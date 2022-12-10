5 Unexpected Things That Might Happen If You See a Psychic

Going to see a psychic used to seem like something only eccentric housewives in movies do, but over the last few years it's become more and more common for those looking for answers beyond a therapist's couch. Sure, it still has a woo woo vibe, but embracing your spiritual side can help when you have uncertainty about your love life, career, and more.

You may also be looking to connect with someone who has passed on. In this case, you'll want to see a medium, a psychic who is able to communicate with the spirit world. But whether you have a big life question or are looking for a message from beyond, anything can happen during a reading. Scroll down to discover some unexpected things that may go down when you see a psychic.

1 Tears are actually pretty common.

"I like to explain to my clients that I am able to connect into the energies around them and that I will share anything that comes up," says Rebecca Schmidt, a psychic medium at Trust the Effing Process. Whether you're trying to communicate with spirits or just looking for some guidance in your next steps in life, your emotions are likely to be heightened when you go see a psychic.

Schmidt says that 90 percent of her clients will cry during a session. "I think they cry mostly due to feeling seen, heard, or even just having some of their difficulties brought to light," she says. It's the feeling of not being alone and having that validation—there's nothing wrong with a few tears!

2 Your psychic may use words or phrases that only you would know.

Your psychic may say certain words or snippets that are meant just for you. "I've used phrases that are very familiar to the client but not normal for me," says celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman. She tells Best Life that she once described a client's child as "her favorite child" during a session and immediately apologized. "The client confirmed that it was her nickname for her daughter, and she wasn't actually the favorite but she always called her that for a joke."

Honigman also recalls comparing someone's partner to a "pet lion," which she says "was just ridiculous, it's a phrase that means nothing, but he was in fact a Leo … so the description did fit."

3 Background noise can be a sign.

If you are trying to communicate with someone you have lost, it's expected that the psychic will feel characteristics or see images of the person they are trying to reach during the reading. But the surrounding environment can also have significance if the spirit wants to directly communicate with their loved ones. "Sometimes outside sounds like birds or sirens will go off in the background as I am sharing a message of importance," says Schmidt.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

When she gives a message from someone her clients have not specifically asked about they often know exactly who it is from. "Usually it pops into their head right away," she says.

Schmidt recently had an experience with a client where a yellow bird flew by and started calling out while they were speaking about an aunt who had passed. "My client burst into tears and told me that her aunt's favorite color is yellow and that she had a nickname, bird," she says. Don't be surprised if the person you're trying to reach uses your surroundings to send you a message.

4 Electronics may interfere.

One of the weirder things that can happen is electronics interrupting a reading. Phones can make noise, digital assistants like Alexa or Siri may start talking, and lights may even flicker from time to time—which may just be evidence that your loved one is around, says Nancy Mello, an animal communicator and evidential medium.

She has seen her clients' phones go off and once Siri even responded with "I'm here" when a widow asked for a sign from her husband during their reading. Mello does a mix of in-person and virtual readings and has had technology interruptions throughout both. When doing a reading over Zoom, she's witnessed people being logged out of the call or even getting muted. All of these interruptions could mean the person you're trying to reach is present during the session.

5 Spirits can come through with accents or different languages.

If you're getting a reading and looking to connect with a loved one, it's possible that the psychic will hear their voice in a different language or dialect that somehow relates to their life, even if you don't give them any info such info. "One spirit spoke to me in Hebrew—I told this to the client and she said 'yes! My dad was Israeli!'

Or you may even sound like you're from somewhere else to the psychic, giving them a clue about your future. "I've often heard people's voices as if they speak in a specific foreign accent and it could be an accent which they don't have," says Honigman. She remembers a reading where the person sounded German, but was actually a local who was being transferred to Germany by their company.