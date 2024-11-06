"Neat Freaks" Share Their 8 Top Cleaning Secrets to Get a Spotless Home

While a good spring cleaning might be an essential annual chore, it’s no secret that keeping your house nice and tidy is a year-round task. Unfortunately, not everyone is as good at keeping messes at bay as they’d like to be—and that doesn’t mean resorting to a crew of housekeepers. In a recent discussion thread on the r/CleaningTips subreddit, some self-professed “neat freaks” happily shared some of their best cleaning secrets that help them keep practically spotless homes. Read on to see how you can simplify and improve your approach.

RELATED: 10 Genius Hacks to Organize Your Closet Like a Pro .

1 | Invest in good vacuums and equipment. Shutterstock The willpower to clean might be the most vital part of any tidying itinerary, but there’s no denying that having the right tools in your supply closet can make the task that much more effective. At the very least, investing in a good vacuum can make one of the most common chores less arduous. Reddit user TheCleanHouseGuy says he’s been able to keep up a “perfect home” despite dealing with the hair left behind by two cats and a dog after upgrading their vacuum. Besides running it at a minimum of every other day, they add that the “real game changer was getting a robot vacuum that does both vacuuming and mopping.”

2 | Have a nightly to-do list. Shutterstock Everyone has different schedules, but those struggling to stay on top of cleaning likely feel like there’s not enough time in the day to even get started. That’s why coming up with a short list of easily achievable tidying goals can be a huge help . Reddit user admiralaralani says they perform a quick “closing time” each evening. “Before I go to bed, I quickly fluff the pillows on the couch and fold the blankets we use in the living room, put any remaining items away, etc.,” they explain. “Never takes more than five minutes.” User dieci10x says they have a similar routine they perform each night when they let their dog out back before hitting the sheets. “I fluff and organize the cushions on the couch, put all remotes in a row on the end table, fold blankets, pick up dog toys, and organize coasters used for tea in front of the TV,” they say. “The living room looks perfect in the minute the dog is outside.”

3 | Get rid of clutter. Shutterstock No matter how much you’re willing to scrub, mop, sweep, and wipe, no amount of cleaning will ever help if you’re living among chaotic piles of stuff. A common thread throughout the discussion thread was that eliminating unnecessary items was essential to keeping a home looking great. “People often comment on how nice/spotless my house looks, which I think is 90 percent the fact that I hate clutter, so it just naturally ‘looks’ cleaner because there’s not a lot of stuff,” Reddit user Erza_2019 writes. “My motto is, the less stuff I have, the less I have to clean.” Others agreed, adding that quarterly purges were key to keeping closets under control and reclaiming valuable floor space. But others point out that clutter doesn’t just apply to accidentally accumulated items. “This is why I hate decorations that are non-functional objects,” says Reddit user Undetered_Usufruct. “I don't mind dusting a lamp, [but] I despise dusting a collection of trinkets.” RELATED: These 2 Common Household Items Will Keep Your Home Bug- and Mouse-Free All Winter .

4 | Stop messes before they start. Shutterstock What’s the best way to avoid having to constantly clean? Never let a mess pile up. Another common point throughout the discussion thread focused on the motto of “don’t put it down, put it away” and making sure you’re not creating more work for yourself later on. “Goes for everything from a dog toy to putting dishes in the dishwasher instead of letting them pile on the counter,” says TheCleanHouseGuy. “Visual clutter is a big killer.” Others also support the “clean as you go” technique to avoid messes—especially in the kitchen . “If I am cooking and I'm finished with something in the process, I don't just throw it in the sink and wait for it to be full: I go ahead and wash it or put it in the dishwasher,” writes Maid2CleanMemphis. “If I am finished with the countertop, I wipe it down, and so on and so forth.”

5 | Use apps to plan your cleaning. Shutterstock That smartphone in your pocket really can do it all these days, including coordinating house cleaning. User admiralaralani says they are particularly fond of an app called Tody that they use to keep track of what needs to get done and when. “If you have multiple people, you can also assign chores to them or have it set on a rotating basis,” they write. “I work from home, so it's easy to slot in some chores throughout the day, but if I didn't have a list, I would likely keep finding things to do just to avoid doing ‘Work Task That I Hate,’ for example.” Reddit user Emdog101 agrees. “I realized that it felt like I was constantly doing housework, but I realize now I’d choose to do the chores I didn’t mind and not the seasonal big ones as I didn’t have a realistic schedule,” they write. “With Tody, I find that even if I fall behind, it’s not a problem, as I just do the areas that are close to red!”

6 | Always be ready to clean. iStock Setting a cleaning appointment on your calendar is usually the only way to tackle bigger jobs on your list. But the “neat freaks” of Reddit suggest using your downtime to manage some of the more menial tasks. “[I] wipe surfaces regularly,” writes TheCleanHouseGuy, which they say includes before and after cooking or even when getting a drop of toothpaste on the counter. “If you see a speck of dust, do a quick dust session,” they add. The opportunity to tidy up can also spring up in between other tasks. “While I wait for my coffee in the morning, I unload the dishwasher from the overnight load,” says TheCleanHouseGuy. “Cleaning as you go, as you notice things, and as you’re waiting for something else really helps a lot.” They say that even if it won’t be exactly perfect, your home will at least look put together. “Then, if someone’s dropping by, light a candle, prep a beverage, and have a snack ready,” they say. RELATED: I’m an Organization Expert, and I Quit These 6 Things to Simplify My Life .

7 | Clean your air filters. iStock So long as you have a home, you will have dust. Fortunately, you can take a lot of work off you’re plate if you’re particularly proactive about cleaning devices that process your air—especially air conditioners. “It surprises me how many people don't realize this, but changing your air filter monthly is a lifesaver with dust—especially if you have pets,” writes Maid2CleanMemphis. “It blows my mind that people wait six months or a year because that's the recommendation. Not only does it help keep dust, dander, and allergens low, but it also makes your AC unit last so much longer and run more efficiently.” Want to go a step above? You can also consider picking up a dedicated air filter to cut down on dust and improve air quality in your busiest rooms.

8 | Don’t feel bad about calling in help. Shutterstock Whether you’ve had a busy month or simply can’t find the energy to spend your downtime getting everything clean, sometimes tidying up simply isn’t in the cards. In this case, you shouldn’t feel bad budgeting for a helping hand to help you get over the hump and handle some of the bigger tasks. “I have so many clients who are just overwhelmed. And it's okay, it happens to all of us: Even the housekeepers,” wites Maid2CleanMemphis. “Please don't kick yourself for needing help. We all do. It's okay to call a housekeeper. That's why we're here.”



