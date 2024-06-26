"Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions: Every Player Who's Qualified So Far

Over the last several decades Jeopardy! has been on the air, the annual Tournament of Champions (ToC) has become one of the most hotly-anticipated game-show events. The competition features the best of the best in the Jeopardy! universe, pitting the top contestants against each other for the $250,000 grand prize. This year's ToC kicked off in late February and featured 27 contestants (the largest group to date). While the dates for the next competition have yet to be announced, producers previously said they'd be delaying it until 2025.

But who will be playing in the ToC? That's where things get interesting. While five wins is the magic number for Jeopardy! players to nab a spot, the show's website says that four wins earn players eligibility and a potential invite to the ToC. So far, six Season 40 players and one Celebrity Jeopardy! winner have qualified thanks to their impressive performances. Read on to find out who you'll likely see duking it out in the next ToC.

RELATED: Jeopardy! Producer Defends "Brutal" Category After Viewer Complaints.

1 Adriana Harmeyer

Games Won: 15

Total Winnings: $349,600

This year's standout contestant is Adriana Harmeyer, a clinical assistant professor and archivist for University History at Purdue. The 35-year-old Indiana native racked up a whopping 15 wins in June, bringing her total winnings to $349,600.

Harmeyer's stats are impressive: She responded to 13 out of 15 Final Jeopardy! clues correctly and answered a total of 331 general clues with 91 percent accuracy. At the time of writing, Harmeyer stands as the sole super-champion in Season 40.

2 Drew Basile

Games Won: 5

Total Winnings: $91,283

The current reigning champ, Drew Basile, dethroned Harmeyer in the Wednesday, June 19 game. Basile—a graduate student from Birmingham, Michigan, and a previous castaway on Survivor—took the win after a big Daily Double gave him a runaway game going into Final Jeopardy! While he didn't answer the final clue correctly, his lead and small wager were big enough to make him a giant-killer, the unofficial term for a player who dethrones a super-champion.

Basile secured his fifth win on June 25, bringing his total winnings to $91,283.

RELATED: The 15 Most Beloved Jeopardy! Contestants of All Time.

3 Alison Betts

Games Won: 5

Total Winnings: $121,500

Another player we'll definitely see in the next ToC is Alison Betts. The writer and creative executive, originally from San Jose, California, won five games in April and earned a total of $121,500.

She was the first player in Season 40 to officially secure a spot in the ToC.

4 Amy Hummel

Games Won: 5ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Total Winnings: $100,994

The third woman on this list and the fourth competitor with an automatic ToC spot is Amy Hummel, who also won five games in April. The ER doctor from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, racked up a total of $100,994—and she already has a strategy for the upcoming tournament.

"I'll probably go back and watch some prior Tournaments of Champions," Hummel said in a Jeopardy! press release. "And then keep doing what I was doing, which was a 300,000 question flashcard deck."

RELATED: Jeopardy! Champ Slammed for "Awkward" Response to Fellow Players: "Sore Loser."

5 Grant DeYoung

Games Won: 4

Total Winnings: $81,203

With four wins under his belt, grocery clerk Grant DeYoung has qualified for a potential invite to the elite ToC competition. The Prescott, Arizona native hit his stride last month and quickly became a fan favorite thanks to his genuineness and emotional reactions. Interestingly enough, DeYoung is also the first known player to win a game with 11 correct responses since Jack Lechner in 1988, TV Insider reports, citing TheJeopardyFan.com.

Also called out for looking a lot like "Weird Al" Yankovic, DeYoung earned a total of $81,203 during his streak.

6 Amar Kakirde

Games Won: 4

Total Winnings: $55,899

The sixth Season 40 player to qualify for the ToC is Amar Kakirde, who won four games in late May.

The graduate student from New Jersey racked up a total of $55,899, but like DeYoung, he's another history-maker. Fans pointed out that Kakirde has one of the lowest four-day cash totals in the game's history. The top spot belongs to Anthony Fox, who finished his fourth game with $51,998 in 2011.

RELATED: The 9 Most Controversial Jeopardy! Contestants of All Time.

7 Lisa Ann Walter

Games Won: Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 2

Total Winnings: $1,000,000 for charity

We can't forget actor Lisa Ann Walter, who qualified for the ToC after winning the second season of Celebrity Jeopardy! and earning $1 million for the Entertainment Community Fund.

The Parent Trap and Abbott Elementary star joked about her role in the all-star competition in an interview with The Daily Beast.

"[The producers] are very smart about this—they have you on their podcast, and then they ask you [if you want to come back], and then you're very moved and you say, 'Of course I'll play,'" she shared. "But I was smart enough to say, 'I would be thrilled to come back and lose in the first round of your Tournament of Champions.'"