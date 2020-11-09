Walmart Employees in This State Are Paid the Best
Find out the average hourly wage for Walmart employees in every U.S. state.
You may be a diehard Walmart shopper, but have you ever wondered what it might be like to work there? While you likely know that Walmart is the largest employer in the U.S., you may not know how much employees really make. And those hourly wages vary depending on where you are—which makes sense, given that mandatory minimum wage and the cost of living are different across the country. To give you an idea of how much you might earn working at your local superstore, this is the average Walmart salary in every state.
According to 24/7 Wall St., the average hourly wage for a Walmart worker is $14.76. The site goes further, however, by breaking down the hourly average for all 50 U.S. states. This is a ranking of those salaries, from the lowest average hourly rate to the highest. Can you guess which state has the highest-paid Walmart employees? Keep reading to find out, and for urgent news you need to know, If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Now.
Read the original article on Best Life.
50
Idaho
Average hourly wage: $13.42
And for an exciting Walmart update, Walmart Is Bringing Back the One Thing Customers Have Missed Most.
49
West Virginia
Average hourly wage: $13.59
48
South Carolina
Average hourly wage: $13.66
And for more interesting information delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
47
Maryland
Average hourly wage: $13.70
46
Oklahoma
Average hourly wage: $13.77
And for more on how much you can earn in every state, This Is the State Where You Can Make the Most Money.
45
Connecticut
Average hourly wage: $13.87
44
Alabama
Average hourly wage: $13.91
43
North Carolina
Average hourly wage: $13.93
42
Missouri
Average hourly wage: $13.94
41
Georgia
Average hourly wage: $13.96
40
Tennessee
Average hourly wage: $13.96
39
Mississippi
Average hourly wage: $13.97
38
Kansas
Average hourly wage: $14.00
37
Louisiana
Average hourly wage: $14.05
36
Florida
Average hourly wage: $14.09
35
Texas
Average hourly wage: $14.10
34
Virginia
Average hourly wage: $14.10
33
Ohio
Average hourly wage: $14.16
32
Kentucky
Average hourly wage: $14.18
31
Arkansas
Average hourly wage: $14.22
30
Wisconsin
Average hourly wage: $14.30
29
New Mexico
Average hourly wage: $14.31
28
Michigan
Average hourly wage: $14.34
27
Illinois
Average hourly wage: $14.39
26
Iowa
Average hourly wage: $14.42
25
Nebraska
Average hourly wage: $14.45
24
Vermont
Average hourly wage: $14.48
23
Indiana
Average hourly wage: $14.52
22
Montana
Average hourly wage: $14.54
21
Pennsylvania
Average hourly wage: $14.60
20
Arizona
Average hourly wage: $14.61
19
Nevada
Average hourly wage: $14.63
18
New Jersey
Average hourly wage: $14.66
17
South Dakota
Average hourly wage: $14.74
16
Utah
Average hourly wage: $14.94
15
Massachusetts
Average hourly wage: $14.99
14
Rhode Island
Average hourly wage: $15.09
13
Colorado
Average hourly wage: $15.11
12
Minnesota
Average hourly wage: $15.12
11
Wyoming
Average hourly wage: $15.20
10
Maine
Average hourly wage: $15.38
9
Oregon
Average hourly wage: $15.40
8
Alaska
Average hourly wage: $15.56
7
California
Average hourly wage: $15.63
6
Delaware
Average hourly wage: $15.69
5
Hawaii
Average hourly wage: $15.74
And if you're wondering how Walmart is responding to the pandemic, Walmart Just Said They're Reinstating This COVID Safety Measure.
4
Washington
Average hourly wage: $15.86
3
North Dakota
Average hourly wage: $15.90
And if you're wondering where your money will take you furthest, This Is the Cheapest State in America.
2
New York
Average hourly wage: $15.94
1
New Hampshire
Average hourly wage: $16.02
And for more Walmart news, You'll Never See These in Walmart Again After a Failed 3-Year Experiment.