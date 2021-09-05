Smarter Living

Never Do This With Your Cooked Meat, CDC Says

You've probably made this dangerous cooking mistake more than once.

September 5, 2021
Cooking a meal is about so much more than putting food in your belly—it can be full of creative expression, or a way of sharing community. But it can also be a source of great responsibility, given all the ways it can go wrong. After all, there's a reason the restaurant industry is so heavily regulated for safety.

The cooking of some food items is notoriously more fraught than others—with meat being among the most likely to cause food-borne illness. That's exactly why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released a list of Dangerous Food Safety Mistakes, which outlines the worst errors you may be making in the kitchen—including one thing you're likely doing with your cooked meat. Read on to find out what to never do with meat in your kitchen, and what to do instead to avoid Salmonella and more.

Never put cooked meat back on a plate that held raw meat.

Woman grilling
Number five on the list of dangerous mistakes you may be making in the kitchen is putting meat back on a plate that once held raw meat. The CDC warns that this can be dangerous because "germs from the raw meat can spread to the cooked meat." It's an easy error to make, and one you've probably made at least once out of convenience.

Instead, you should plan ahead by bringing two plates—one for before, and one for after cooking. "Always use separate plates for raw meat and cooked meat. The same rule applies to chicken, turkey, and seafood," the CDC says.

Rinsing the plate may not be enough to clean it.

washing dishes, cleaning mistakes
Even once you've finished cooking, you should take special care with how you handle plates that have held raw meat. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), simply washing those dishes by hand may not be enough to decontaminate them from harmful bacteria.

"Cleaning is the first step to get rid of bacteria from these surfaces," the USDA explains, referencing any surface, plate or utensil that has come in contact with raw meat. "Foodborne-illness-causing bacteria can remain on surfaces for a very long time. Campylobacter can survive in your kitchen for up to four hours, and Salmonella can last for up to 32 hours (and both can be found on raw poultry). Cleaning with warm, soapy water can physically remove dirt, grime and some bacteria from a surface, but it does NOT kill bacteria," they add.

Instead, you should sanitize plates that have held raw meat.

Woman loading a dishwasher without pre-rinsing dishes before
Rinsing your dishes is important, but it's only the first step to decontamination, says the USDA. "Whenever you cook raw meat or poultry, make sure you clean and THEN sanitize not just your surfaces but also the kitchen sink," the USDA warns.

They suggest using a dishwasher for plates, utensils, and cutting boards that are non-porous and dishwasher safe—and to use the highest heat setting available, ideally over 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

"However, if you can't or don't want to put your cutting boards and utensils in the dishwasher, then wash them first and then use a sanitizing solution to make sure they are clean AND sanitized," the USDA recommends. "Pour your sanitizing solution on the cutting boards and let it stand for several minutes or use it as a soak for your utensils. Next, rinse them and air or pat them dry with clean paper towels." This should eliminate any dangerous bacteria from those items.

Follow these tips from the CDC to cook meat more safely.

wash hands sick at work Safest Way to Wash Hands
Keeping your plates and surfaces clean and sanitized is important, but the CDC says it's just one small piece of the kitchen safety puzzle.

The health authority has several other tips on the list that pertain to the handling of raw meat, including washing your hands thoroughly, not washing meat before cooking (this can spread bacteria to your sink and surfaces), taking care to properly thaw frozen, uncooked meat, and cooking it at the proper temperature and for an adequate length of time.

