We all have someone in our lives who we would consider particularly charming. This person may be a smooth talker, communicate well with others, or be able to turn it on at a moment's notice. And while it may be easy to spot a charmer, did you know that there are certain personality types who are more likely to display this trait?

According to the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI), you can be categorized as one of 16 different personality types, depending on preferences, likes, dislikes, strengths, and weaknesses. The questionnaire—developed by Isabell Briggs Myers and her mother, Katharine Briggs using Carl Jung's theory of "dichotomies"—poses questions about four different areas associated with your personality. According to the MBTI classifications, you can either lean toward Extraversion (E) or Introversion (I); rely on Sensing (S) or Intuition (N) when evaluating information; be more Thinking (T) or Feeling (F) in your decision making; and either be Judging (J) or Perceiving (P) when facing the world around you.

These letters are arranged to form 16 different combinations, which can tell you more about who you are and also help you better understand others. And now, experts weigh in on the Myers-Briggs types that were likely voted "Most Charming" in high school. Read on to find out which four personality types will try to sweet talk you.

ENFJ

One personality type that you might find yourself easily influenced by is ENFJ. Extroverted, intuitive, feeling, and judging people never want to leave anyone out, making them particularly magnetic. This personality type is great at planning events and may be the person you rely on to organize a family reunion or a block party, as they encourage everyone to join in on the fun.

"The ENFJ is an extremely charismatic person who easily adapts to any space," says Claire Grayson, psychologist and cofounder of PersonalityMax.

People with these personality types effectively draw you in with their "happy energy," she explains, which might be why they are trusted to organize big events.

"These guys are highly emotionally intelligent and know how to make everyone feel at ease," Grayson adds.

ESFP

Extroverted, sensing, feeling, and perceiving types are also on the list of the most charming. And thanks to their extroverted nature, ESFPs are likely to initiate some interesting conversation and express genuine interest in your thoughts and feelings—really living up to their reputation of being social butterflies.

"The ESFP is one of the first people you would notice in a room," Grayson says, noting that people with this personality type are notorious flirts.

"The ESFP knows how attractive and charismatic they are," she adds. And while you're eye might be drawn immediately to them, ESFPs also love to help you feel special, making it that much more exciting to be around them.

ISFJ

You may not immediately think that an introverted personality type would make the list of charmers, as we often associate extroverts with being more social. But according to Grayson, an ISFJ is actually the most likely to captivate others.

"In my opinion, the most charming MBTI is the ISFJ," Grayson says. "While these guys are not as bubbly as the more extroverted personality types, their quiet charm is something that lends a feeling of warmth and safety to any space."

These soft-spoken souls are great friends, she added, and in fact, it might not take much effort for them to draw you in.

"These people are steady without being intrusive, and they generally exude a very attractive warmth without having to talk too much," Grayson explains.

ENFP

While ISFJs are Grayson's pick for the top charmer, another type may just take the lead. Several experts told Best Life that extroverted, intuitive, feeling, and perceiving people are reliable charmers, thanks to their ability to make you feel at ease when you meet them.

"ENFPs are rather charming people who know how to hold the audience's attention and worm their way into their hearts," Grayson says. "Talking to the ENFP for a minute would make you feel like you've known them for years."

Keresse Thompson, licensed clinical social worker and host of the podcast Diary of an Empath, agreed with Grayson, adding that ENFPs are expert communicators, who "seek to truly understand the world around them." They go the extra mile to make others feel important and are adept at reading others' emotions.

"They are extremely good at adapting to their surroundings and the people that they are with, they have an empathic-like quality and can mirror the people they are around," Thompson said. "This makes them very desirable and extremely charming to other personality types."