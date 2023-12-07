Smarter Living

USPS Temporarily Suspending Services at Some Post Offices

Check to make sure your local post office is still up and running.

By Abby Reinhard
December 7, 2023
Avatar for BLO Author
By Abby Reinhard
December 7, 2023

Depending on what and when you celebrate the holidays, your gift shopping is probably in full swing—and if you live a bit far from loved ones, gift-giving also means a trip to the post office to mail your packages. But the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) just announced some post office closures, so you'll want to double-check that your local spot will be open when you get there. Read on to find out where USPS is temporarily suspending services.

RELATED: USPS Postal Inspector Reveals How to Mail Checks to Avoid Theft.

Last week, Alaska shuttered a post office following "facility damage."

United States Post Office building. The United States Postal Service provides postal service in the United States.
iStock

A post office in Alaska closed last week, according to the USPS Service Alerts page. The Little Diomede Post Office, located at 12 Stepping Stone Way, was closed "due to facility damage" on Nov. 29, the alert reads.

Customers are instructed to get their mail and access retail services at the Tribal Clinic, 100 Bering Sea View in Little Diomede.

Best Life reached out to USPS for comment on this closure and will update the story with its response.

RELATED: USPS Is Starting the New Year With All These Changes to Your Mail.

Storm damage led to a closure in Oregon.

iStock

A post office in Oregon also temporarily closed as of Dec. 6, according to the Service Alerts page. The Wheeler Post Office, located at 500 Nehalem Blvd., closed due to "storm damage from recent heavy rainfall and flooding," Kim Frum, USPS strategic communications specialist, told Best Life.

During the closure, customers can pick up their mail at the nearby Nehalem Post Office, at 12810 H St. in Nehalem, Frum said. According to a Dec. 7 local press release, the Nehalem Post Office is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is also located just five minutes from the Wheeler location.

"We apologize for this inconvenience to our customers and plan to resume operations at the Wheeler Post Office as soon as it is safe to do so," the press release reads.

Inclement weather also temporarily shut down a post office in Washington.

Logo and signage of USPS on a wall. United States Postal Service is an independent agenc of US federal government responsible for providing postal service in the US
Shutterstock

Another post office was closed yesterday, this time in Washington, per the Service Alerts.

The Hamilton Post Office, at 520B Maple Street in Hamilton, Washington, was closed "due to heavy rains and storm damage," the alert reads.

Frum confirmed that flooded roads prevented the post office from opening on Dec. 6, but it has reopened as of today, Dec. 7.

RELATED: USPS Acknowledges "Some Risk" to Customers With New Mail Changes.

Other post offices shuttered recently, too.

Young woman with child sending mail. Postoffice in Charlottesville, USA
iStock

A handful of post offices were also temporarily closed ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Best Life previously reported.

On Nov. 24, the Pittsfield Post Office in Pittsfield, Pennsylvania, was "temporarily closed due to structural damage," according to the Service Alerts. In a separate local press release, USPS confirmed that the damage was caused by a vehicle that drove into the building on Nov. 23. No one was in the building at the time of the accident.

A post office in West Farmington, Ohio, also closed temporarily on Nov. 28 "due to safety concerns." In a local press release, USPS clarified that the concerns were tied to a gas leak.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Abby Reinhard
Abby Reinhard is a Senior Editor at Best Life, covering daily news and keeping readers up to date on the latest style advice, travel destinations, and Hollywood happenings. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Sources referenced in this article
  1. Source:
  2. Source:
  3. Source:
  4. Source:
Latest News
  • A close up of someone filling out their 1040 tax form while using a calculator
    A close up of someone filling out their 1040 tax form while using a calculator
    Smarter Living

    IRS Urges "Extreme Caution" Claiming Tax Credits

    Here's what you should avoid this year.

  • cvs store in the snow
    cvs store in the snow
    Smarter Living

    10 Popular Stores Open on Christmas This Year

    Head here in a pinch.

  • sick older dog on a blanket
    sick older dog on a blanket
    Smarter Living

    Early Warning Signs of Mystery Dog Illness

    It's been detected in multiple states.

  • Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko at Jennie Garth's 40th Birthday Celebration in 2012
    Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko at Jennie Garth's 40th Birthday Celebration in 2012
    Entertainment

    Shannen Doherty Talks Husband's Alleged Affair

    She found out right before cancer surgery.

  • Tim Allen and Casey Wilson in "The Santa Clauses"
    Tim Allen and Casey Wilson in "The Santa Clauses"
    Entertainment

    Co-Star Calls Out Tim Allen for Bad Behavior

    Casey Wilson says working with him was the "worst."

  • A woman shopping for produce using a hand basket in the grocery store
    A woman shopping for produce using a hand basket in the grocery store
    Wellness

    Salmonella Outbreak Spreading in 34 States

    These are the possible symptoms to look out for.

Copyright 2023 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.