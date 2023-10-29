7 Silent Signs You May be Iron Deficient

Iron is an essential nutrient used by the body to create red blood cells, which carry oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body. But more than a third of women younger than 50 are deficient in iron, the New York Times reported earlier this month. Menstruation and pregnancy are two of the main reasons, and iron deficiency can have serious consequences, including lower immunity and cognition. But iron deficiency often goes undiagnosed, leaving women to alert their doctors of the symptoms. These are some of the silent signs you may be iron deficient.

1 Shortness of Breath

"The symptoms of iron deficiency are often nonspecific and nebulous," the Times reports. One of these vague signs includes shortness of breath.

2 Brain Fog

Because iron is needed to transfer oxygen to the brain, a lack of iron can cause brain fog.

3 Fatigue

Fatigue and weakness might also result from iron deficiency, the Cleveland Clinic says.

4 Lightheadedness or Dizziness

"Dizziness is known to be the biggest symptom of low iron," says North Houston Internal Medicine. "After the dizziness fades away, your body might follow it up with a severe headache.

The reason this happens is because there's not enough blood traveling to your brain, causing the blood vessels to swell. So if you feel like your head is throbbing and you can't focus, it's probably just your blood vessels waiting for the oxygen.

5 Increased Sensitivity to Cold

When you lack iron, you may become anemic, a condition in which the body makes fewer red blood cells. "People with anemia don't have enough red blood cells, which carry oxygen throughout the body. Without adequate oxygen, it may be harder for your cells to tolerate cold," Henry Ford Health explains.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

6 Pale Skin

Pallor can be a sign of low iron, experts say. It's caused by decreased blood flow to the skin.

7 Heart Palpitations

"This can be a scary experience, and it's a sign that your heart is working harder due to the decreased amount of oxygen in your blood," says Advanced ER.