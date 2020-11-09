Smarter Living

Walmart Employees in This State Are Paid the Best

Find out the average hourly wage for Walmart employees in every U.S. state.

By Richard Evans
November 9, 2020
Avatar
By Richard Evans
November 9, 2020
circle

You may be a diehard Walmart shopper, but have you ever wondered what it might be like to work there? While you likely know that Walmart is the largest employer in the U.S., you may not know how much employees really make. And those hourly wages vary depending on where you are—which makes sense, given that mandatory minimum wage and the cost of living are different across the country. To give you an idea of how much you might earn working at your local superstore, this is the average Walmart salary in every state.

According to 24/7 Wall St., the average hourly wage for a Walmart worker is $14.76. The site goes further, however, by breaking down the hourly average for all 50 U.S. states. This is a ranking of those salaries, from the lowest average hourly rate to the highest. Can you guess which state has the highest-paid Walmart employees? Keep reading to find out, and for urgent news you need to know, If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Now.

Read the original article on Best Life.

50
Idaho

cityscape photo of Boise, Idaho at sunset
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $13.42

And for an exciting Walmart update, Walmart Is Bringing Back the One Thing Customers Have Missed Most.

49
West Virginia

city skyline with a bridge, buildings, and the Kanawha River in Charleston, West Virginia
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $13.59

48
South Carolina

Aerial view of Rainbow Row in downtown Charleston, SC
iStock

Average hourly wage: $13.66

And for more interesting information delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

47
Maryland

the Baltimore skyline and Inner Harbor Promenade in Baltimore, Maryland
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $13.70

46
Oklahoma

city skyline of downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $13.77

And for more on how much you can earn in every state, This Is the State Where You Can Make the Most Money.

45
Connecticut

fast moving traffic on a highway and buildings in Hartford, Connecticut at dusk
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $13.87

44
Alabama

cityscape photo of Birmingham, Alabama at dusk
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $13.91

43
North Carolina

cityscape photo of Raleigh, North Carolina in the afternoon
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $13.93

42
Missouri

cityscape photo of St. Louis, Missouri at dusk
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $13.94

41
Georgia

cityscape photo of Atlanta, Georgia at dusk
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $13.96

40
Tennessee

cityscape photo of Memphis, Tennessee in the afternoon
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $13.96

39
Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi, USA cityscape at dusk.
iStock

Average hourly wage: $13.97

38
Kansas

buildings and the Cooper dome in the downtown area of Topeka, Kansas
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $14.00

37
Louisiana

shreveport louisiana skyline
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $14.05

36
Florida

cityscape photo of the downtown area of Orlando, Florida
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $14.09

35
Texas

The skyline of El Paso, Texas at dusk.
iStock

Average hourly wage: $14.10

34
Virginia

roanoke virginia skyline
Shutterstock/Sean Pavone

Average hourly wage: $14.10

33
Ohio

city skyline on the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland, Ohio at dusk
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $14.16

32
Kentucky

city skyline of downtown Louisville, Kentucky
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $14.18

31
Arkansas

Little Rock is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Arkansas.
iStock

Average hourly wage: $14.22

30
Wisconsin

city skyline in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $14.30

29
New Mexico

cityscape photo of Santa Fe, New Mexico at dusk
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $14.31

28
Michigan

city skyline of buildings in downtown Detroit, Michigan at twilight
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $14.34

27
Illinois

Illinois
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $14.39

26
Iowa

cityscape photo of Des Moines, Iowa at sunset
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $14.42

25
Nebraska

lake, bridge, and buildings in the downtown Omaha, Nebraska
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $14.45

24
Vermont

city skyline and buildings in Montipelier, Vermont at twilight
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $14.48

23
Indiana

Indianapolis Indiana skyline
Shutterstock/Real Window Creative

Average hourly wage: $14.52

22
Montana

Montana
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $14.54

21
Pennsylvania

philadelphia pennsylvania
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $14.60

20
Arizona

cityscape photo of homes, buildings, and mountains in Phoenix, Arizona
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $14.61

19
Nevada

cityscape photo of the Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada at dusk
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $14.63

18
New Jersey

The skyline of Newark, New Jersey
iStock

Average hourly wage: $14.66

17
South Dakota

rapid city south dakota
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $14.74

16
Utah

salt lake city utah from above
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $14.94

15
Massachusetts

city skyline and fast moving traffic in Worcester, Massachusetts
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $14.99

14
Rhode Island

city skyline of and river in Providence, Rhode Island at sunset
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $15.09

13
Colorado

Denver Colorado skyscrapers snowy Longs Peak Rocky Mountains summer
iStock

Average hourly wage: $15.11

12
Minnesota

building and lakes in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $15.12

11
Wyoming

cityscape photo of downtown Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $15.20

10
Maine

tall buildings and houses in downtown Portland, Maine at dusk
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $15.38

9
Oregon

cityscape photo of Eugene, Oregon at dusk
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $15.40

8
Alaska

photo taken by a drone of the downtown area of Sitka, Alaska
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $15.56

7
California

cityscape photo of Los Angeles, California in the morning
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $15.63

6
Delaware

downtown wilmington delaware
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $15.69

5
Hawaii

cityscape photo of Honolulu, Hawaii at sunrise
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $15.74

And if you're wondering how Walmart is responding to the pandemic, Walmart Just Said They're Reinstating This COVID Safety Measure.

4
Washington

city skyline and busy highway in Seattle, Washington at night
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $15.86

3
North Dakota

cityscape photo Fargo, North Dakota in the afternoon
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $15.90

And if you're wondering where your money will take you furthest, This Is the Cheapest State in America.

2
New York

Manhattan Skyline and Brooklyn Bridge in New York, New York in the afternoon
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $15.94

1
New Hampshire

city skyline of buildings in Manchester, New Hampshire
Shutterstock

Average hourly wage: $16.02

And for more Walmart news, You'll Never See These in Walmart Again After a Failed 3-Year Experiment.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • scarlett johansson on the red carpet
    scarlett johansson on the red carpet
    Culture

    The Biggest Child Actors Ever, Then and Now

    They grow up so fast!

  • 40th birthday balloons
    40th birthday balloons
    Smarter Living

    40 Things That Will Make You Feel Old After 40

    Think twice about getting the band back together.

  • Blue Ivy Carter and Jay-Z
    Blue Ivy Carter and Jay-Z
    Culture

    Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Daughter Could Win a Grammy

    Blue Ivy is lending her talent to a new project.

  • Joe Biden COVID mask
    Joe Biden COVID mask
    Health

    Why Fauci Isn't on Biden's COVID Task Force

    Fauci wasn't the only notable name left off the list.

  • Generation Z teens wearing protective face masks during Covid-19 Coronavirus epidemic spread.
    Generation Z teens wearing protective face masks during Covid-19 Coronavirus epidemic spread.
    Health

    This State Just Changed Its Stance on Masks

    Eight months into the pandemic, this governor did a 180.

  • The Most Regretted Home Improvement Decision
    The Most Regretted Home Improvement Decision
    Smarter Living

    The Most Regretted Home Improvement Decision

    Don't let this mistake leave your home lacking.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE