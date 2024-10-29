These 5 Actors Just Landed Major Roles in 2025’s Most-Anticipated Movies

2025 is already shaping up to be an exciting year for movies, with up-and-coming actors as well as seasoned talent taking part in what are sure to be big hits, based on the directors, writers, and full cast involved. Some of the names are familiar, but some of the following actors are just making their big break in movies and seem to be going from strength to strength career-wise. Here are five actors who just landed roles in upcoming blockbusters.

RELATED: 10 Best Movies From "The Best Year in Movies".

1. Come With Me Shutterstock Theo Rossi and Ron Perlman are joining the cast of thriller Come With Me, about a radio host who influences a working class man (shades of the satellite radio and podcasters of today). “I’m a believer in the power of art and how it can stir emotions and spark conversations. From the moment I read Come With Me, I knew this story had to be told,” Rossi tells Deadline . “I think it’s going to lead to a much-needed discussion on how we are impacted by the information we consume.”

2. The Roses Shutterstock Zoë Chao will star in this reimagining of 1989 classic The War of the Roses alongside Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch. Ncuti Gatwa, and Sunita Mani. “We feel so fortunate to be working with this remarkable, wonderfully hilarious group of actors,” Matthew Greenfield, President of Searchlight Pictures, tells Deadline . “Jay has truly assembled an astounding cast to bring a modernistic impression and contemporary relevance to this reimagining.”

3. Last Days Shutterstock Toby Wallace has been added to the cast of Justin Lin’s Last Days, alongside Sky Yang, Radhika Apte, Naveen Andrews and Ken Leung. The movie, about "believes he has been chosen to save the souls of the uncontacted tribe of North Sentinel Island, a protected site in the Indian Ocean," says Deadline, is based on the Based on the Outside Magazine article “The Last Days of John Allen Chau”. RELATED: 11 Classic Movies Unmakeable Today.

4. The Long Walk Shutterstock David Jonsson is set to star in this movie based on the 1979 Stephen King book of the same name. Directed by Francis Lawrence, Judy Greer and Mark Hamill round out the impressive cast of this upcoming horror film. Jonsson is best known for his role in this summer's Alien: Romulus and in the electric first episode of HBO's Industry.