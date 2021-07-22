Smarter Living

This Is How Many Types of Venomous Snakes Are in Your State

Check out a full list of the most dangerous snakes potentially lurking in your backyard.

By Richard Evans
July 22, 2021
Avatar
By Richard Evans
July 22, 2021

Depending on where you live, you may not have given much thought to the threat of a snakes. And that's probably pretty reasonable: Snake bites are relatively rare, and the vast majority are not fatal. But that doesn't mean there's no risk, especially when you realize that there are highly venomous snakes lurking in nearly every U.S. state.

Wondering which dangerous critters could be crawling through your backyard? While your proximity to these creatures depends largely on exactly where you live, it's still worth knowing which snakes make their home in your state. Antivenom brand CroFab, which helps make treatment for snake bites, has put together a full list of the venomous snakes across the U.S. Read on to find out how many deadly threats are slithering near you, and which state has the most kinds.

RELATED: 6 Things That Are Bringing Snakes Into Your Home.

Alabama

Mountain Brook, Alabama
Shutterstock
  1. Copperhead
  2. Cottonmouth
  3. Eastern Coral Snake
  4. Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake
  5. Pygmy Rattlesnake
  6. Timber Rattlesnake

Alaska

glaciers, lake, and tress in Chugach, Alaska
Shutterstock

There are no venomous snakes in Alaska.

Arizona

landscape photo of Phoenix, Arizona at sunset
Shutterstock
  1. Arizona Black Rattlesnake
  2. Black-Tailed Rattlesnake
  3. Grand Canyon Rattlesnake
  4. Massasauga
  5. Mojave Rattlesnake
  6. Prairie Rattlesnake
  7. Ridge-Nosed Rattlesnake
  8. Rock Rattlesnake
  9. Sidewinder
  10. Speckled Rattlesnake
  11. Sonoran Coral Snake
  12. Tiger Rattlesnake
  13. Twin-Spotted Rattlesnake
  14. Western Diamondback Rattlesnake

Arkansas

landscape photo of Little Rock, Arkansas at sunset
iStock
  1. Copperhead
  2. Cottonmouth
  3. Pygmy Rattlesnake
  4. Texas Coral Snake
  5. Timber Rattlesnake
  6. Western Diamondback Rattlesnake

California

Beach in Northern California
Shutterstock
  1. Great Basin Rattlesnake
  2. Mojave Rattlesnake
  3. Northern Pacific Rattlesnake
  4. Panamint Rattlesnake
  5. Red Diamond Rattlesnake
  6. Sidewinder
  7. Southern Pacific Rattlesnake
  8. Speckled Rattlesnake
  9. Western Diamondback Rattlesnake

RELATED: Leaving This in Your Garage Is Bringing Snakes to Your Home, Experts Warn.

Colorado

Eldorado Springs, Colorado
Shutterstock
  1. Faded Western Rattlesnake
  2. Massasauga
  3. Mojave Rattlesnake
  4. Prairie Rattlesnake

Connecticut

Old Greenwich, Connecticut
Shutterstock
  1. Copperhead
  2. Timber Rattlesnake

Delaware

Hockessin, Delaware
Shutterstock
  1. Copperhead
  2. Timber Rattlesnake

Florida

Florida Keys
Shutterstock
  1. Copperhead
  2. Cottonmouth
  3. Eastern Coral Snake
  4. Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake
  5. Pygmy Rattlesnake
  6. Timber Rattlesnake

Georgia

Georgia
Shutterstock
  1. Copperhead
  2. Cottonmouth
  3. Eastern Coral Snake
  4. Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake
  5. Pygmy Rattlensnake
  6. Timber Rattlesnake

Hawaii

landscape photo of the coastline of Na Pali Coast and mountain in Kauai, Hawaii
iStock

There are no venomous snakes in Hawaii.

Idaho

the Sawtooth Mountain Range and lake in Stanley, Idaho
iStock
  1. Prairie Rattlesnake

Illinois

landscape photo of flowers and a field in Naperville, Illinois at sunset
iStock
  1. Copperhead
  2. Cottonmouth
  3. Massasauga
  4. Timber Rattlesnake

RELATED: If You Live in These States, Watch Out for This Highly Venomous Snake.

Indiana

Landscape photo of Brown County State Park, Indiana
Shutterstock
  1. Copperhead
  2. Cottonmouth
  3. Massasauga
  4. Timber Rattlesnake

Iowa

waterloo iowa
Shutterstock
  1. Copperhead
  2. Massasauga
  3. Prairie Rattlesnake
  4. Timber Rattlesnake

Kansas

field of wheat in central Kansas is nearly ready for harvest.
iStock
  1. Copperhead
  2. Cottonmouth
  3. Massasauga
  4. Prairie Rattlesnake
  5. Pygmy Rattlesnake
  6. Timber Rattlesnake
  7. Western Diamondback Rattlesnake

Kentucky

landscape photo of Frankfort, Kentucky at sunrise
Shutterstock
  1. Copperhead
  2. Cottonmouth
  3. Pygmy Rattlesnake
  4. Timber Rattlesnake

Louisiana

the cameron parish marshes Louisiana
Shutterstock
  1. Copperhead
  2. Cottonmouth
  3. Eastern Coral Snake
  4. Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake
  5. Pygmy Rattlesnake
  6. Texas Coral Snake
  7. Timber Rattlesnake

Maine

Fox Den Cove Moosehead Lake
mountinez / iStock

There are no venomous snakes in Maine.

Maryland

the Great Falls of Potomac in Potomac, Maryland
iStock
  1. Copperhead
  2. Timber Rattlesnake

Massachusetts

Waban Lake Park Massachusetts
Shutterstock
  1. Copperhead
  2. Timber Rattlesnake

Michigan

windmill in holland michigan
Shutterstock
  1. Massasauga

Minnesota

Orange and green trees next to and a bridge over a lake in Duluth, Minnestoa
Shutterstock
  1. Massasauga
  2. Timber Rattlesnake

Mississippi

Madison, Mississippi
Shutterstock
  1. Copperhead
  2. Cottonmouth
  3. Eastern Coral Snake
  4. Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake
  5. Pygmy Rattlesnake
  6. Timber Rattlesnake

Missouri

pond in a garden with autumn trees in St. Louis, Missouri
iStock
  1. Copperhead
  2. Cottonmouth
  3. Massasauga
  4. Pygmy Rattlesnake
  5. Timber Rattlesnake

Montana

Montana
Shutterstock
  1. Prairie Rattlesnake

Nebraska

national historic park, chimney rock, nebraska
Don Mammoser / Shutterstock
  1. Copperhead
  2. Massasauga
  3. Prairie Rattlesnake
  4. Timber Rattlesnake

Nevada

Southern Rocky Mountains and flowers in El Paso, Texas at sunrise
iStock
  1. Great Basin Rattlesnake
  2. Mojave Rattlesnake
  3. Panamint Rattlesnake
  4. Prairie Rattlesnake
  5. Sidewinder
  6. Speckled Rattlesnake
  7. Western Diamondback Rattlesnake

New Hampshire

Etna New Hampshire
Shutterstock
  1. Timber Rattlesnake

New Jersey

pine barrens in new jersey
Shutterstock
  1. Copperhead
  2. Timber Rattlesnake

New Mexico

The White Cliffs of Gallup in Gallup, New Mexico
Pixel Doc / Shutterstock
  1. Black-Tailed Rattlesnake
  2. Massasauga
  3. Mojave Rattlesnake
  4. Prairie Rattlesnake
  5. Ridge-Nosed Rattlesnake
  6. Rock Rattlesnake
  7. Sonoran Coral Snake
  8. Western Diamondback Rattlesnake

New York

field of flowers and tress and a lake in Fort Montgomery, New York
Shutterstock
  1. Copperhead
  2. Massasauga
  3. Timber Rattlesnake

RELATED: If You Live in These States, Prepare to See More Tarantulas.

North Carolina

garden filled with flowers and trees in Raleigh, North Carolina
Shutterstock
  1. Copperhead
  2. Cottonmouth
  3. Eastern Coral Snake
  4. Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake
  5. Pygmy Rattlesnake
  6. Timber Rattlesnake

North Dakota

a butte and green trees at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota
Shutterstock
  1. Prairie Rattlesnake

Ohio

A Stone Stairway And Path Through A Forest Glen Helen Nature Preserve Yellow Springs Ohio
Shutterstock
  1. Copperhead
  2. Massasauga
  3. Timber Rattlesnake

Oklahoma

photo of rock formation, the Wedding Party, in the Black Mesa Area, Oklahoma
iStock
  1. Copperhead
  2. Cottonmouth
  3. Massasauga
  4. Prairie Rattlesnake
  5. Pygmy Rattlesnake
  6. Timber Rattlesnake
  7. Western Diamondback Rattlesnake

Oregon

glaciers, lake, and tress in Deschutes County, Oregon
Shutterstock
  1. Northern Pacific Rattlesnake
  2. Prairie Rattlesnake

Pennsylvania

kinzua bridge in kane pennsylvania destroyed during the 2003 tornado
Shutterstock
  1. Copperhead
  2. Massasauga
  3. Timber Rattlesnake

RELATED: For more creepy critters facts delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Rhode Island

flowers and beach in Newport, Rhode Island
Shutterstock

There are no venomous snakes in Rhode Island.

South Carolina

landscape photo of a garden in Charleston, South Carolina
Shutterstock
  1. Copperhead
  2. Cottonmouth
  3. Eastern Coral Snake
  4. Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake
  5. Pygmy Rattlesnake
  6. Timber Rattlesnake

South Dakota

buffalo in custer state park, south dakota
Shutterstock
  1. Prairie Rattlesnake

Tennessee

fall trees reflecting on the shoreline of Bay Mountain Lake Park in Kingsport, Tennessee
iStock
  1. Copperhead
  2. Cottonmouth
  3. Pygmy Rattlesnake
  4. Timber Rattlesnake

Texas

landscape photo of Garner State Park, Texas
Shutterstock
  1. Black-Tailed Rattlesnake
  2. Copperhead
  3. Cottonmouth
  4. Massasauga
  5. Mojave Rattlesnake
  6. Prairie Rattlesnake
  7. Pygmy Rattlesnake
  8. Rock Rattlesnake
  9. Texas Coral Snake
  10. Timber Rattlesnake
  11. Western Diamondback Rattlesnake

RELATED: If You Live Here, Prepare for an Influx of Snakes.

Utah

a field of pink, orange, and purple wildflowers and mountains in Alta, Utah
Shutterstock
  1. Faded Western Rattlesnake
  2. Great Basin Rattlesnake
  3. Mojave Rattlesnake
  4. Prairie Rattlesnake
  5. Sidewinder
  6. Speckled Rattlesnake
  7. Timber Rattlesnake

Vermont

red farmhouses, orange trees, and rural land in Reading, Vermont at sunrise
Shutterstock
  1. Timber Rattlesnake

Virginia

landscape photo of Buchanan, Virginia
Shutterstock
  1. Copperhead
  2. Cottonmouth
  3. Timber Rattlesnake

Washington

landscape photo of mountains and flowers at Mt. Rainier in Seattle, Washington
iStock
  1. Northern Pacific Rattlesnake
  2. Prairie Rattlesnake

West Virginia

cranberry glades west virginia state natural wonders
Shutterstock
  1. Copperhead
  2. Timber Rattlesnake

Wisconsin

sunflower field
Shutterstock
  1. Massasauga
  2. Timber Rattlesnake

Wyoming

sunset in the rural town of buffalo wyoming
Shutterstock
  1. Faded Western Rattlesnake
  2. Prairie Rattlesnake

RELATED: If You Live in These States, Prepare for Potentially Paralyzing Mosquitoes.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Damage on side door after car crash
    Damage on side door after car crash
    Culture

    This Is the Deadliest Car in the U.S.

    This car has been in the most fatal crashes recently.

  • Michael J. Fox
    Michael J. Fox
    Health

    Michael J. Fox's First Sign of Parkinson's Disease

    It showed up before he turned 30.

  • Close up mid section of a young man with chest pain
    Close up mid section of a young man with chest pain
    Health

    This Habit Doubles Your Heart Disease Risk

    And you could be doing it daily.

  • brown recluse spider outdoors
    brown recluse spider outdoors
    Health

    If You Live in These States, Prepare for More of This Deadly Spider

    These dangerous creatures could be headed near you.

  • Olympics
    Olympics
    Culture

    Athletes Are Calling Out the Olympics for This

    Some women say they've been forced to make this choice.

  • woman taking pill with water
    woman taking pill with water
    Health

    If You Take This Supplement, Stop Now, FDA Says

    The supplement could present a serious health risk.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group