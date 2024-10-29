Ryan Seacrest Sends "Wheel of Fortune" Numbers Soaring—But Not All Fans Are Happy With the Show

It appears retired Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak has successfully found his next protégée in Ryan Seacrest. In June 2023, Sajak announced his 40-year tenure as the game show’s emcee would be coming to an end . It was revealed soon thereafter that Seacrest would take over the reins. Of stepping into the iconic hosting role, Seacrest told People: “ I grew up watching the show …I’m a kid in a candy store.” And according to new data, Seacrest’s celebrity has proved fruitful to Wheel of Fortune’s ratings—but not everyone is happy with the show’s changes.

Wheel of Fortune was just named September’s “ most-watched entertainment series ” across broadcast, cable, and syndication in a new ratings report from Variety. The beloved show, now helmed by Seacrest, kicked off its 42nd season with a bang, averaging 7.99 million viewers during its premiere month (Sept.9 to Oct. 6), per Nielsen data.

This marks Wheel of Fortune’s best premiere month in three years. Season 42 accrued 40 million total viewers during its first four weeks on air—a 12 percent increase from Season 41. Sony Pictures Television, Wheel of Fortune's producer, said the show’s adult demographic (ages 25 to 54) is up three percent from last year, arguably thanks to the addition of Seacrest.

It’s worth noting that the only news program to top Wheel of Fortune’s ratings was 60 Minutes, with 8.98 million viewers. Meanwhile, Jeopardy! only raked in 7.35 million viewers during its premiere month, earning it the No. 3 spot. (For this specific report, Variety left out sports program ratings.)

However, just because Wheel of Fortune ratings are soaring off the charts doesn’t mean all fans are happy with the show’s changes. On Reddit, many argue that the “coveted Prize Puzzle” has gotten a lot less exciting since the switch from international destinations to a domestic U.S. trip.

“My husband and I laugh at every domestic US trip. Same thought that hope the winner doesn’t live within 3-4 hours of the location,” wrote one fan in the thread.

“And remember you also have to pay taxes on these trips and they are so over valued too,” added another. A third noted there’s “not much to do” in some of the smaller cities.

In a separate Reddit thread, a viewer theorized that “ the Wheel budget seems tighter these days.” “The bonus prize is still at $40,000 and not $41,000 this year. I guess they are done with increasing it $1,000 each season. No more 1/2 car wedges either,” they called out.

Wheel of Fortune fans have also taken umbrage with the game show’s new set, which got a major makeover for Season 42.

“I think Ryan is doing OK. Obviously it will take some time for him to settle in. The big problem is the set is way too busy,” said one person, to which another responded, “The new set is too much. I’m not a fan.”

“I didn’t care for the set,” said another, saying it “took away from the game.”

“That set is absolutely garbage,” wrote one fan who has been tuning into the show for 30 years. “Too bright too much going on with the presentation of the contestants graphics. I hope those things get changed.”