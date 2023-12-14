Target Is Changing Store Hours This Month

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

'Tis the season for shopping. Over the next few weeks, many of us will be heading to store after store to pick out presents and grab festive goodies for the holidays. But as Christmas draws closer, this can be quite an overwhelming experience—which is why some retailers such as Target are switching things up to make shopping "stress-free and fun" for consumers.

"Making last-minute holiday shopping easy and affordable for our guests is a top priority," Mark Schindele, executive vice president and chief stores officer for Target, said in a statement accompanying a Dec. 12 press release from the company.

Read on to learn about the four big changes Target is making this month, from new store hours to last-minute deliveries.

1 New store hours

Over the last year, retailers have changed up their store hours for different reasons. For instance, CVS and Walgreens cut back on their pharmacy hours amid staffing issues, while Walmart recently introduced a morning time slot for sensory-friendly shopping at stores nationwide.

Now, Target is making its own switch-up for the holiday season. As of Dec. 12, the retailer extended its holiday shopping hours. Most Target stores across the U.S. will be open from 7 a.m. to midnight through Dec. 23.

The retailer is also planning to stay open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve, but its stores will be closed on Christmas Day. "All stores will reopen at their regular times on Dec. 26," the retailer added, reminding consumers to always check their local store hours on its website just in case.

2 Faster online pickup

Target is also making it easier for those who don't want to actually go into a store and battle the crowds. Instead, you can place a drive-up or pickup order online through the retailer's website or app as late as 6 p.m. local time at most stores on Christmas Eve and still go collect your items within a few hours, according to its release.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"With Target Drive Up, you can even make a return and place a Starbucks order as you're running your final errands," the retailer added.

3 Doorstep delivery

But if Christmas Eve is too hectic for you to even get out of the house, you can consider Target's doorstep delivery option. Any orders placed using the retailer's same-day delivery with Shipt before 4 p.m. local time on Dec. 24 will be delivered to your doorstep in as soon as just one hour.

"A $35 order minimum is required," Target noted. "Deliveries are free for Shipt members or $9.99 per order for guests without a Shipt membership."

4 Last-minute deals

It's not just extended store hours and convenient pickup/delivery services Target is offering shoppers this holiday season. In its new release, the retailer revealed that it has also added "incredible last-minute deals" to help consumers more easily afford what they need.

"From festive food and beverage options to hundreds of delightful $5-and-under stocking stuffers and the 'it's perfect!' gift for the person who's hard to shop for, you'll be checking those final items off your list and smiling at the savings," Target stated.

The retailer has several last-minute deals available right now through Dec. 16, and then it will be adding more from Dec. 17 through Dec. 24.

"Our stores are stocked and ready, and we're proud to have the best team in retail standing by to make the last few shopping days joyful and seamless for our guests," Schindele said.

