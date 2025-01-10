Ross' Famous 49-Cent Clearance Sale Is Here—How You Can Save Big

Even the dollar store doesn't charge just a dollar anymore, but if you live near a Ross Dress for Less store, you can get items for less than a buck. According to eagle-eyed shoppers all across social media, the retailer's famous year-end clearance sale starts this month. You'll find everything from clothes and shoes to home decor for as low as 49 cents!

January is the best time to shop at Ross.

As Best Lifepreviously explained, Ross' fiscal-year calendar actually ends in January, at which time it kicks off its end-of-year-clearance sale before restarting the calendar in February. But because of the rock-bottom prices this sale offers, it's more become known as the "49-cent sale."

In the past, shoppers have snagged winter apparel for $0.49, mirrors for $4, and multiple clothing items ranging from $0.49 to $2. A former Ross employee even went as far as to say that almost the entire store gets marked down to $5 or less.

The 49-cent clearance sale starts this month.

And now, the time has come for the 2025 sale.

"If you're someone who likes searching for deals, you're gonna love this sale," said shopping influencer @passionatepennypincher in a recent TikTok video. She claims that she's already found marked-down items and that the sale starts on Jan. 11.

However, The Krazy Coupon Lady saw an official company clearance schedule that leaked online, which confirms the official start date as Jan. 27.

Fellow TikToker Nubia Gonzalez (@couponing_nubia) adds that these sale items aren't restricted to the clearance section. They're in every department, all mixed in, so you'll have to get ready to hunt.

Both shopping experts confirm that most clearance items will have a price tag outlined in pink, though Gonzalez found some green stickers this year, too.

As @raecoupons shares in her own video, what's likely happening is many items have already been marked down, but they'll hit their lowest price on the 27th. Ross even confirms on its website that their end-of-year clearance sale is currently on.

"I work there and it’s not on everything. It’s for the clearance items that have been in the store for a long time and after the 3rd markdown it goes to $0.49. It’s also for holiday items," shared a Ross employee in a comment on @raecoupons' video.

Ross marks items down on Mondays.

It's not surprising that the official start date is Monday, Jan. 27, as Ross employees confirm that the store does markdowns all year long on Mondays.

"I work at Ross, they do a whole store mark down once a year in January. But usually we do mark downs every Monday but one week home, the next week dresses, the following week kids etc..," commented an employee on Gonzalez's video.

Plus, as Best Lifepreviously shared, "On Tuesdays, Ross offers a 10 percent senior discount for shoppers 55 and older."