USPS Temporarily Closing Post Offices in These States, Starting Now

Hazardous winter weather can create unstable postal operations, leading to delivery delays and missed mail. But that may not be your only obstacle right now. Depending on where you live, your local post office might not be able to meet your needs at the moment. The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) can suspend services at facilities for different reasons, as certain customers in three different states are learning. Read on to find out more about the four post offices the USPS is temporarily closing, starting now.

RELATED: 6 Major Changes Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Has Made to the USPS.

Arnold, Missouri

The latest Service Alert from the USPS serves as a warning about an upcoming closure in Missouri. In the Jan. 18 alert, the agency announced that a facility in Arnold, Missouri—the Arnold Post Office at 1314 Jeff Blvd.—would be closing on Jan. 31.

In a statement to Best Life, Postal Service spokesperson Mark Inglett revealed that the lease for this post office expires at the end of January. According to Inglett, the agency has already secured a new lease at 2184 Michigan Ave in order to build a new facility.

"We are in the process of completing the design and will begin construction later this spring or early summer," he said. "Arnold is a very important community to the Postal Service. Our goal was to have our new facility nearby and to continue providing the same level of exceptional service to our customers."

RELATED: USPS Customers Threaten Boycott Over Price Hikes Coming Sunday.

Port Edwards, Wisconsin

Earlier this month, the USPS also warned customers about a temporary closure in Port Edwards, Wisconsin. In a Jan. 8 local press release, the agency said that the facility located at 160 Market Ave would be closed for the time being because of water damage.

"No mail has been damaged," the Postal Service stressed.

When Best Life reached out to the USPS about the Port Edwards Post Office closure, spokesperson Desai Abdul-Razzaaq further explained that the facility is dealing with a leaking roof. However as of Jan. 19, "no timetable has yet to be established for the resumption of retail services," Abdul-Razzaaq said.

RELATED: New USPS Stamps Have Customers Divided.

Sheridan, Arkansas

A separate local press release posted Jan. 12 informed customers about a different closure down South. Effective immediately, operations are "temporarily suspended" at a post office in Sheridan, Arkansas, according to the release. The facility located at 313 S Oak St is closed because of roof damage.

Best Life reached out to USPS about the Sheridan Post Office closure, and we will update this story with their response.

In the meantime, customers are being directed to pick up their mail and utilize retail services at the nearby Oak Park Station facility in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

"We apologize for any inconvenience customers may experience, but the safety of both customers and employees is our highest priority," the agency said in its release.

Sign Up for Our FREE Daily Newsletter Be the first to receive tons of amazing, life-changing tips! Sign up

Amity, Arkansas

Another post office in Arkansas was recently shuttered as well. In a Jan. 17 local press release, the USPS announced that postal operations had been temporarily suspended at a facility in Amity, too. According to the release, the Amity Post Office located at 136 W Thompson St has been closed for a similar reason: facility damage.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Best Life reached out to USPS about the Amity Post Office closure, and we will update this story with their response.

During the closure, customers from the Amity facility are being asked to pick up their P.O. Box mail at the nearby Glenwood Post Office.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.