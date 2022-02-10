How Camilla "Proved Herself" to Queen Elizabeth, According to an Insider

The way that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall came into the royal family is considered scandalous by many. Camilla's affair with Prince Charles during his marriage to Princess Diana became public. They were linked to each other officially in the years following Diana's death, and when they got married they were both divorcées. But it's been 17 years since Charles and Camilla's 2005 wedding, and it just became clearer than ever that Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth, and Camilla are on good terms despite the messiness.

In a recent letter marking the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, Queen Elizabeth explained that when Charles becomes king, it is her "sincere wish" that Camilla receive the title queen consort. Previously, Camilla was not going to become queen, but instead princess consort.

In the wake of this big news, a source spoke to Us Weekly about the status of Elizabeth and Camilla's relationship, and how they got to the positive place they are today. Read on to find out more.

The queen was initially "skeptical" about Camilla.

A source told Us Weekly, "Elizabeth II was skeptical about Camilla when she married [Prince] Charles and the circumstances were certainly challenging, but through her dedication and loyalty to The Firm, she has more than proved to her that she has what it takes."

In the time since she has been married to Charles, Camilla has attended countless engagements as a working member of the royal family and is a patron or president of over 90 charities and organizations that she supports on the family's behalf.

Reportedly, the two women have gotten even closer in recent years.

The source also told Us Weekly that Camilla and the queen have become even closer during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Camilla has definitely grown on Elizabeth II, more so than ever during the pandemic," the source said. "She really upped her game and willingly took a hands-on approach with additional duties." They added that Elizabeth and Camilla "have tea together and organize Zoom calls to discuss the future of the monarchy."

Other experts have also said Camilla has proven herself.

It is widely believed that in the time since Camilla joined the royal family, she has proven herself and become a positive addition. "She's been loyal, discreet and works her socks off with her charities and supports the prince," royal biographer Penny Junor told the BBC. "She's taken to this job at a relatively late age and she's been extraordinary." Junor added, "She's fun and friendly and she has a twinkle in her eye. She makes people feel good for having met her."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Victoria Howard, editor of The Crown Chronicles, told the BBC, "Many people will have seen the good work the Duchess of Cornwall has done over the years, her loyalty, her discreet nature and the hard work she puts in." Regarding the queen consort announcement, she added, "I think many people were pleased to see this."

Receiving approval to be queen consort speaks volumes.

It's become apparent even to those who are outside of the royal family's inner circle that Camilla and the queen's relationship is in a good place. They've attended many engagements together, and Camilla has accompanied the queen in horse-drawn carriages during events.

And the queen's announcement that she would like Camilla to become queen consort when Charles is king makes their status even clearer. "By her giving her own royal approval to Queen Camilla, the Queen Consort, it settles an argument that's been raging for many years—and I think that that's what's going to happen now," Hello! magazine's Emily Nash told the BBC.

