Ozempic Is Safer Than Tylenol, "Botched" Star Terry Dubrow Argues Against Jillian Michaels

Botched star Terry Dubrow, MD, is making a name for himself as one of Ozempic's biggest fans and advocates. The doctor and Real Housewives of Orange County husband—who recently admitted to taking the semaglutide injection himself—has spoken with multiple outlets about the benefits of Ozempic and other similar weight-loss drugs. In doing so, however, he's also gotten himself into a bit of a feud with other health experts, such as Jillian Michaels, who has taken a very vocal stance against the FDA-approved diabetes drug.

Earlier this year, Michaels predicted that Ozempic would "hit a fever pitch over the next 18 months." Speaking candidly with The Messenger, Michaels explained that she doesn't think there's enough stress being placed on the drug's long-term effects or its potential side effects. (The Messenger is now defunct, but you can read our write-up of the interview.)

She went so far as to compare Ozempic to "yo-yo dieting, but on steroids."

While appearing on a recent episode of TMZ Live, Dubrow disagreed with Michaels' concerns, noting Ozempic is a "safe" drug that's been around "for a decade."

"As a board-certified physician and a certified expert for the California medical board, I'm not here to debate scientific and medical issues with a personal trainer," quipped Dubrow.

Moreover, what the plastic surgeon is concerned about is that "someone of great influence" like Michaels will deter people from using Ozempic to treat obesity.

"What Jillian has said is that there is going to be … a massive fallout with the long-term use of Ozempic, people are going to get used to it like they get used to coffee, and the side effects are so bad you shouldn't even try it," he continued.

Having prescribed the "miracle weight-loss" injection himself, Dubrow cited drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro as a viable treatment for those with obesity. He challenged those who "belittle" the drug to re-evaluate their frame of thought.

"Do not listen to her," he said of Michaels.

Shortly after Dubrow's rebuttal, Michaels also appeared on TMZ Live to defend and explain her feelings toward Ozempic.

"I don't believe these drugs are a solution [to curing obesity] and the reason is because of information that doesn't come from me," Michaels explained, pointing to a July 2023 New York Post article in which Dubrow said that experts are warning "extreme weight loss could also cost you your life."

"If I thought this was an easy way out, not only would I personally get on the bandwagon, I would get involved in working with the drug companies and sell it through my weight-loss platforms and my weight-loss app," Michaels reasoned.

Where Dubrow and Michaels do see eye-to-eye is when it comes to incorporating a healthy diet and an adequate amount of exercise into your daily routine.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"If you are obese, you are at risk for major causes of mortality," Dubrow said during his TMZ Live segment. "Anything you can do to lower your body fat, including diet and exercise, that's safe—and these drugs, again, have been around for a decade, they are safe."

In the days following their feud, Dubrow sat down with Us Weekly to chat more about weight-loss drugs, going so far as to say that one popular over-the-counter pill can pose a far more dangerous threat than Ozempic.

"I have news for you. Tylenol is more dangerous than these drugs. Tylenol is one of the most dangerous drugs you can take," Dubrow said. He then referred to the link between acetaminophen and liver damage.

"In fact, there's been an epidemic of liver failure from Tylenol," he shared. "So the FDA has put out a thing about, 'Do not let your patients take this much Tylenol.'"

