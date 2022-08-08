The Best Myers-Briggs Type to Marry, Experts Say

Getting married is a huge commitment, which is why you have to be certain that your future spouse is "the one." This is the person who will be by your side in good times and bad—and if you decide to start a family, a partner in raising kids. A key component of your connection is your compatibility, and there are surely specific aspects of your partner that you love the most. But all that aside, experts say there are certain people that simply make the best partners in marriage, thanks in large part to their personality type.

According to experts, particular personality types make the best partners in matrimony, as determined by the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI). This personality assessment is based on four different preferences, otherwise known as dichotomies. As such, you either lean toward extroversion (E) or introversion (I); rely on sensing (S) or intuition (N) when taking in information; are either more thinking (T) or feeling (F) when making decisions; and are more judging (J) or perceiving (P) when looking at the world around you.

These letters are arranged to form 16 different initialisms that highlight the more dominant aspects of your personality. Experts say that four of these types are the best suited for wedded bliss, and one type stands out among all the rest. Read on to find out which Myers-Briggs types are the best to wed, from marriage material to the soulmate standout.

READ THIS NEXT: The 5 Most Unique Myers-Briggs Personality Types, Experts Say

4 ISTJ

If your significant other is introverted, sensing, thinking, and judging, you can be confident that they'll have your back in marriage. People with the ISTJ personality type are reliable romantic partners who are also "full of love and commitment," Nereida Gonzalez-Berrios, MD, certified psychiatrist of The Pleasant Personality, tells Best Life.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

She explains that ISTJs' tendency to be more thinking and judging means they're "highly committed" and "hold a no-nonsense approach towards marriage and family life."

They can relate well to extroverted personality types, particularly ENFPs, who complement them with their more exuberant, outgoing personalities. But their rigid nature is one small drawback, Gonzalez-Berrios explains, and they won't want any "loose ends" in a marriage or relationship. "The ISTJs live in the present, they cannot plan ahead of time," she says. "They can only work with concrete ideas. So, if they relate with ENFPs, they will be able to see the bigger picture and make future plans."

3 ESFJ

Sensing and feeling ESFJs also make ideal spouses, thanks to their preference for committed, long-term relationships, Gonzalez-Berrios says. "For them, relationships are not about casual dating. They are value-oriented, empathetic, and compassionate towards their partners," she explains, adding that ESFJs are warm and equipped to meet any "unspoken needs."

In addition to this, they also want to build a friendship with their partners, based on trust, she says. These types can have successful relationships with ISFPs, who tend to be more soft-spoken and reserved. ESFJs also interact well with other sensing and judging types, namely ISTJ, ISFJ, and ESTJ, who can relate to their need for order, according to Gonzalez-Berrios.

"Being a judging personality, all these types prefer organization and planning," she adds. "They never allow surprises and prefer to follow a set routine in life."

For more relationship advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2 ESFP

For those seeking more spice in their romantic life, ESFPs are a great choice in a marriage partner. People with the ESFP personality type know how to show you they love you, according to Gonzalez-Berrios, who describes these extroverts as "passionate lovers."

"They are expressive and can shower affection on their partner," she explains. "They never set pointless rules in relationships, [but] rather prefer to support their partner's endeavors in all possible ways."

You can count on this personality type to be open-minded in a relationship and marriage, as they're also in tune with their emotions and flexible when it comes to plans. "These people are not critical-minded," Gonzalez-Berrios says. "They can make the life of their partner full of love and excitement."

1 ISFJ

Rounding out this list as the best Myers-Briggs type to marry is ISFJ, which is just one letter off from the more thinking ISTJ. If your partner is introverted, sensing, feeling, and judging, you can rest assured they will make a good husband or wife. According to Arthur Worsley, founder of The Art of Living, ISFJs are the best people to marry, thanks to their loyal and supportive nature.

"They are known to be observant people, so when something is wrong, they can immediately sense it and do something about it," Worsley, who also has a degree in psychology, says. "They also value emotions, so they give attention to people they value in their lives."

If you want to have kids at some point, ISFJs help provide comfort and security, and Worsley adds that ISFJs are reliable partners in parenthood. "They can also be great parents, as they strive to provide the best life for their children," Worsley notes. "Hence, they are a catch."