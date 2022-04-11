Queen Elizabeth Says COVID Left Her With This Symptom

Queen Elizabeth has dealt with a few health setbacks in recent months, and while information about her condition is usually shared in press releases or by sources close to the royal family, she just gave an update directly and in her own words. On Wednesday, April 6, Queen Elizabeth spoke about her COVID-19 symptoms in a video call with a former COVID patient. She also spoke to staff members of a London hospital about their experiences during the pandemic.

During the call, the 95-year-old monarch shared how the virus has left her feeling and its most lingering effect. Read on to learn more about the monarch's COVID battle.

RELATED: These Are the COVID Symptoms Keeping Queen Elizabeth From Some Royal Duties.

The queen was diagnosed in February.

Queen Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 20. "Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid," the palace said in a statement, as reported by People. At this time, the palace noted that she would continue to take on "light duties," but both her in-person and virtual appointments were canceled.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

She had "cold-like" symptoms.

When Elizabeth's virtual appointments were canceled, the palace shared a statement that read (via People), "As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties."

She shared another update in a recent call.

In the April 6 video call, the queen shared how COVID most impacted her health. While speaking with Asef Hussain, who had previously been hospitalized with the virus, she said (via CNN), "I'm glad that you're getting better…It does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn't it? This horrible pandemic. It's not a nice result."

While the queen didn't specifically say she was suffering from "long COVID," nor has there been any official indication of that, the CDC says that after contracting and largely recovering from COVID, people can experience a wide range of continuing or new symptoms, and these include "tiredness or fatigue."

RELATED: For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

She's dealt with other health issues recently.

In addition to having COVID, the queen has dealt with some other health issues in the past several months. In October, she was hospitalized for a night and told to rest for a couple of weeks. The palace didn't share many details about her condition, only that it was not COVID-related. During this time she had to cancel some events and trips.

Then, in February, Elizabeth prompted more questions about her health when she used a cane during a reception. She had previously been photographed using a cane in October 2021, but before that, she hadn't been seen with one since 2003.

She has already returned to work and public life.

The queen started taking appointments again on March 1 when she had two virtual meetings. Then, on March 29, she made a public appearance when she attended a memorial for her late husband, Prince Philip.

Elizabeth has many more public events coming up this year as she celebrates 70 years on the throne with her Platinum Jubilee. The main events will take place in June, and include the annual Trooping the Colour parade.

RELATED: How Camilla "Proved Herself" to Queen Elizabeth, According to an Insider.