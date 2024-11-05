The Tiny Habit That Can Help You Drink More Water Throughout the Day

Staying adequately hydrated throughout the day affects our wellbeing and energy levels in a myriad of ways, but plain water can get boring. It doesn’t have to be—and you don’t have to switch to calorie-laden sodas and sweet drinks that will undermine your health and fitness regimen. If drinking enough water is a challenge, you can make a change that will have you reaching for your water bottle without you even thinking about it. Here’s the one tiny habit that will make drinking water throughout the day not just easier, but actually enjoyable.

Infused Water Is Delicious Shutterstock Infusing water with fruits, vegetables, and herbs can turn a mundane drink into something delicious without adding any sugar, calories, or harmful additives. “I have always struggled with consuming the right amount of water daily,” saysDanielle Hairston-Green, PhD, via Prairie View A&M University. However, a few years ago, a friend of mine stopped by my office and offered me a bag full of wonderful organic herbs from her garden, including mint. She bragged about how adding mint to her drinking water increased her water consumption daily …I tried it and I love it! Now I infuse my water with mints, berries, and lemons daily.”

Health Benefits of Infused Water Shutterstock Not only is infused water delicious, but depending on what you choose to add, it can really boost your health. “There are many health benefits of infused water including appetite control, hydration, immune defense, heartburn prevention, blood sugar regulation and weight management,” Dr. Hairston-Green says. “My absolute favorite infused water includes green tea, mint and lime. This combination has helped to soothe my headaches and is an excellent breath freshener. It also benefits the digestive system, protects the immune system, and supports fat burning.”

How To Infuse Water Shutterstock Prepping your infused water couldn’t be easier. “Infusing water with a little flavor is really simple. Fill a pitcher with water, add thinly sliced fruits, herbs or spices, and chill in the refrigerator,” says Emory Healthcare . “You also can add sliced fresh fruit to a reusable water bottle. The combinations are endless. Some fruits work better than others. Berries tend to break down faster than hardier citrus fruits like lemons or limes. For stronger flavored water, prepare it a day ahead and keep it in the fridge overnight before drinking.” RELATED: Hygiene Problems You Can Fix by Drinking More Water.

Seasonal Fruits and Vegetables Shutterstock Infused water is an excellent alternative to caffeinated drinks. Sticking to seasonal fruits and vegetables is a good way to go, experts say. "I love infused water because it's easy to shake up the taste," says Nancy Waldeck , a chef at Cancer Wellness, via Piedmont Healthcare. "We’re all trying to cut down on soft drinks and we often drink too much caffeine. Infused water provides flavor, hydration, and a little nutrition from the fruit or veggies, and we can customize the taste… Try strawberries in the spring, cucumbers, peaches or tomatoes in the summer, apples in the fall, and frozen fruit in the winter.”

Prevent Bloating Shutterstock Certain ingredients in your water can help with bloating, experts say. “Many women suffer from bloating due to excess salt or hormonal fluctuation,” says UPMC Healthbeat . Water-rich foods, such as lemon and cucumber, can help control this problem.

