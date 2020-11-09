You may be a diehard Walmart shopper, but have you ever wondered what it might be like to work there? While you likely know that Walmart is the largest employer in the U.S., you may not know how much employees really make. And those hourly wages vary depending on where you are—which makes sense, given that mandatory minimum wage and the cost of living are different across the country. To give you an idea of how much you might earn working at your local superstore, this is the average Walmart salary in every state.

According to 24/7 Wall St., the average hourly wage for a Walmart worker is $14.76. The site goes further, however, by breaking down the hourly average for all 50 U.S. states. This is a ranking of those salaries, from the lowest average hourly rate to the highest. Can you guess which state has the highest-paid Walmart employees? Keep reading to find out, and for urgent news you need to know, If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Now.

50 Idaho

Average hourly wage: $13.42

49 West Virginia

Average hourly wage: $13.59

48 South Carolina

Average hourly wage: $13.66

47 Maryland

Average hourly wage: $13.70

46 Oklahoma

Average hourly wage: $13.77

45 Connecticut

Average hourly wage: $13.87

44 Alabama

Average hourly wage: $13.91

43 North Carolina

Average hourly wage: $13.93

42 Missouri

Average hourly wage: $13.94

41 Georgia

Average hourly wage: $13.96

40 Tennessee

Average hourly wage: $13.96

39 Mississippi

Average hourly wage: $13.97

38 Kansas

Average hourly wage: $14.00

37 Louisiana

Average hourly wage: $14.05

36 Florida

Average hourly wage: $14.09

35 Texas

Average hourly wage: $14.10

34 Virginia

Average hourly wage: $14.10

33 Ohio

Average hourly wage: $14.16

32 Kentucky

Average hourly wage: $14.18

31 Arkansas

Average hourly wage: $14.22

30 Wisconsin

Average hourly wage: $14.30

29 New Mexico

Average hourly wage: $14.31

28 Michigan

Average hourly wage: $14.34

27 Illinois

Average hourly wage: $14.39

26 Iowa

Average hourly wage: $14.42

25 Nebraska

Average hourly wage: $14.45

24 Vermont

Average hourly wage: $14.48

23 Indiana

Average hourly wage: $14.52

22 Montana

Average hourly wage: $14.54

21 Pennsylvania

Average hourly wage: $14.60

20 Arizona

Average hourly wage: $14.61

19 Nevada

Average hourly wage: $14.63

18 New Jersey

Average hourly wage: $14.66

17 South Dakota

Average hourly wage: $14.74

16 Utah

Average hourly wage: $14.94

15 Massachusetts

Average hourly wage: $14.99

14 Rhode Island

Average hourly wage: $15.09

13 Colorado

Average hourly wage: $15.11

12 Minnesota

Average hourly wage: $15.12

11 Wyoming

Average hourly wage: $15.20

10 Maine

Average hourly wage: $15.38

9 Oregon

Average hourly wage: $15.40

8 Alaska

Average hourly wage: $15.56

7 California

Average hourly wage: $15.63

6 Delaware

Average hourly wage: $15.69

5 Hawaii

Average hourly wage: $15.74

4 Washington

Average hourly wage: $15.86

3 North Dakota

Average hourly wage: $15.90

2 New York

Average hourly wage: $15.94

1 New Hampshire

Average hourly wage: $16.02

