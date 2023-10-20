6 Best Styling Tips If You Have a Full Chest

Dressing any body type comes with benefits as well as drawbacks, and that's certainly true if you have a full chest. While many are envious of the way you fill out dresses and blouses, you may also feel frustrated by the style limitations that come with your curves. "Buxom busts require thoughtful styling to balance and de-emphasize," explains Elizabeth Kosich, a certified image consultant. While it may take a little extra effort, stylists suggest the following tips to flaunt—and flatter—your figure.

RELATED: The 9 Best Clothing Brands for Curvy Women, According to Stylists.

1 Opt for open necklines.

One of the greatest misconceptions about a larger bust is that you need to cover it up. Stylists say this move can actually have the opposite effect of what you're going for—and you're much better off showing a little skin.

"The higher the neckline the larger the bust appears," explains Kosich. "So, keep it open by opting for scoop, square, or sweetheart necklines."

You can never go wrong with a button-down blouse with a couple of buttons undone, or a classic V-neck sweater. "These open necklines will draw attention to your neck and face," notes Zoé DuFour, a stylist and jewelry designer.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

RELATED: 5 Tips for Wearing Wrap Dresses Over 60, Stylists Say.

2 Embrace light layering.

There's no reason why you can't layer if you have a full bust. The key is to avoid chunky knits and stick with just two to three layers at most to avoid bulk. For instance, consider a lightweight knit top under a long sweater vest, or a thin merino wool pullover under a tailored blazer for a polished look.

"Adding a well-fitted camisole or tank top underneath blouses can help control the appearance of your chest while adding extra style to your outfit," adds Joe Manktelow-Pimm, fashion expert and editor of 7Gents.

RELATED: 6 Ways to Always Look Stylish as You Get Older.

3 Go for fitted silhouettes with minimal volume up top.

"While oversized fashion can be trendy, it's often not the best choice for those with a full chest as it can create a bulky look," says Manktelow-Pimm. "Opt for well-fitted tops and dresses that follow your body's contours."

Monica Liang, fashion and style expert and founder of Vain Affair, notes that boxy tops only create unnecessary volume up top while hiding your enviable curves. If you find a looser, more flowy top that you love, Liang suggests tucking it into your skirt, jeans, or slacks or adding a belt for much-needed definition.

There are also certain details that Liang recommends avoiding if you have a full bust, including ruffles and flounces."The same goes for large prints and patterns," she explains. "They can visually add volume to the upper half."

RELATED: 5 Colors You Should Never Wear Together, Stylists Say.



4 Prioritize a perfect fit.

"A tailor will be your best friend with a full bust," says DuFour. "Find a good one—they can make magic happen."

For instance, let's say a blouse fits everywhere except across the bust, meaning you have to size up. A tailor can then nip in the waist, shoulders, or other aspects of the blouse to ensure it hugs your body in all the right places.

"Dresses, blouses, and blazers can be taken in at the waist to prevent that boxy look," adds Manktelow-Pimm.

RELATED: 7 Tips for Wearing Cardigans Over 60, According to Stylists.

5 Use accessories strategically.

When it comes to accessorizing with a fuller bust, dangly earrings aren't the best choice. "Instead, opt for sparkly studs or huggies that frame the face and draw attention upward," suggests Kosich.

"To keep the chest clean and uncluttered, avoid chunky necklaces that draw attention to the area," adds Kosich. DuFour recommends necklaces that hit right around or just below the collarbone, which will hang nicely since they end before your chest.

RELATED: 10 Tips for Getting Out of a Clothing Rut After 60, Stylists Say.

6 Emphasize your waist.

Don't forget to cinch your waist with a belt, says DuFour—this seemingly small move can go a long way in flattering your figure.

Kosich recommends a trendy corset belt, obi wrap, or classic leather belt with a statement buckle to direct attention toward your waist.

"Also, dresses with an empire waist, where the waistline is just below the bust, can be very flattering for emphasizing your chest and providing a tailored look at the waist," adds Manktelow-Pimm.

For more style advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.