This Is How Many Types of Highly Venomous Spiders Are in Your State

Arachnophobia—or the extreme or irrational fear of spiders—is one of the most common phobias in the United States and around the world. In fact, researchers used results from the National Comorbidity Survey to estimate a prevalence rate of 3.5 percent of arachnophobia among the general population in the U.S. And while it's true that the vast majority of spiders in our country pose little to no serious physical threat to humans, there is still a variety of highly venomous spiders in nearly every state in the country.

Best Life pored over multiple sources in order to determine the highly venomous spiders in every U.S. state, using SpiderIdentifications.com as our main resource for the following list, and verifying the information with at least one other credible source wherever possible, including those from each state's health department. However, it is important to keep in mind that nearly all spiders are technically venomous to some degree, but we only included species that are widely considered to be the biggest threats. With that said, read on to discover how many highly venomous spiders live in your state and around the country.

Alabama

Alaska

There are no highly venomous spiders native to the state of Alaska.

Arizona

Arizona Brown Spider Southern Black Widow

Arkansas

Brown Recluse Southern Black Widow

California

Colorado

Western Black Widow Brown Recluse Yellow Sac Spider

Connecticut

Black Widow Brown Recluse

Delaware

Black Widow Brown Recluse

Florida

Southern Black Widow Northern Black Widow Red Widow Brown Widow Brown Recluse

Georgia

Brown Recluse Brown Widow Northern Black Widow Southern Black Widow False Black Widow

Hawaii

Brown Widow Southern Black Widow

Idaho

Western Black Widow Brown Recluse Yellow Sac Spider

Illinois

Northern Black Widow Brown Recluse

Indiana

Brown Recluse Southern Black Widow

Iowa

Brown Recluse Southern Black Widow

Kansas

Brown Recluse Western Black Widow Southern Black Widow Northern Black Widow

Kentucky

Northern Black Widow Southern Black Widow Brown Recluse

Louisiana

Brown Widow Northern Black Widow Southern Black Widow Brown Recluse

Maine

There are no highly venomous spiders native to the state of Maine.

Maryland

Northern Black Widow Southern Black Widow Brown Recluse

Massachusetts

Northern Black Widow

Michigan

Brown Recluse Northern Black Widow

Minnesota

Northern Black Widow Brown Recluse Yellow Sac Spider

Mississippi

Brown Recluse Southern Black Widow

Missouri

Northern Black Widow Southern Black Widow Brown Recluse

Montana

Black Widow

Nebraska

Brown Recluse Western Black Widow Southern Black Widow

Nevada

Desert Recluse Brown Widow Western Black Widow

New Hampshire

Brown Recluse Black Widow Broad-Face Sac Spider

New Jersey

Northern Black Widow Brown Recluse Yellow Sac Spider

New Mexico

Western Black Widow Brown Recluse

New York

Northern Black Widow Southern Black Widow Brown Recluse

North Carolina

Southern Black Widow Northern Black Widow Brown Recluse False Black Widow Yellow Sac Spider

North Dakota

Western Black Widow

Ohio

Northern Black Widow Southern Black Widow Brown Recluse Mediterranean Recluse Yellow Sac Spider False Black Widow

Oklahoma

Northern Black Widow Southern Black Widow Brown Recluse

Oregon

Western Black Widow

Pennsylvania

Southern Black Widow Brown Recluse

Rhode Island

Northern Black Widow Brown Recluse

South Carolina

Northern Black Widow Southern Black Widow Brown Widow Brown Recluse

South Dakota

Western Black Widow Brown Recluse

Tennessee

Southern Black Widow Northern Black Widow Brown Recluse

Texas

Northern Black Widow Western Black Widow Southern Black Widow Brown Recluse Texas Recluse

Utah

Black Widow Desert Recluse Yellow Sac Spider

Vermont

Northern Black Widow

Virginia

Southern Black Widow Northern Black Widow

Washington

Black Widow Yellow Sac Spider

West Virginia

Southern Black Widow

Wisconsin

Northern Black Widow Brown Recluse

Wyoming

Western Black Widow Brown Recluse

