25 Shows Like "The Summer I Turned Pretty" You'll Love

For two seasons, fans have been following the story of Isabel "Belly" Conklin in The Summer I Turned Pretty. The coming-of-age show is about a teen girl, Belly (Lola Tung), who visits fictional Cousins Beach each summer to spend time with her mom Laurel's (Jackie Chung) best friend Susannah (Rachel Blanchard), and her two sons, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). While the three teens all grew up together, they begin seeing each other differently around the time that Belly turns 16. Thus, a love triangle is born among the brothers and Belly. But, the show is also about the love lives of their mothers, other teens Belly meets during her summers at the beach, and the parents' relationships with their kids.

Basically, there's a lot going on that keeps viewers streaming The Summer I Turned Pretty. But, after the second season premiered in the summer of 2023, it was announced that there would be a long wait for Season 3—it doesn't come out until the summer of 2025. So, to keep you occupied, here are 25 shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty that will tide you over with the teen drama, romantic entanglements, and beachy feels you're looking for.

1 XO, Kitty

Our first recommendation has to be XO, Kitty, because it comes from the same creator as The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han. XO, Kitty is a spinoff of the movie franchise To All the Boys I've Loved Before, which is adapted from Han's books. (The Summer I Turned Pretty is adapted from another of the author's YA trilogies.) While To All the Boys I've Love Before focuses on Lara Jean (Lana Condor), XO, Kitty is about her younger sister Kitty (Anna Cathcart) attending a boarding school in South Korea and all of the crushes and young romances that come along with it.

2 Never Have I Ever

If you love The Summer I Turned Pretty for its love triangle, then you'll probably also enjoy Never Have I Ever. The comedy from Mindy Kaling is about a high school student, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), who is struggling with the unexpected death of her father, as well as normal high school problems. As she restarts her life, she finds herself torn between two boys: popular jock Paxton (Darren Barnet) and her academic rival, Ben (Jaren Lewison).

3 Outer Banks

You'll get more teen drama and a beach setting with Outer Banks. The series is about a group of working class teens living in the Outer Banks, North Carolina known as the Pogues, who have a rivalry with the wealthy residents of the islands known as the Kooks. There are plenty of romances between the various members, as well a mystery element with the search for one teen's missing father.

4 Dash & Lily

Dash & Lily is a rom-com series that only aired for one season and is based on the young adult novels by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan. It's about the two titular teens, Dash (Austin Abrams) and Lily (Midori Francis), who form a relationship by leaving messages for each other in a notebook along with dares for each other. The notes and dares switch back and forth between them as they find the notebook's latest location around New York City at Christmastime.

5 Gilmore Girls

You'll have plenty to keep you occupied with Gilmore Girls—it aired for seven seasons and there is also a revival miniseries, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. The show follows Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), a mother and daughter who are also best friends. Both 30-something Lorelai and teenage Rory have a ton of love life drama, including multiple love triangles.

6 Gossip Girl

Also based on a book series, Gossip Girl is on the spicier side, following a group of mostly rich private school students on New York City's Upper East Side. Their clique gets into all sorts of trouble—often in very outlandish situations—and switch romantic partners over and over again during the run, all while being tracked by the mysterious gossip blogger, Gossip Girl. There is also a reboot series with a new cast that aired for two seasons.

7 The O.C.

The O.C. kicks off with a poor kid named Ryan (Ben McKenzie) getting arrested and being taken in by his public defender, Sandy Cohen (Peter Gallagher) and his family in Newport Beach, California. In a completely new world, Ryan befriends Sandy's son, Seth (Adam Brody), falls for the beautiful and troubled girl next door (Mischa Barton), and tries to adjust to their upper-class world with dramatic results. Like The Summer I Turned Pretty, the first season also features a debutante ball storyline.

8 Love, Victor

Love, Victor is a series spinoff of the teen rom-com film, Love, Simon, starring Michael Cimino as Victor, a teen who starts attending a new school. As he adjusts to his new surroundings, Victor explores his sexuality and eventually comes out as gay. The show is set in the same world as the movie, allowing Victor to ask Simon (Nick Robinson), an out gay student, for support.

9 Surviving Summer

Surviving Summer follows Summer (Sky Katz), a teenager from Brooklyn, New York, who is sent to live with family friends in Australia due to her rebellious ways. There, she becomes friends with a group of competitive surfers.

10 Heartstopper

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper is about two British high schoolers, Nick (Kit Conner) and Charlie (Joe Locke), who fall for each other while also deciding how open to be about their sexuality. The show has been praised for its representation, including other LGBTQ+ characters as part of Charlie and Nick's friend group, such as a trans character and an asexual character.

11 One Day

The miniseries One Day is based on the novel of the same name by David Nicholls. (It was also made into a 2011 movie starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess.) In this romance, Emma (Ambika Mod) and Dexter (Leo Woodall) meet at a party when they graduate from the University of Edinburgh. Each episode that follows is set a year later in their lives, on the same day, showing the changing status of their relationship and where they end up in their personal lives and careers.

12 High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

The lengthy titled High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is a mockumentary about a high school putting on a production of a musical inspired by the 2006 Disney Channel movie High School Musical. At least, that's what the first season is about. In the three additional seasons, the high school theater group puts on other shows. The show is surprisingly funny and meta and is probably most notable for launching the career of pop star Olivia Rodrigo.

13 Emily in Paris

If you found The Summer I Turned Pretty easy to marathon, you should treat yourself to the breezy and low-stakes Emily in Paris. And, yes, there are love triangles to choose sides over in this show about an American woman who moves to Paris for work and finds friendship and romance along the way.

14 Sex Education

The British dramedy Sex Education is about two teens, Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey), who set up a secret sex therapy clinic at their school to help their classmates with their sexual woes and concerns. Gillian Anderson plays Otis' mother, who is an actual sex therapist, hence his belief that he can also do the job.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

15 Grown-ish

Grown-ish is a spinoff of Black-ish that follows Zoey (Yara Shahidi) from life with her family to her life in college and all the ups and downs that come with the big change. After the first four seasons, Zoey's younger brother, Junior (Marcus Scribner), also makes the move to the new series.

16 Dawson's Creek

Dawson's Creek has the "friends who begin seeing each other in a new light" aspect that The Summer I Turned Pretty is all about, thanks to the relationship between neighbors Dawson (James Van Der Beek) and Joey (Katie Holmes). There's also plenty of other romantic drama, some involving Dawson's best friend Pacey (Joshua Jackson) and the new girl in town, Jen (Michelle Williams).

17 The Carrie Diaries

The Carrie Diaries is a prequel series to Sex and the City following young Carrie (AnnaSophia Robb) as a teenager in Connecticut. The aspiring writer secretly takes an internship at Interview magazine when she's supposed to be going to New York City to work at a law firm. Of course, the show also deals with her personal relationships, including with her on-and-off boyfriend Sebastian (Austin Butler) and with her rebellious younger sister, Dorrit (Stefania LaVie Owen).

18 Little Fires Everywhere

Little Fires Everywhere is a miniseries based on the book of the same name by Celeste Ng. It's primarily focused on two women, the wealthy Elena Richardson (Reese Witherspoon), who begins leasing her rental property to Mia Warren (Kerry Washington) and her teen daughter, Pearl (Lexi Underwood), who are new in town. As the series go on, mysteries are revealed about Mia's past and a fire that takes place at the Richardson's house. There are also storylines about Pearl and the Richardson kids, including—as in The Summer I Turned Pretty—two brothers (Gavis Lewis, Jordan Elsass) who are both interested in her.

19 On My Block

On My Block is a dramedy about a group of friends in a fictional Los Angeles neighborhood, whose relationships change as they enter high school. This includes best friends Monsé (Sierra Capri) and Cesar (Diego Tinoco) starting to like each other as more than friends.

20 Normal People

Normal People is based on the novel by Sally Rooney and tells the story of popular athlete Connell (Paul Mescal) and outcast Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) over the years of their young lives. The two begin a secret relationship when they are still in high school, and then move in and out of each other's orbit while they attend Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland. It's a more mature watch than The Summer I Turned Pretty, as love scenes play a very important role in the book as well as the show.

21 The Bold Type

The Bold Type is about three friends, Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee), and Sutton (Meghann Fahy), who all work at a fictional magazine, Scarlet. There's ample love life drama, including flings with colleagues, as well as storylines involving their careers and relationships with each other.

22 Felicity

There are a lot of series that start with the characters in high school and then scramble to figure out what to do as they approach college age—sometimes even messing with the timeline to keep them in high school longer. Felicity is different. The first season begins with Felicity's (Keri Russell) high school graduation, and it follows her through her decision to attend college in New York in order to follow her crush, Ben (Scott Speedman). From there, she goes on a journey of self-discovery—and also meets the other side of her love triangle, Noel (Scott Foley).

23 Everwood

Does a story about a big city teen settling into a small town appeal to you? In Everwood, a widower, Andy (Treat Williams), moves with his teen son, Ephram (Gregory Smith), and young daughter, Delia (Vivien Cardone), from New York City to the titular Colorado town. The series is both about Andy's connection to his children, his personal life, and his career as a doctor, and about Ephram's teenage life, including his relationship with his crush, Amy (Emily VanCamp).

24 The Fosters

There's a lot of story to keep up with when it comes to The Fosters and its many characters. The show is centered on the Adams Foster family, which is headed by couple Stef (Teri Polo) and Lena (Sherri Saum). They have five children—two adopted kids, Stef's son from a previous relationship, and two foster children.

25 Laguna Beach

This last series is different from the others in that it's a reality show, but if you're looking for beachy teen love triangles, that's what you'll get with Laguna Beach, a '00s show about high schoolers living in Laguna Beach, California. It has the subtitle The Real Orange County, in reference to The O.C., which began airing the year before Laguna Beach premiered.