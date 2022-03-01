Target has managed to amass a large following of loyal shoppers over the years, largely due to the retailer's unique offerings and affordable selection. And given the fact that 75 percent of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a Target, it's an easy go-to store for consumers across the country. If you love shopping at Target, however, you might be surprised to learn about a major change the trailer is making. The company just announced new plans for hundreds of its stores, set to take effect this year. Read on to find out what you might find on your next shopping trip.

Target is planning to open more Ulta Beauty shops in its stores.

Your local Target could be getting a makeover soon. The company just confirmed to USA Today that it is planning to roll out new Ulta Beauty shops in more of its stores in 2022. According to the news outlet, the retailer is looking to add these shops inside more than 250 existing Target locations this year.

"As we continue to grow our footprint, we remain deeply committed to creating unforgettable guest experiences rooted in expertise and an exceptional assortment," Kecia Steelman, the chief operating officer at Ulta Beauty, said in a Feb. 28 statement about the development of Ulta Beauty shops in Target stores. "As leaders who listen, we will optimize these experiences to ensure we deliver on what guests have come to expect and love from our two powerhouse brands."

The two companies first announced their partnership in 2021.

The collaboration between Target and Ulta Beauty is relatively new, but some locations have already been upgraded with the small shops. The two companies first announced their partnership in July 2021 before launching the small shops in around 100 Target stores the following month. Before the additional 250-plus locations get upgraded, shoppers can currently find these Ulta shops at various Target locations in the following states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Since Target and Ulta Beauty partnered, our shop-in-shops have delivered more prestige beauty brands and industry-leading expertise to more guests," Christina Hennington, Target's executive vice president and chief growth officer, said in a Feb. 28 statement.

Target has plans to continue rolling out these shops in the coming years.

Target has not yet shared which locations will get an Ulta Beauty in 2022. But according to the company, stores with the beauty shops have increased traffic, awareness, and loyalty. Target reported that the partnership has been particularly appealing to younger Gen Z shoppers. With that in mind, the retailer is planning to continue to rolling out these shops to a significant portion of its nearly 2,000 stores in the U.S. in the coming years.

"In stores where we've added an Ulta Beauty experience, guests are buying incremental items from the assortment, while continuing to shop the beauty brands they've loved at Target for years and adding more to their baskets in complementary categories," Hennington said. "With these strong results, we remain committed to operating at least 800 Ulta Beauty at Target locations over time."

Target is not the only retailer that has recently partnered with a major beauty company.

Ulta's main rival, Sephora, also recently partnered with a major retailer. Kohl's announced in 2021 that it was partnering with Sephora to open small beauty shops in 200 of its existing stores. And in Feb. 2022, Kohl's told USA Today that it was expanding these Sephora shops to 400 more of its stores this year. The two companies intend to bring the Sephora at Kohl's experience to over 850 of the more than 1,150 Kohl's stores in the country by 2023, according to USA Today.

