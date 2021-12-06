Health

If You Bought This From Walmart, Stop Using it Immediately, Authorities Warn

Nearly 500,000 products are being pulled form the market after two deaths associated with their use.

December 6, 2021
December 6, 2021

When you're purchasing products for your home, you likely think about how a particular item will look in your space, how much it costs, or whether or not it's a good fit for the design you had in mind. What you probably don't think about as often, however, is whether or not those household essentials present a major safety risk. Unfortunately, in the case of four popular items sold at Walmart and other major retailers, your wellbeing could be in serious jeopardy if you have them at home, and they're being pulled from the market after two deaths associated with their use. Read on to find out which products are being pulled from the market and what to do if you purchased them.

Nearly half a million bed rails are being recalled.

recalled chrome bed rail with black rubber tubing on white background
© Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

On Dec. 6, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare had recalled approximately 496,100 Bed Assist Handles and Bed Assist Rails.

The recalled products include Bed Assist Handle (Model 15064), sold on Amazon as Home Bed Assist Handle; Bed Assist Rail with Folding Board (Model 15062), sold on Amazon as Home Bed Assist Grab Rail with Bed Board; adjustable Home Bed Assist Handle (Model RTL15073); and adjustable Home Bed Assist Handle (Model RTL15063-ADJ). The products' model numbers can be found on the metal tubing they're made from.

The products were sold by Walmart, Amazon, and other major retailers.

Woman looking at Walmart site on phone
Shutterstock

The recalled bed rails were sold on the Walmart website, by Amazon, and at medical supply stores across the United States. Approximately 68,000 of the recalled bed rails were sold in Canada and an estimated 119 of the recalled bed rails were sold in Mexico.

The bed rails, which retailed for between $30 and $80, were sold between Oct. 2007 and Dec. 2021 and came in both chrome and white finishes.

Two people have died from asphyxiation while using the bed rails.

Elderly patients in hospital bed
iStock

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that they may pose an asphyxiation risk to those who use them.

At the time the recall was announced, there had been two deaths associated with the use of the recalled bed rails. A 93-year-old and 92-year-old died in 2011 and 2015, respectively, after becoming entrapped by the bed rails.

If you purchased the bed rails, stop using them immediately.

older woman dialing smartphone
Shutterstock/tairome

If you purchased the recalled bed rails, stop using them immediately. Individuals who purchased the recalled bed rails can contact maker Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare at 877-467-3099 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET or via the recall page on the company's website to receive a refund. If you have been injured by the recalled products, you can report said injuries to www.SaferProducts.gov.

