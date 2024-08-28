Skip to content
I’m a Money-Saving Expert — Here are Costco Secrets Every Shopper Needs to Know

Get the most out of your Costco membership with these insider shopping tips.

A woman pushing a shopping cart full of groceries at Costco.
Shutterstock
Heather Newgen
By Heather NewgenAug 28, 2024
Heather Newgen
Reporter, Field Producer, Writer
With over two decades of experience, Heather Newgen is a seasoned reporter, field producer, and writer specializing in the entertainment, travel, health & fitness, and non-profit industries. She has a proven track record in writing, reporting, and producing, having worked with notable publications and online platforms such as Eat This Not That! Health, Mtime.com, InStyle Magazine, Wonderwall/MSN, Fandango, ComingSoon.net, and Life & Style Weekly Magazine. Heather's work includes covering breaking news, true crime, trending news stories, personal finance, health & fitness, TV, film, and entertainment. She is also the founder of The Voluntourist, where she creates compelling storytelling that's impactful and inspiring.
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Known for its top-notch customer service, generous return policy, countless good deals, and, of course, high-quality Kirkland products, Costco keeps getting better and better. No, really. According to the American Consumer Satisfaction Index, the warehouse retailers' satisfaction benchmarks are moving up, meaning customers are happy with their overall shopping experience. There are plenty of compelling reasons to shop at Costco, but before you head out on your next shopping trip, here are a few hacks from experts Best Life spoke with to help you score even bigger discounts.

Don’t Skip the Gift Cards

Gift cards for sale at Costco

Shutterstock

People typically think of gift cards as gifts for others, but at Costco, start thinking of them as a way to save money for yourself.

“Many Costco’s will offer discounted gift cards - for example, you could purchase a $100 restaurant gift card for $85,” Sarah Jankowski, Director of User Growth and Integrated Marketing at Shopkick, says. With the discount prices, you can buy gift cards for streaming services, retail stores, gas stations, and more and watch the savings add up.

Buy the Rotisserie Chicken

Kirkland brand seasoned rotisserie chickens for sale at a Costco.Shutterstock

While Costco is well-known for buying in bulk, you can also grab a healthy, cheap dinner that can be used for several meals in different ways. Jankowski says, “The rotisserie chicken is extremely versatile for any type of lunch or dinner (or shred it and freeze it!).) And it's less than $5? Sign me up.”

Stock Up on Olive Oil

Kirkland Olive Oil

Costco

Olive oil is another great deal at Costco. It’s used almost daily when cooking and is worth buying in bulk. “You can sometimes find this under $20 when you’re lucky,” Jankowski explains. “And when you do - stock up! You can get 2L of olive oil for $20-25.”

Shop Biweekly

Ever notice how, after grocery shopping, all the fruits and vegetables are eaten quickly, leaving nothing fresh for the following week? To stretch your money and groceries further,Allie Echeverria, MS, RD, LD, a modern home economics expert, says to plan out shopping trips for every other week.

“Each shopping trip should include perishable and nonperishable items,” she explains. “Eat all the fresh produce the first week and then plan your meals to use the frozen and shelf-stable items the second week.”

Know What Not to Buy

A woman with a cart in the aisles at Costco.Shutterstock

While Costco has great deals, it’s okay to shop at other places offering savings. Not everything at the warehouse giant is worth buying. “Most people don’t realize that spices don’t have a super long shelf life,” Jankowski states. “I’d avoid buying these at bulk stores unless you have specific spices you constantly use. I’d instead opt for Good & Gather at Target!”

Take Advantage of the Pharmacy

Pharmacy section at Costco.

Shutterstock

Prescription drugs are expensive and add up fast, and many can’t afford their medications. According to Bloomberg, one in five American adults has not filled a prescription due to cost. So, take advantage of Costco’s cheaper prices. “Leverage the pharmacy,” says Jankowski. “You’ll typically pay a lower price for your prescriptions.”


