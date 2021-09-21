When it comes to shopping for clothes, we all have our preferences on which stores we like to purchase from—whether they be based on style, fit, variety, or affordability. But even the stores we prefer to shop at don't always deliver as expected. There are shipping snafus, rude customer service representatives, and items that don't look, fit, feel, or last as advertised. With that in mind, Best Life consulted the most recent American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Retail and Consumer Shipping Report to find out the most unpopular clothing store, according to consumers.

The ACSI Retail and Consumer Shipping Report 2020-2021 is based on interviews with 70,767 customers who were chosen at random and contacted via email between Jan. 13 and Dec. 27, 2020. Respondents were asked to evaluate their recent experiences with the largest department and discount stores, specialty retailers, drug stores, supermarkets, internet retail, gas stations, consumer shipping, and the U.S. Postal Service. The survey data was used to estimate customer satisfaction based on customer expectations, perceptions of quality, and perceptions of value, and then score each store on a 100-point scale. For this ranking, we pulled the clothing stores from the specialty retailer section of the report and included only those stores that sold their own brand of clothing and scored below an 80, as those that scored 80 or above (Nike was the only clothing store on the speciality index to do so) were considered to be "excellent."

Read on to discover the most unpopular clothing store in the U.S., according to consumers.

5 Abercrombie & Fitch

ACSI score (out of 100): 77

While Abercrombie & Fitch tied with the Gap for the highest score of any clothing store on this list, not all customers have positive things to say about the retail chain.

"Terrible customer service. Worst experience ever," one verified reviewer wrote on ConsumerAffairs. "They do not know what they have in stock and allow you to make a purchase only to cancel it after a few days. Also their staff are rude and unhelpful. I have had my order cancelled twice for the same reason. Terrible store and employees."

4 Gap

ACSI score (out of 100): 77

The Gap, along with Abercrombie & Fitch, earned an ACSI score of 77, the highest on this list, but that is two points lower than the chain scored the year prior. And also like Abercrombie, the Gap has its fair share of unhappy customers.

"Customer service experience was horrible, [I] wish I could give [zero] stars," one dissatisfied customer wrote on ConsumerAffairs. "I placed an order for [four] items, but only received [three]. Contacted customer service to find out what was going on and the rep acted so nonchalant about the entire situation."

3 American Eagle Outfitters

ACSI score (out of 100): 76

American Eagle Outfitters' ACSI score of 76 earned it a spot in the middle of the pack. But like the stores ranked above and below it, consumers say the casual wear brand is lacking when it comes to customer service.

"I called customer service and the rep I spoke to said he had processed me a refund and hung up," an unhappy American Eagle shopper wrote on ConsumerAffairs. "When I didn't get a confirmation email I called back and the next rep told me the prior rep didn't process a refund because there is no way he could because it still showed another item that hadn't been shipped."

2 H&M

ACSI score (out of 100): 76

H&M is known for offering fashionable clothing at affordable prices. But according to at least one customer, they are not known for handling refunds and exchanges that meet shoppers' expectations.

"Didn't have a receipt, but had the card on which the item was purchased. Had to wait half an hour standing in [lines] to get in the store and get to the counter," the frustrated shopper wrote in a Trustpilot review. "Only to be told they don't keep data of old receipts in their system, which was obviously a lie since the cashier didn't even ask when the purchase was made. [She] had made up her mind about not refunding or exchanging."

1 J. Crew

ACSI score (out of 100): 75

The clothing store with the lowest ACSI score (75) on this list is J. Crew. Complaints from J. Crew shoppers include everything from poor customer service and shipping issues to low quality clothing, especially for the price point.

"Overall J. Crew had horrible customer service in store and via email," a Trustpilot reviewer recently wrote. "I felt more of a bother than anything else and my situation was not resolved at all. The associates I dealt with did not give me any type of apology for their low quality clothing. For the high price point, I expected more."

