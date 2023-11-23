9 Best Ways to Prevent and Manage the Biggest Health Issues After 55

The bad news: Doctors and scientists have yet to find a "cure" for aging. The good? There are proven methods of easing the aging process. According to Kien Vuu, MD, anti-aging physician, founder of Vuu MD Longevity & Performance Clinic, and host of Thrive State Summit, there are a number of ways you can prevent and manage chronic diseases after 55. Here are 9.

1 Tailored Exercise Routine

Consult with a fitness professional to create a customized exercise plan that suits your age and fitness level, says Dr. Vuu. "Incorporating a mix of cardiovascular, strength, flexibility, and balance exercises can help you stay active," he says.

2 Don't Rely on Technological Conveniences

The people who live in the world's Blue Zones are able to achieve their longevity by moving naturally, Vuu points out. "Meaning they don't have everyday technological conveniences that take over physical activity." For example, they walk or bike rather than drive, the Okinawans get up and down the floor several dozen times a day rather than spending their time in chairs, and they use stairs rather than the elevator."

3 Regular Health Assessments

Consistent health check-ups become even more critical as you age. "Discuss preventive measures and screenings with your healthcare provider to detect and address potential health issues early," says Dr. Vuu.

4 Do Something You Enjoy

Have fun while staying active, suggests Dr. Vuu. "Elevating your emotional state while incorporating physical activity makes you more likely to continue doing that physical activity. These activities include nature hikes, surfing, swimming, dancing, and sports."

5 Social Engagement

Stay connected with friends and family to combat social isolation. "Community creates accountability, friendship, and fun in your active lifestyle endeavors," explains Dr. Vuu.

6 Preventive Lifestyle

Prioritize preventive measures through healthy living. "Incorporate the Thrive State principles —sleep, nutrition, movement, mindset, stress mastery, community, and purpose—into your daily routine," he says. "These principles create an energetic environment that reduces chronic disease risks and symptoms and optimizes your health, performance, and longevity."

7 Stress Management

Cultivate stress management techniques, such as mindfulness, breathwork, or meditation, to reduce the impact of stress on your health. "Regular exercise and movement, a Thrive State pillar, is also very helpful for stress management," Dr. Vuu points out.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

8 Medication Adherence

Take your medicine, says Dr. Vuu. "If prescribed, ensure compliance with your doctor's instructions."

9 Nutritional Awareness

Stay mindful of your dietary choices. "Tailor your diet to support optimal health as you age. Align your nutrition with the Thrive State principles to manage chronic diseases and promote mental and emotional wellness. Maintain a diet rich in whole, minimally processed food such as fresh fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins. Limit alcohol, sugar, and processed foods to support overall health," he says.