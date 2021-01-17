Before you start preparing dinner, you might want to check that your meal of choice is safe to eat, now that three varieties of popular microwave meals have been pulled from shelves due to potential contamination. Publix has just issued a recall on multiple microwaveable vegetable meals—read on to discover if a dish in your fridge is affected. And for more products to ditch ASAP, If You Bought This From Costco, Stop Using It Immediately.

On Jan. 14, Publix Super Markets, Inc. announced the voluntary recall of three of its Publix Steam In Bag meals due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a species of bacteria that can "cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems," according to the recall notice. The bacteria can also cause serious symptoms in otherwise healthy people, including stillbirth and miscarriage in pregnant people, and headaches, nausea, diarrhea, abdominal pain, stiffness, and fever in others.

The affected meals—Publix Steam In Bag Green Bean Butternut Squash, Publix Steam In Bag Season Butternut Medley, and Publix Steam In Bag Butternut Brussel Pecan—were sold between Jan. 3 and Jan. 14, 2021 and have GTIN codes 002-24887-00000, 002-25399-00000, and 002-25677-00000 on the packaging, respectively.

While Publix has not received any reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the aforementioned meals, anyone with the meals at home should avoid consuming them, and all potentially affected batches have been pulled from Publix stores. Customers who bought one of the recalled meals "may return the product to their local store for a full refund," says Maria Brous, communications director for Publix.

Read on to discover which other popular foods have been pulled from shelves this month, and for more foods to steer clear of, If You Have This Popular Frozen Meal at Home, Throw It Away Right Now.

Read the original article on Best Life.

1 Weis cookies and cream ice cream

If you have Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream in your freezer, you might want to toss it now. On Jan. 10, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the voluntary recall of 10,869 cartons of the Weis dessert, sold in 48-oz. containers, due to potential contamination from metal machinery parts. If you have the affected ice cream at home, which bears the UPC number 041497-01253 on the packaging, you can return it to your point of purchase for a full refund. And if you love the bullseye store, you should know that If You Bought These 2 Things From Target, Return Them Now.

2 Klein's vanilla ice cream

Yet another frozen treat sold at Weis supermarkets was pulled from shelves in early January. The FDA also announced the recall of 502 three-gallon containers of Klein's Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream due to potential metal contamination. The affected desserts have a sell by date of Oct. 28, 2021 and can be returned to the store from which they were purchased for a full refund. And while you're cleaning out your kitchen, know that If You Have This Spice in Your Pantry, the FDA Says Check It Immediately.

3 Hy-Vee chicken enchiladas

You'll want to give those frozen enchiladas a once-over before you heat them up, now that the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced a health alert for 64-oz. packages of Hy-Vee Mealtime Chicken Enchiladas due to undisclosed soy. The affected meals, which are marked with establishment number P51558 and have Best Used By dates of Jan. 10, 2021,"should be thrown away," the FSIS states. And for more recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

4 Dole Sesame Asian Chopped Salad kits

Dole's Sesame Asian Chopped Salad kits were pulled from shelves in January due to an undisclosed allergen that could potentially cause "a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction" in some individuals. The affected salads came with the wrong toppings and dressing, which contained eggs that were not mentioned on the salad's ingredients list. The affected salads, which have a Best If Used By date of Jan. 15, 2021 and bear the UPC number 0-71430-00035-9 and the lot code B364016 or B364017, should be tossed immediately, the FDA recommends. And for another product to ditch, beware that If You Have This Pot at Home, You Need to Stop Using It Immediately.