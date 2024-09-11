"Jeopardy!" Fans Rejoice as Beloved Contestant Lands Hosting Gig

There are a lot of new and exciting things happening over at Jeopardy! HQ. If you’re a longtime fan of the series, you may have heard that Jeopardy! recently won the Emmy for Best Outstanding Game Show of 2024. And just this week, Jeopardy! kicked off its 41st season …with an atypical schedule, too. Fans asked , and Jeopardy! producers listened: Tournaments are taking a backseat to regular gameplay this season. But perhaps the most noteworthy news of all is that Sarah Whitcomb Foss from the Inside Jeopardy! podcast has a new co-host! Sam Buttrey has officially entered the chat.

A proud member of the Jeopardy! family for over 20 years, Foss has been co-hosting the Inside Jeopardy! podcast since its conception in 2022. The podcast takes fans behind-the-scenes of the most-watched game show on cable TV, including sit-down interviews with fan favorites (and villains), producers and crew, and even show host Ken Jennings.

Foss, who is also a Jeopardy! producer, originally co-hosted the podcast with executive producer Michael Davies. A year later, former contestant and champion Buzzy Cohen came aboard as a contributing co-host. And now, Inside Jeopardy! has invited a fourth to the discussion.

On Tuesday’s podcast episode , Foss announced that Buttrey would be getting his own microphone.

“Sam, it’s so good to have you here in the pod, and can we just say that you’re gonna be in the pod a lot more now?” teased Foss.

“I was hoping you would say that, Sarah,” Buttrey replied with a grin. “My plan is to join you whenever you’ll have me.”

Foss went on to introduce Buttrey as Inside Jeopardy!’s newest co-host. Buttrey’s Jeopardy! resume is impressive to say the least. He won the 2021 Professors Tournament, placed third in the 2022 Tournament of Champions, and competed in the inaugural season of Jeopardy! Masters.

“We’ve been sitting on this [news] for a long time, very excited to share it,” said Foss, to which Buttrey responded, “Now it’s official and I’m delighted to be here as part of the podcast and as part of the Jeopardy! team."

According to Foss, she and Buttrey are cooking up plans to take Inside Jeopardy! on the road. They'll visit college campuses and Jeopardy! bar leagues, while hosting live podcast episodes.

“These are all the things I’m very much looking forward to. I love being here in Culver City, but I’m very excited to represent Jeopardy! on the road,” said Buttrey.

Fans on social media are just as excited about the co-host shake-up. Jeopardy! announced the news on its Instagram account alongside a photo of Buttrey and Foss in the studio.

“Hold onto your butts! #InsideJeopardy! is back with a new co-host, SAM BUTTREY!” reads the caption.

One eager fan commented, “I love everything about this!! Sam is so charming and witty. He’ll be a great addition!”

“Love Sam on Jeopardy, glad he will still be having a part,” wrote another.

“Best Jeopardy contestant ever! Love Sam,” said a third. Another longtime fan of the show said they “won’t be missing a single episode” of the podcast, adding that Sam is “my family’s favorite player!”