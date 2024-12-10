Walgreens Is Closing More Stores—Here's Where and When

Walgreens is setting its " footprint optimization program " into motion, including shuttering 500 of its locations in 2025. But by 2028, the company expects this number to grow to 1,200 nationwide . Earlier this year, Walgreens CEO Tim Wentworth admitted that the chain’s " current pharmacy model is not sustainable "—going so far as to say that 25 percent of Walgreens locations aren’t profitable, per the Wall Street Journal . Walgreens is now on the defense, and unfortunately for customers all across the U.S., that means multiple neighborhood locations are soon closing. See if your town will be impacted below.

Two Walgreens stores are closing in Sacramento.

By next month, both Walgreens locations at 1401 Broadway near Tower Cafe and 7155 24th St. near Florin Road will close their doors indefinitely, per the Sacramento Business Journal.

The greater Sacramento area is somewhat of a Walgreens hub. The region is home to 30 storefronts, but four locations already closed down earlier this year in Citrus Heights, North Highlands, Sacramento, and Placerville.

Walgreens is uprooting its stores in Milwaukee’s north neighborhood.

As of Dec. 5, Milwaukee’s north side is nearly desolate of Walgreens retail centers and pharmacies. The company closed two stores last week, on top of the two locations it closed earlier this year in October and January.

With most neighborhood Walgreens now closed, FOX6 News says the closest refill pharmacy is roughly one mile away, impacting “hundreds in the community.”

"If you don't have transportation, how are you supposed to get your medication?" said local resident Phyllis Johnson in an interview. The city’s updated list of closed Walgreens locations is as follows:

At the intersection of 91st and Appleton

At the intersection of MLK and Hadley

At the intersection of Teutonia and Capitol

At the intersection of 26th and National

One store is closing in Peoria, Illinois.

Located a few hours southwest of Chicago, the town of Peoria is permanently closing one of its Walgreens locations. The business at 2515 Knoxville Ave. will remain open until Jan. 22, 2025, reports the Journal Star . Prescription records and fulfillment requests will be moved to nearby Peoria Walgreens locations.

The San Francisco Bay Area will shutter three Walgreens stores.

According to reports, the San Francisco Bay Area will be hit the hardest. SFGate revealed that three locations will shutter their doors in the new year. A full list, along with corresponding closure dates, can be found below.

3434 High St., Oakland, closing on Jan. 22

5809 Foothill Blvd., Oakland, closing on Jan. 30

1150 Macdonald Ave., Richmond, closing on Jan. 30.

“It is never an easy decision to close a store,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to SFGate. “We know that our stores are important to the communities that we serve, and therefore do everything possible to improve the store performance. When closures are necessary, like those in the Bay Area, we will work in partnership with community stakeholders to minimize customer disruptions.”



