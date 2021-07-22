This Is How Many Types of Venomous Snakes Are in Your State

Depending on where you live, you may not have given much thought to the threat of a snakes. And that's probably pretty reasonable: Snake bites are relatively rare, and the vast majority are not fatal. But that doesn't mean there's no risk, especially when you realize that there are highly venomous snakes lurking in nearly every U.S. state.

Wondering which dangerous critters could be crawling through your backyard? While your proximity to these creatures depends largely on exactly where you live, it's still worth knowing which snakes make their home in your state. Antivenom brand CroFab, which helps make treatment for snake bites, has put together a full list of the venomous snakes across the U.S. Read on to find out how many deadly threats are slithering near you, and which state has the most kinds.

Alabama

Alaska

There are no venomous snakes in Alaska.

Arizona

Arkansas

Copperhead Cottonmouth Pygmy Rattlesnake Texas Coral Snake Timber Rattlesnake Western Diamondback Rattlesnake

California

Colorado

Faded Western Rattlesnake Massasauga Mojave Rattlesnake Prairie Rattlesnake

Connecticut

Copperhead Timber Rattlesnake

Delaware

Copperhead Timber Rattlesnake

Florida

Copperhead Cottonmouth Eastern Coral Snake Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake Pygmy Rattlesnake Timber Rattlesnake

Georgia

Copperhead Cottonmouth Eastern Coral Snake Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake Pygmy Rattlensnake Timber Rattlesnake

Hawaii

There are no venomous snakes in Hawaii.

Idaho

Prairie Rattlesnake

Illinois

Copperhead Cottonmouth Massasauga Timber Rattlesnake

Indiana

Copperhead Cottonmouth Massasauga Timber Rattlesnake

Iowa

Copperhead Massasauga Prairie Rattlesnake Timber Rattlesnake

Kansas

Copperhead Cottonmouth Massasauga Prairie Rattlesnake Pygmy Rattlesnake Timber Rattlesnake Western Diamondback Rattlesnake

Kentucky

Copperhead Cottonmouth Pygmy Rattlesnake Timber Rattlesnake

Louisiana

Copperhead Cottonmouth Eastern Coral Snake Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake Pygmy Rattlesnake Texas Coral Snake Timber Rattlesnake

Maine

There are no venomous snakes in Maine.

Maryland

Copperhead Timber Rattlesnake

Massachusetts

Copperhead Timber Rattlesnake

Michigan

Massasauga

Minnesota

Massasauga Timber Rattlesnake

Mississippi

Copperhead Cottonmouth Eastern Coral Snake Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake Pygmy Rattlesnake Timber Rattlesnake

Missouri

Copperhead Cottonmouth Massasauga Pygmy Rattlesnake Timber Rattlesnake

Montana

Prairie Rattlesnake

Nebraska

Copperhead Massasauga Prairie Rattlesnake Timber Rattlesnake

Nevada

Great Basin Rattlesnake Mojave Rattlesnake Panamint Rattlesnake Prairie Rattlesnake Sidewinder Speckled Rattlesnake Western Diamondback Rattlesnake

New Hampshire

Timber Rattlesnake

New Jersey

Copperhead Timber Rattlesnake

New Mexico

Black-Tailed Rattlesnake Massasauga Mojave Rattlesnake Prairie Rattlesnake Ridge-Nosed Rattlesnake Rock Rattlesnake Sonoran Coral Snake Western Diamondback Rattlesnake

New York

Copperhead Massasauga Timber Rattlesnake

North Carolina

Copperhead Cottonmouth Eastern Coral Snake Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake Pygmy Rattlesnake Timber Rattlesnake

North Dakota

Prairie Rattlesnake

Ohio

Copperhead Massasauga Timber Rattlesnake

Oklahoma

Copperhead Cottonmouth Massasauga Prairie Rattlesnake Pygmy Rattlesnake Timber Rattlesnake Western Diamondback Rattlesnake

Oregon

Northern Pacific Rattlesnake Prairie Rattlesnake

Pennsylvania

Copperhead Massasauga Timber Rattlesnake

Rhode Island

There are no venomous snakes in Rhode Island.

South Carolina

Copperhead Cottonmouth Eastern Coral Snake Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake Pygmy Rattlesnake Timber Rattlesnake

South Dakota

Prairie Rattlesnake

Tennessee

Copperhead Cottonmouth Pygmy Rattlesnake Timber Rattlesnake

Texas

Black-Tailed Rattlesnake Copperhead Cottonmouth Massasauga Mojave Rattlesnake Prairie Rattlesnake Pygmy Rattlesnake Rock Rattlesnake Texas Coral Snake Timber Rattlesnake Western Diamondback Rattlesnake

Utah

Faded Western Rattlesnake Great Basin Rattlesnake Mojave Rattlesnake Prairie Rattlesnake Sidewinder Speckled Rattlesnake Timber Rattlesnake

Vermont

Timber Rattlesnake

Virginia

Copperhead Cottonmouth Timber Rattlesnake

Washington

Northern Pacific Rattlesnake Prairie Rattlesnake

West Virginia

Copperhead Timber Rattlesnake

Wisconsin

Massasauga Timber Rattlesnake

Wyoming

Faded Western Rattlesnake Prairie Rattlesnake

