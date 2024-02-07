Jillian Michaels Reveals Weight-Loss Hacks That Work as Well as Ozempic

The Ozempic craze is far from over—if anything, it's just picking up steam. But while it's produced impressive results for thousands of people, the drug also has its critics, including fitness guru Jillian Michaels. In an interview with E! News, Michaels said she "cannot issue a strong enough warning" about semaglutide injection. While you might have to put in a bit more work, there are a few weight-loss hacks Michaels says work just as well as Ozempic, without the nasty side effects. Read on for her best advice.

Ozempic is the opposite of an "easy way out," according to Michaels.

Speaking with E! News, Michael concedes that there are some situations where Ozempic is a viable option, but only when people have hundreds of pounds to lose.

"That's the only time that I have been advised by people truly capable of advising on the subject matter, that it would be an option," she tells E! News.

She also isn't against Ozempic because she thinks it's cheating, telling the outlet that "life is hard enough" and she'd be thrilled if there was "an easy way out."

In reality, Michaels argues the drug is "the opposite of an easy way out," mainly due to the potential side effects and the prospect of regaining weight after you discontinue use.

So, if you want to avoid these situations but still see weight-loss results, consider taking a few different steps.

1 Invest in a smartwatch.

Instead of an injection, Michaels suggests using technology to your advantage via a smartwatch. These devices are handy for tracking your calories, your steps, and your sleep—and some, like the Apple Watch, send you reminders to get up and move around throughout the day. Michaels recommends the collection from iTOUCH wearables.

While you're working out, a smartwatch will also let you know if you need to push harder or slow your roll, she tells E! News. With all of these benefits and information it "allows you to take informed actions that will deliver results."

And when you do see results, you're less likely to give up on your goals.

"People are like, 'Why does everybody give up? Why does everybody quit?' Because they're killing themselves. They're making sacrifices. They're working hard. And when they don't see the fruits of that labor, they're like, [expletive] this," Michaels says.

2 Don't graze.

Changing or limiting what you eat every day is arguably the hardest part of any weight-loss journey. But if you can avoid snacking or grazing all day, you're likely to see results faster.

Michaels suggests sticking to a plan that starts with breakfast, followed by a snack three to four hours later, and then an evening meal.

You don't need to worry about keeping track of "macros," meaning your nutrients like carbs, fats, and proteins, Michaels says—and in general, don't give your diet too much thought.

"The truth of the matter is you really don't need to think about it," she tells E! News.

3 Reconfigure your meals.

"Eating less" sounds easy in theory, but if you've ever actively tried to lose weight, you know how challenging it can be. Still, at the end of the day, it is one of the simplest things you can do to lower the number of the scale, Michaels says.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

But before you go cutting out all of your favorite foods, remember can start eating less by restructuring your meals.

"If it's too much to ask people to switch that pizza to a chicken salad, here's what we're going to do. Instead of half the pie, you're going to do one slice of pizza and you're going do a side salad. Or two slices of pizza and a side salad with the dressing on the side. And we're going to opt out of the Coke. Or the two glasses of wine. Done. And all of this will work. I promise," Michaels tells E! News.

4 Don't overthink working out.

If you're not into intense workouts, that doesn't mean you can't lose weight. Michaels notes that she purchased an Amazon treadmill and walks roughly two miles while she works on her computer. Still too much? Get up and walk around while you're on the phone or do two minutes of jumping jacks every hour, Michaels suggests.

"Just getting you to move is going to make a massive difference," she says.

5 Educate yourself on calorie counting and whole foods.

Counting calories is tricky, and it's not recommended for people who have previously struggled with eating disorders. However, Michaels says it is key to changing your body because you might not even know how many calories you're ingesting each day.

"If I don't tell you how to do it, you won't be able to actually effectuate change," she tells E! News. "And then you don't believe what I'm saying because you don't realize how much you're eating and you get discouraged and become vulnerable to more fads and trends."

Take the time to determine how many calories are in the foods you eat. It might be annoying for the first two weeks, Michaels notes, but once you have an understanding of how many calories are in what, it sticks with you. She recommends a deficit of 500 calories per day.

Additionally, eating whole foods and cutting back on sugar is a good call in general, Michaels tells E! News.

"Added sugar sucks, white flour sucks. Use your common sense and eat foods as whole as possible," she says. "Start there. Don't overeat. Eat on the schedule I mentioned. Try to stop eating when you're full. Try to move your body in the way I talked about. And you can forget the rest."

