Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Pets
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

Dog Trainer Reveals 3 Breeds He Doesn't Like Working With

Dog whisperer Will Atherton doesn’t like to mess with certain breeds’ temperaments, and for good reason.

dog trainer working with a German Shepherd outside
Shutterstock
Emily Weaver
By Emily WeaverDec 06, 2024
Emily Weaver
Freelance Writer
Since becoming a freelance writer in 2019, Emily has developed significant experience covering viral pop culture ...
See Full Bio
Follow:

If you’re going to take pet advice from anyone, let it be a professional dog trainer. They can be a great point person during the research process, whether you’re a first-time dog owner or considering adopting a different canine breed. After all, who’s more well-versed with a breed’s temperament, listening skills, and quirks—both good and bad!—than a dog trainer? In a recent TikTok clip, dog trainer Will Atherton, shared his least favorite dog breeds to work with and why.

RELATED: I'm a Veterinarian and These Are the Top 5 Neediest Dog Breeds.

Siberian Husky

A purebred Siberian Husky dog with blue eyes outdoors iStock

If you live on or near a large plot of land, a Siberian Husky would make for a great companion. However, if you don’t have a big backyard or can't relate to being a social butterfly who’s always booked and busy, then a husky might not be the best dog for you.

“Very, very rarely [do huskies] make good family pets, and I often find that they’re more cat than they are dog,” said Atherton.

The weather where you live matters, too. “Huskies belong in arctic conditions, running absolute miles and hours every single day,” added Atherton.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), huskies are known to be very high-energy, good with other dogs, and super affectionate. That said, they shed a lot, have an earth-shattering bark, and require constant mental stimulation.

RELATED: Cesar Millan Reveals How to Actually Stop Your Dog From Barking.

Dachshund

dachshund puppy outsideShutterstock

“I believe, due to their absolute explosion in popularity, the breed standards have started to slip, especially when it comes to temperament and characteristics,” shared Atherton of the Dachshund.

The AKC describes these dogs as “curious, friendly, and spunky.” However, they’re needy regarding playtime and can be over-vigilant. Plus, they've got a loud bark on them. While these characteristics aren’t necessarily deal breakers, Atherton said they do tend to fly under the radar for potential dog owners.

“Unfortunately, I think a lot of people are getting them for the wrong reasons, and they’re choosing them because of how they look,” he said. “They’re not necessarily putting the work in that’s required to get that kind of tenacious, hunting breed to the levels that it needs to be to be a calm, relaxed canine companion.”

RELATED: I'm a Dog Trainer and I'd Never Own These 5 Breeds "Unless My Life Depended on It."

Chinese Shar-Pei

shar pei sitting outsideShutterstock

This breed is famous for its wrinkled coat, which comes with many potential medical issues. Mar Vista Animal Medical Center explains that Chinese Shar-Peis are prone to ear infections, eye issues, skin infections, and thyroid problems. They’re also susceptible to a genetic disease called Shar Pei Fever, which can trigger serious fevers and uncomfortable swelling in the joints.

Chinese Shar-Peis can also be extremely possessive and are known to have an aggressive side. For these reasons, they don’t make great first-time pets, according to Atherton.

The Latest

laneige lip mask dupes from dollar tree

Dollar Tree Is Selling Dupes for Laneige, Glossier, and More

puppy eating food from a bowl

9,600 Pounds of Dog Food Recalled Over Serious Health Risks

ceramic gingerbread houses from Aldi

Aldi's Christmas Decorations Are Dupes for Pottery Barn

Bath & Body Works holiday candles

Bath & Body Works Candle Day Is Back

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.