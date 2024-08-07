Popular TV Service Axes "Jeopardy" and "Wheel of Fortune" Channels—And Customers Aren't Happy

Everything seems more expensive these days, but there are still some things you can get for free—including access to your favorite shows and movies. One service that offers this is Pluto TV, providing on-demand content without a subscription fee. But while you can stream plenty of content on the platform, Pluto TV is catching some heat after the popular Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune channels were suddenly removed.

Both the Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune channels were available to watch on-demand at any time, making them a great option for game show lovers without cable and those who wanted to catch up on old episodes. But loyal viewers first noticed the channels were missing from Pluto on Aug. 1, then took their concerns to social media.

In response to one X user asking why the Jeopardy! channel wasn't available, the Pluto TV account wrote, "The lineup is constantly evolving based on feedback from our users and content availability, so channels are added and removed, over time. This isn't to say it won't be back, at a later time, but it's not in the lineup for now."

As Vulture reported, both the Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune channels were available on Pluto thanks to a two-year licensing agreement that distributor Sony Pictures Television signed with the service in 2022. The channels went live on Aug. 1 of that year, showing reruns of Jeopardy! episodes hosted by the late Alex Trebek and more recent episodes of Wheel.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"A source familiar with the situation" told Vulture that Sony and Pluto were in talks to renew the deal but weren't able to reach an agreement. Thus, at the beginning of this month, the channels simply disappeared—much to viewers' chagrin.

"I'm actually so upset they took the @Jeopardy channel off pluto tv," one viewer wrote on X. Another added, "Jeopardy channel on Pluto TV is gone. Cold world just got a little colder."

Yet another wrote, "Pluto TV got rid of the Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune channels. That's lame. What else am I supposed to binge watch all day?"

Fans on Reddit also expressed their disappointment in the decision, with one viewer writing that they're "in actual distress over this."

Others wrote that they wish Pluto had at least given some notice about the impending change.

"Some heads-up would have been nice to warn us when their deal expired," a Redditor wrote.

"At least be transparent with us about it, they just swept the rug out from underneath us," a fan added.

Others were particularly upset about the timing, as the current season of Jeopardy! (Season 40) ended on July 26, and beloved Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak is now retiring.

"This is VERY BAD TIMING. Jeopardy just went into its summer hiatus, and Pat Sajak just retired from Wheel of Fortune," a Redditor griped, making a comparison to The Simpsons antagonist Mr. Burns. "To not be able to watch classic versions of these game shows is like Mr. Burns stealing oil from Springfield Elementary."

Spokespeople for Sony and Pluto declined to provide comment to Vulture. However, "one person familiar with the studio's thinking" told the outlet that Sony is actually expanding its distribution strategy for classic episodes. The source added that the company may also offer more streaming opportunities for viewers.

Best Life reached out to Pluto and Sony for comment and will update the story when we hear back.