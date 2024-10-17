The New "Protein Diet Coke" Shocks Fans Due to Its Surprising Taste

Protein? In Diet Coke? It sounds crazy but this new drink is going viral on social media , with fans going crazy for the concoction. The concept is simple enough—mix a vanilla protein drink with Diet Coke, and voila—you have a “healthier” diet soda caffeine hit. The most popular protein drink appears to be the Fairlife Vanilla Core Power, which contains a respectable 26 grams of protein. The beverage first gained popularity in Utah before spreading across the country. Here’s what you need to know about this trending tipple.

Calories Count Fairlife One container of Fairlife Vanilla Core Power contains 170 calories, while the Diet Coke contains zero calories. “Protein Diet Coke has considerably more calories than a Diet Coke on its own,” says dietician Natalie Rizzo via TODAY . “In fact, the Fairlife vanilla drink featured in many of the videos has a similar calorie count to a regular Coke.”

Diet Soda Health Concerns Shutterstock Diet Coke may be zero calories, but it’s not exactly a healthy option. “Back in 2011, the American Heart Association presented a paper at the International Stroke Conference that showed how drinking diet soda could increase your risk of having a stroke by 48%,” says Penn Medicine . “Their study has shown that this risk is mainly caused by a large consumption of sodium which can cause an increase in their heart rate and blood pressure which can then in turn cause blood clots in the brain.”

A Writer Tries It Shutterstock A brave writer for SELF took one for the team and tried the protein Diet Coke for herself. “I don’t think of myself as having a particularly finicky gut, but I did notice that my stomach felt a little off after I drank about a quarter of my protein Diet Coke,” says Caroline Tien . “Not bad, just…unsettled. Maybe it was the protein, maybe it was the caffeine, maybe it was the carbonation, maybe it was an outside factor, but whatever the cause, I decided that was my cue to stop.” RELATED: Energy Drinks Can Help With Anti-Aging.

Should You Try It? Shutterstock Not all experts think the drink is worth it. “The carbonation and artificial sweeteners in Diet Coke may cause bloating or digestive discomfort, and Diet Coke itself offers no nutritional benefits to aid in protein absorption,” Scott Keatley, RD, co-owner of Keatley Medical Nutrition, tells Women’s Health. “Not only does it lack any real nutritional value, but it can also be hard on digestion due to the carbonation and sweeteners.”