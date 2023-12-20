USPS Temporarily Closing Multiple Post Offices and Permanently Closing One

Unless you enjoy the hustle and bustle of shopping during the final days before Christmas, you've hopefully secured your presents and shipped them out to avoid dreaded delivery delays. If you haven't, and a visit to your local post office is still on your to-do list, you might want to double-check the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) Service Alerts page, which provides updates on any local disruptions in your state. Ahead of the Christmas holiday, there's another round of closures, including locations in four states. Read on to find out where USPS is temporarily closing post offices—and where one closed for good.

Pennsylvania

Per a Dec. 15 Service Alert, service is suspended at the Limekiln Post Office at 820 Limekiln Road, in Pennsylvania. In a statement to Best Life, USPS spokesperson Paul F. Smith revealed that the lease at the 820 Limekiln Road office expired and the agency is actively searching for a new location in Limekiln.

During the closure, customers are instructed to access retail and P.O. Box services at the Oley Post Office, 644 Main Street, per a Dec. 18 local press release.

"We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers and plan to have the Limekiln Post Office reopened and fully operational as soon as possible," the release reads.

In addition, the 30th St. Train Station Post Office, which is in an Amtrak station at 2955 Market St. Lobby in Philadelphia, was permanently closed due to relocation, per a Dec. 15 alert.

Smith shared that Amtrak has remodeling plans and didn't renew USPS' lease. Customers are redirected to the Philadelphia Main Post Office at 3000 Chestnut Street, which Smith noted is just three-tenths of a mile away from the 30th St. Amtrak station.

Missouri

The South Greenfield Post Office, located at 400 Park Avenue in Missouri has also temporarily closed, per a Dec. 19 Service Alert.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Mark Inglett, USPS strategic communication specialist, told Best Life that the building is in need of repair, prompting the agency to temporarily move operations. At the time of publication, there was no anticipated reopening date.

During the closure, all retail and delivery operations, including PO Box pickup, are redirected to the Greenfield Post Office at 114 S. Main Street, Inglett said.

Vermont

Per a Dec. 19 Service Alert, two post offices in Vermont were temporarily closed: the Jeffersonville Post Office (85 Church St.), and the Moretown Post Office (115 Vermont Rte 100 B). In a statement to Best Life, Steve Doherty, USPS strategic communications specialist, told Best Life that both post offices reopened today, Dec. 20.

On its website, USPS didn't provide additional information or reasoning for the closures; however, they may be related to a powerful storm that hit the Northeast earlier this week. According to NBC5 News, heavy rains led to flood conditions and an evacuation order in Moretown, specifically. In Jeffersonville, flooding also prompted the closure of two roads, including VT-109 between VT-108 and Hogback Road.

There is also an ongoing closure of the Montpelier Post Office at 87 State Street dating back to Dec. 8, Best Life previously reported. The post office, which is located in Vermont's capital city, closed back in July when Vermont endured another major flood. In the aftermath, employees were working out of a mobile truck in the facility's parking lot, but that truck has now closed.

Regarding the Montpelier closure, Doherty said there is no firm date established for reopening and USPS' real estate department is looking for another site within Montpelier.

Maine

Yesterday, multiple post offices in Maine shuttered temporarily "due to weather conditions," with closures affecting all locations with zip codes 038-049. According to Doherty, the area was also hit by the recent storm.

"Across these ZIPs in Maine, the recent storm washed out several roads, flooded some buildings, and brought down trees and wires rendering some inaccessible," Doherty said in a statement to Best Life. "These offices will be reopening as quickly as we're able to get them back up and running. While some will likely reopen as early as tomorrow, some may take longer."

According to The Weather Channel, the Kennebec River, which runs through the capital city of Augusta, rose to levels that hadn't been seen in decades, leading to road closures and infrastructure damage. It also prompted a warning from Maine Gov. Janet Mills, who urged residents to stay away from flood areas and roadways.

