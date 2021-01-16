If You're Using This Cream, Stop Immediately

A recall has been issued on a popular anesthetic cream this week, with authorities warning consumers to check if they have recently purchased one brand in particular. The recall alert was reported by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and is due to the product's packaging not being child-safe. Read on to see if you have this cream at home, and for another product to be on the lookout for, check out If You Have These Microwave Meals at Home, Get Rid of Them Now.

The cream in question is Scalpa Numb, which contains the active ingredient lidocaine and is required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA) to be securely packaged. The National Capital Poison Center warns that while lidocaine is effective as a local anesthetic, if ingested, it can cause numbness of the mouth and throat leading to trouble swallowing, and even choking. When consumed in larger doses, it can affect vital organs, primarily the brain and heart.

The product in question comes in a 10 gram black and white tube with a white cap, labelled "Scalpa Numb Maximum Strength Topical Anesthetic Cream." The affected tubes are marked with EXP 202307 on the crimped end. Batch number 1000000101, Code: C1, and the UPC code 857076008689 are printed on the outside of the box. It was sold through Amazon and Scalpashop.com from Feb. 2020 through Nov. 2020 for about $18.

The CPSC says consumers should stop using the cream immediately, store it safely away from children, and contact the company for a full refund. The company is also directly notifying all known purchasers about the recall.

More than 2,200 of Belkin's Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition products sold through Belkin.com and Apple between July 2020 and Oct. 2020 were recalled this week. A manufacturing flaw was flagged that placed the product at risk of overheating and shocking users. According to the announcement from the CPSC on Jan. 13, no injuries have been reported yet, but "consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable wireless chargers."

Sea to Summit has just recalled around 16,200 camping pots in the United States and an additional 2,050 in Canada, according to an announcement by the CPSC on Jan. 13. The recall affects both their aluminum Alpha and stainless-steel Sigma camping pots, and is due to a manufacturing flaw putting the handle at risk of detaching from the pot during use.

In an ongoing story, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has alerted pet owners that a wide variety of pet foods made by Midwestern Pet Foods contains fatal levels of aflatoxin, leading to the deaths of more than 70 dogs. The company recalled three products on Dec. 30, and expanded the recall on Jan. 11, adding 9 more foods made for dogs, cats, and even fish. See the full list of affected pet foods here.

The FDA recently reported on a recall of two popular flavors of ice cream from manufacturer Weis Markets, which may be contaminated with metal equipment parts. There has been one report so far of an intact piece of metal equipment found in the Cookies and Cream flavor of the ice cream. The product was sold in 197 Weis Markets' stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.