 Skip to content
Wellness

Fitness Coach Shares the Top 3 Snacks to Burn Belly Fat

Potato chips won't help you, but these healthy treats will.

Avatar for BLO Author
By Ari Notis
April 6, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Ari Notis
April 6, 2024

They say abs aren't made in the gym—they're made in the kitchen. That adage, it turns out, is less about what you do in the kitchen and more about what you don't do. You could make yourself steamed broccoli and baked chicken for all three meals, but if you don't exhibit moderation during snack time, you could undo all of your hard-earned progress.

"The one thing most overweight people have in common is they constantly eat throughout the day," Gerard Hall, a fitness coach and influencer, said in a now-viral TikTok. "It is much better to eat meals, not snacks."

But let's be reasonable here. Snacking is one of life's greatest pleasures; no one, even those looking to lose weight and eviscerate belly fat, should be expected to give snacks up entirely. There's good news on that front, too. According to Hall, three snacks aren't only acceptable but actively support any belly fat-melting goals, allowing you to have your cake (not literally) and eat it too.

RELATED: If You Want to Lose Weight, "Avoid These Foods Like the Plague," Fitness Expert Says.

Belly fat is different than other fat

woman outside squeezing belly fat
Shutterstock

The first thing you need to know about belly fat is that it's somewhat different than fat that's found elsewhere on the body. Broadly speaking, human bodies have two types of fat. Subcutaneous fat is the layer of fat that exists just below your skin. But around your abdomen, deeper in your gut, you'll find visceral fat.

Visceral fat is biologically intended to protect your organs, so it's actually healthy to have some of it on your frame. (Your organs very much appreciate the protection!) But it nevertheless behooves you to keep visceral fat levels in check.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a high belly fat ratio is correlated with a litany of health conditions, including but not limited to sleep apnea, high blood pressure, and heart disease.

Melting belly fat doesn't require a special regimen or bespoke diet. The Cleveland Clinic notes that, for the most part, the methods for losing belly fat are more or less the same as the methods for losing any other type of fat: exercising regularly, sleeping a full eight hours, and adopting a balanced diet. When it comes to your diet, swapping out your standard snacks for the following three recommendations can help.

RELATED: 4 Simple Exercises for a Flat Belly at Any Age.

1
Hard-boiled eggs

Hard-boiled eggs on wood surface
Olexandr Panchenko / Shutterstock

You likely rely on eggs as the cornerstone of a low-fat, high-protein breakfast, or as an additional protein on an existing meal (like fried rice). But most egg dishes are rife with oil or butter, neither of which are trusty allies on your quest for melting belly fat. The solution? Hard-boil them!

"If you have a hard time controlling your hunger, you should always keep some hard-boiled eggs stored in your refrigerator," Hall recommends. "Each time you get hungry and it isn't mealtime, just grab an egg or two and just eat the egg whites."

"The egg whites barely have any calories [but] will fill you up," he adds.

Haven't quite mastered the art of boiling an egg? Worry not: Our colleagues at Eat This, Not That! have a recipe for perfect hard-boiled eggs down to a science. And you can make them in a batch. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, hard-boiled eggs can be kept in the fridge for up to seven days, so long as they're not left out at room temperature for more than two hours.

RELATED: 4 Probiotics That Trigger an Ozempic-Like Weight Loss Effect, Doctors Say.

2
Cottage cheese

Bowl of Cottage Cheese
Shutterstock

"[Cottage cheese] is a great snack to have before bed because it has no carbohydrates and it provides a long-acting protein called casein," Hall says.

What is casein? Compared to well-known dietary staples like whey and animal protein, casein is a bit of a quiet flyer. According to the Cleveland Clinic, casein sports several under-the-radar benefits. In addition to all of the standard perks of protein—like reduced hunger and increased muscle growth—casein is also comprised of all nine essential amino acids and is a solid source of bone-strengthening calcium.

RELATED: 10 Best Foods to Eat in the Morning for a Faster Metabolism, Nutritionists Say.

3
Natural peanut butter

Open Jar of Peanut Butter on counter with peanuts strewn about
sweet marshmallow / Shutterstock

There's a reason peanut butter is beloved by hikers, climbers, and other distance athletes: Nothing fills you up faster or keeps you fuller longer. (That's in addition to the generous protein-to-calorie ratio.)

"Two to three spoonfuls of natural peanut butter should be enough to take away the hunger until mealtime," Hall notes.

You'll just want to be extra careful about ensuring you only get the natural kind of peanut butter. Check the ingredients list for unhealthy additives like salt, sugar, or palm oil. If the brand you're eyeing has them, eye another.

Best Life offers the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. If you have health questions or concerns, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

Ari Notis
Ari is an editor specializing in news and lifestyle. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Sources referenced in this article
  1. Source:
  2. Source:
  3. Source:
Latest News
  • Young friends raising their cocktails to cheers at a dinner party
    Young friends raising their cocktails to cheers at a dinner party
    Smarter Living

    6 Best Cocktails to Serve at a Dinner Party

    Etiquette and hospitality experts swear by them.

  • Woman's hand holding a makeup sponge in Dollar Tree
    Woman's hand holding a makeup sponge in Dollar Tree
    Smarter Living

    10 New Dollar Tree Beauty Finds

    Shopper says she "hit the name brand jackpot."

  • Kim Kardashian in 2024
    Kim Kardashian in 2024
    Entertainment

    Kim Kardashian Accused of Homophobic Insult

    She was slammed for her response to a male model.

  • A woman eats cottage cheese, one of the best snacks for weight loss, from a bowl in a sunlit kitchen with white walls.
    A woman eats cottage cheese, one of the best snacks for weight loss, from a bowl in a sunlit kitchen with white walls.
    Wellness

    The Best Snacks for Burning Belly Fat

    Opt for these healthy treats, fitness coach says.

  • Woman sleeping in her bed at night, glass on water and pills on the foreground, medicine and treatment concept
    Woman sleeping in her bed at night, glass on water and pills on the foreground, medicine and treatment concept
    Wellness

    FDA Issues New Alert on Sleep Medications

    There's a "risk of serious injuries."

  • Image of Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 jet with registration N434WN shown landing at LAX, Los Angeles International Airport.
    Image of Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 jet with registration N434WN shown landing at LAX, Los Angeles International Airport.
    Travel

    Southwest Is Under FAA Investigation

    This comes after two in-flight emergencies.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.