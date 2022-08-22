The 6 Most Romantic Myers-Briggs Personality Types

Ah, romance—it's one of life's great joys, and for those who seek love, it's a feeling unlike any other. Candlelit dinners, long walks on the beach, and handwritten love letters are among some of the most common romantic gestures, but we all have different wants and needs, depending on our love language. Partners can show their affection in different ways—maybe your husband brings you flowers every week, or your girlfriend offers to do the dishes after you've cooked dinner. But regardless of how you define "romance," there are certain personality types that lean into this aspect of life, attempting to woo you at every step—no matter what your needs.

According to the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI), we all identify with one of 16 personality types, based on our likes and dislikes, personal preferences, how we make decisions, and the way we consume and respond to information. The personality questionnaire determines whether you lean toward Extraversion (E) or Introversion (I); use Sensing (S) or Intuition (N); tend to be more Thinking (T) or Feeling (J); and whether you're more Judging (J) or Perceiving (P).

Different people will identify with different personality types, but some Myers-Briggs types are known to favor rom-coms and grand gestures, according to relationship experts. Read on to find out which six Myers-Briggs types are the most romantic at heart.

1 INFJ

If you're looking for that stereotypical deep and loving connection, those who are introverted, intuitive, feeling, and judging are sure to deliver.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"INFJs are warm, caring, and sensitive people who value connection and understanding over independence and self-sufficiency," Emma Williams, organizational psychologist, certified strengths coach, and chief research officer of HIGH5, tells Best Life. "They are also known for their ability to empathize with others and their ability to inspire others with their positive outlook on life."

As empaths, INFJs can anticipate what their partner wants and needs, Williams explains. Hasmik Karapetyan, psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner (PMHNP), MSN, RN, of the Gloria Detox and Rehab Center, adds that they are also "known for their deep love and high levels of intimacy with others."

"The INFJ personality type is a natural born romantic. They are able to understand and connect with people in a way that makes them feel loved and cared for," Karapetyan says. "Their strong intuition helps them to understand their partner better and make them feel loved in return."

To express their affection, INFJs tend to "show their love through words and actions that speak volumes," she adds. They may otherwise avoid physical touch, which "can be too intimate for them."

2 ENFJ

Different from INFJs in that they lean more toward extroversion, ENFJs are also among the most romantic. These people aren't going to hide their feelings for you, and will pursue a relationship if they're interested, Michelle Devani, founder of the relationship website LoveDevani, tells Best Life.

"They are generous and open in showing care, love, and affection," she says. "ENFJs are hopeless romantics who find having a spark with someone and building a deep connection with them something special. "

Joseph Puglisi, CEO and founder of Dating Iconic, also describes ENFJs as being more amorous when interacting with their partners. "They are constantly checking, easy to love, and are also honest," he says, adding that they take relationships seriously and are in it for the long-haul. "They love making their partner happy and also look out for their partners."

3 INFP

People who are introverted, intuitive, feeling, and perceiving will also be a good match for you—if you want to be romanced. According to April Maccario, founder of the relationship website Ask April, INFPs enjoy "deep romance and intimate relationships."

"To them, love is being passionate with someone as a whole," she says. "They perceive genuine affection as a form of profound intimacy. They believe that the connection they are building is also linked to their souls rather than a simple attachment."

Williams also noted INFPs as romantics, adding that they will want to know and understand every aspect of their partners. "They do not just desire to fondly adore their partners, but to know them to the very core, as if they were their closest family members," she says—and that means recognizing what makes their lovers tick.

"To the deeply romantic INFP type, romantic love is a union of souls and spirits, rather than a simple alignment of lifestyles," Williams offers. "When they can fuse with someone in this way, they are able to experience the full extent of their relationship."

4 ENTP

ENTPs are highly selective when it comes to their romantic partners, but when they fall, they fall hard. "ENTPs fall deeply and rapidly in love when they find the perfect person," Sameera Sullivan, matchmaker and relationship expert, tells Best Life. "They don't frequently come across someone who retains their interest, but when they do, they fall madly in love."

Their extraversion allows them to meet new people easily, and their thinking nature helps them explore all of the ways they can grow alongside their partner. You certainly won't be bored when in a relationship with an ENTP, as they will want to try new things and explore together.

"ENTPs enjoy the adrenaline of falling in love and frequently inquire about their potential partner's opinions," Sullivan adds.

5 ISTJ

For those who value traditional relationships, ISTJs will be an ideal match, as they "want to date the old-fashioned way," Williams explains.

"They believe in honoring their partners' traditions at every step of the courtship process, and they expect the same courtesy in return," she says. "The ISTJ truly enjoys relationships that follow the traditional rules of respectful courtship: They observe calling back on time, arriving on time for dates, and following through on promises and commitments."

ISTJs value "traditional guidelines of polite courtship," she adds. So, you might not find these types swiping through on a dating app, but instead preferring to pick up the phone to schedule a date.

"When they meet a partner who operates according to the same standards as them, the ISTJ type is willing to go beyond and above in order to maintain the relationship," Williams adds. "This is where they truly excel."

6 ENTJ

ENTJs are those that will keep romance alive by constantly finding ways to make the relationship interesting, especially if they suspect it will withstand the test of of time.

"They value a genuine partnership, in which both parties' interests are coordinated and the long-term outcome is optimistic," Williams tells Best Life. "When the ENTJ is in one of these partnerships, they commit their very best."

Similar to the ENTPs, those with the ENTJ personality type want to learn and grow with their partner. But just because they take their relationships so seriously doesn't mean they lack a need for connection and affection—even if it's not surface-level. "ENTJs may even surprise their partners by showing their hidden romantic selves," Williams says.