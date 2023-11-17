Wellness

5 Easy Fitness Tips for People Age 55+

How to get started on your fitness journey.

By Leah Groth
November 17, 2023
Avatar for BLO Author
By Leah Groth
November 17, 2023

Just because you are getting older, doesn't give you an excuse to forgo fitness. Just ask Harry King, 81, a personal trainer at Planet Fitness in Greenville, South Carolina. When he was just 50-years-young, Harry was diagnosed with arthritis, and a doctor suggested to him that he should limit exercise to just water workouts. However, 30 years later he is training other older people how to incorporate low-impact exercise into their lives. Here are five of his top tips for people over 55 who want to get healthy and active. 

1
Set Your Goals

a list of goals, over 50 fitness
Shutterstock

First thing's first: Create a plan, suggests Harry. "Determine your goals and pinpoint your limitations," he says. "This helps work towards something, and setting minor goals can be helpful for daily wins."

2
Stick to Low Impact Exercises

Senior couple going for a walk
Shutterstock

If you are over 55, you probably shouldn't be starting with Crossfit or F45 classes. "Use low impact workouts," Harry recommends. "Consistency is key, and low impact workouts like walking, a stationary bike, or rowing are effective and easy on the joints."

3
Find Workout Buddy

Group of athletic senior exercising on treadmills at the gym
iStock

There are many reasons why finding a workout buddy is a great idea. "This keeps morale high and holds you accountable for showing up each time," explains Harry. 

4
Focus on Form and Technique

two seniors doing squats at the gym
Shutterstock

Understanding correct technique is crucial, Harry says. "Especially with muscles that can easily be pulled or aged joints, technique is the most important step to exercising in a beneficial way." Resist the urge to rush through your workout and pay attention to every move. "We want to grow stronger and not hurt ourselves in the process!"

 RELATED: 2 Alternatives That Are Just As Beneficial as Walking 10,000 Steps

5
Start Today

middle aged white man lifting weights at the gym
iStock

Get started on your health plan today, and don't let your age be an excuse. "Understand it is never too late to begin a fitness journey!" Harry concludes.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas at the premiere of "Shrek Forever After" in 2010
    Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas at the premiere of "Shrek Forever After" in 2010
    Entertainment

    Antonio Banderas Opens Up About Heart Attack

    How his split from Melanie Griffith played a role.

  • puppy feeling sick
    puppy feeling sick
    Smarter Living

    Deadly "Strep Zoo" Illness Is Spreading

    Dog owners are warned to take caution.

  • Bride and groom receiving wedding wishes from their guests at a reception outside in the backyard.
    Bride and groom receiving wedding wishes from their guests at a reception outside in the backyard.
    Relationships

    Wedding Wishes for Your Favorite Newlyweds

    What to say to celebrate the happy couple.

  • Older Woman with Black and White Headband
    Older Woman with Black and White Headband
    Style

    Best Hair Accessories If You're Over 60

    Stylists say they elevate any hairstyle.

  • Ray Walker and Bobby Berk on "Queer Eye"
    Ray Walker and Bobby Berk on "Queer Eye"
    Entertainment

    Bobby Berk Was "Asked to Leave" "Queer Eye"

    A source says his departure isn't amicable.

  • Toxic Couple Fighting on Couch
    Toxic Couple Fighting on Couch
    Relationships

    3 Signs Someone is Emotionally Unavailable

    A dating coach reveals the red flags.

© 2023 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.