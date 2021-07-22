This Is How Many Types of Venomous Snakes Are in Your State
Check out a full list of the most dangerous snakes potentially lurking in your backyard.
Depending on where you live, you may not have given much thought to the threat of a snakes. And that's probably pretty reasonable: Snake bites are relatively rare, and the vast majority are not fatal. But that doesn't mean there's no risk, especially when you realize that there are highly venomous snakes lurking in nearly every U.S. state.
Wondering which dangerous critters could be crawling through your backyard? While your proximity to these creatures depends largely on exactly where you live, it's still worth knowing which snakes make their home in your state. Antivenom brand CroFab, which helps make treatment for snake bites, has put together a full list of the venomous snakes across the U.S. Read on to find out how many deadly threats are slithering near you, and which state has the most kinds.
Alabama
- Copperhead
- Cottonmouth
- Eastern Coral Snake
- Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake
- Pygmy Rattlesnake
- Timber Rattlesnake
Alaska
There are no venomous snakes in Alaska.
Arizona
- Arizona Black Rattlesnake
- Black-Tailed Rattlesnake
- Grand Canyon Rattlesnake
- Massasauga
- Mojave Rattlesnake
- Prairie Rattlesnake
- Ridge-Nosed Rattlesnake
- Rock Rattlesnake
- Sidewinder
- Speckled Rattlesnake
- Sonoran Coral Snake
- Tiger Rattlesnake
- Twin-Spotted Rattlesnake
- Western Diamondback Rattlesnake
Arkansas
- Copperhead
- Cottonmouth
- Pygmy Rattlesnake
- Texas Coral Snake
- Timber Rattlesnake
- Western Diamondback Rattlesnake
California
- Great Basin Rattlesnake
- Mojave Rattlesnake
- Northern Pacific Rattlesnake
- Panamint Rattlesnake
- Red Diamond Rattlesnake
- Sidewinder
- Southern Pacific Rattlesnake
- Speckled Rattlesnake
- Western Diamondback Rattlesnake
Colorado
- Faded Western Rattlesnake
- Massasauga
- Mojave Rattlesnake
- Prairie Rattlesnake
Connecticut
- Copperhead
- Timber Rattlesnake
Delaware
- Copperhead
- Timber Rattlesnake
Florida
- Copperhead
- Cottonmouth
- Eastern Coral Snake
- Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake
- Pygmy Rattlesnake
- Timber Rattlesnake
Georgia
- Copperhead
- Cottonmouth
- Eastern Coral Snake
- Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake
- Pygmy Rattlensnake
- Timber Rattlesnake
Hawaii
There are no venomous snakes in Hawaii.
Idaho
- Prairie Rattlesnake
Illinois
- Copperhead
- Cottonmouth
- Massasauga
- Timber Rattlesnake
Indiana
- Copperhead
- Cottonmouth
- Massasauga
- Timber Rattlesnake
Iowa
- Copperhead
- Massasauga
- Prairie Rattlesnake
- Timber Rattlesnake
Kansas
- Copperhead
- Cottonmouth
- Massasauga
- Prairie Rattlesnake
- Pygmy Rattlesnake
- Timber Rattlesnake
- Western Diamondback Rattlesnake
Kentucky
- Copperhead
- Cottonmouth
- Pygmy Rattlesnake
- Timber Rattlesnake
Louisiana
- Copperhead
- Cottonmouth
- Eastern Coral Snake
- Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake
- Pygmy Rattlesnake
- Texas Coral Snake
- Timber Rattlesnake
Maine
There are no venomous snakes in Maine.
Maryland
- Copperhead
- Timber Rattlesnake
Massachusetts
- Copperhead
- Timber Rattlesnake
Michigan
- Massasauga
Minnesota
- Massasauga
- Timber Rattlesnake
Mississippi
- Copperhead
- Cottonmouth
- Eastern Coral Snake
- Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake
- Pygmy Rattlesnake
- Timber Rattlesnake
Missouri
- Copperhead
- Cottonmouth
- Massasauga
- Pygmy Rattlesnake
- Timber Rattlesnake
Montana
- Prairie Rattlesnake
Nebraska
- Copperhead
- Massasauga
- Prairie Rattlesnake
- Timber Rattlesnake
Nevada
- Great Basin Rattlesnake
- Mojave Rattlesnake
- Panamint Rattlesnake
- Prairie Rattlesnake
- Sidewinder
- Speckled Rattlesnake
- Western Diamondback Rattlesnake
New Hampshire
- Timber Rattlesnake
New Jersey
- Copperhead
- Timber Rattlesnake
New Mexico
- Black-Tailed Rattlesnake
- Massasauga
- Mojave Rattlesnake
- Prairie Rattlesnake
- Ridge-Nosed Rattlesnake
- Rock Rattlesnake
- Sonoran Coral Snake
- Western Diamondback Rattlesnake
New York
- Copperhead
- Massasauga
- Timber Rattlesnake
North Carolina
- Copperhead
- Cottonmouth
- Eastern Coral Snake
- Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake
- Pygmy Rattlesnake
- Timber Rattlesnake
North Dakota
- Prairie Rattlesnake
Ohio
- Copperhead
- Massasauga
- Timber Rattlesnake
Oklahoma
- Copperhead
- Cottonmouth
- Massasauga
- Prairie Rattlesnake
- Pygmy Rattlesnake
- Timber Rattlesnake
- Western Diamondback Rattlesnake
Oregon
- Northern Pacific Rattlesnake
- Prairie Rattlesnake
Pennsylvania
- Copperhead
- Massasauga
- Timber Rattlesnake
Rhode Island
There are no venomous snakes in Rhode Island.
South Carolina
- Copperhead
- Cottonmouth
- Eastern Coral Snake
- Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake
- Pygmy Rattlesnake
- Timber Rattlesnake
South Dakota
- Prairie Rattlesnake
Tennessee
- Copperhead
- Cottonmouth
- Pygmy Rattlesnake
- Timber Rattlesnake
Texas
- Black-Tailed Rattlesnake
- Copperhead
- Cottonmouth
- Massasauga
- Mojave Rattlesnake
- Prairie Rattlesnake
- Pygmy Rattlesnake
- Rock Rattlesnake
- Texas Coral Snake
- Timber Rattlesnake
- Western Diamondback Rattlesnake
Utah
- Faded Western Rattlesnake
- Great Basin Rattlesnake
- Mojave Rattlesnake
- Prairie Rattlesnake
- Sidewinder
- Speckled Rattlesnake
- Timber Rattlesnake
Vermont
- Timber Rattlesnake
Virginia
- Copperhead
- Cottonmouth
- Timber Rattlesnake
Washington
- Northern Pacific Rattlesnake
- Prairie Rattlesnake
West Virginia
- Copperhead
- Timber Rattlesnake
Wisconsin
- Massasauga
- Timber Rattlesnake
Wyoming
- Faded Western Rattlesnake
- Prairie Rattlesnake
