like Iowa and Oklahoma, saw record-breaking low electricity rates, states greatly affected by climate change and fossil fuel emissions are suffering the most. For instance, gas volatility in Massachusetts and rampant wildfires in California caused a surge in electricity prices between 2021 and 2023 in both states, per the report.

"We really want to make sure that those folks aren't turning off their air conditioning because they can't afford their utility bills," Amann told The Washington Post. "They often have these really tough decisions to make."