Martha Stewart Reveals Her Top 3 Hosting Tips—And the 1 Thing to Never Do

‘Tis the season for hosting! Between Thanksgiving and the winter holidays, our calendars are booked and busy with friendsgivings, company holiday parties, New Year’s Eve celebrations, and much more. If you volunteered to host this season, the stress of throwing a holiday get-together might be starting to creep in. Luckily, the world’s most famous entertainer is sharing her sage advice. In a Reddit forum, Martha Stewart revealed her top three hosting tips for throwing a successful dinner party—plus the one thing a hostess should never do.

1. Welcome your guests. iStock Stewart has three simple hosting rules, the first of which is to always “pay attention to your guests.” One of her favorite ways to acknowledge guests is by serving a personalized drink, whether it’s a nod to her company or the reason behind the gathering (i.e. an anniversary dinner or holiday party). “I like to come up with a signature cocktail that is fitting for the occasion—tying into the season, the setting, or the menu. The little touches make everyone feel special and that’s the most important part of hosting,” she previously told House Beautiful. RELATED: 5 Worst Things to Serve at a Cocktail Party, Etiquette Experts Say.

2. Interact with your guests. Shutterstock According to Stewart, the second most important hosting tip is interacting with your guests. In her House Beautiful interview, Stewart advised readers to envision “your kitchen as another gathering space.” There’s a strong likelihood that at least a few people will gravitate to the kitchen, she said, whether it’s to offer help or keep you company. For that reason, “Have snacks and drinks on hand, and don’t be shy about showing what a well-equipped chef you are,” she encouraged. And if people are hanging out in the kitchen, don’t be afraid to put them to work! “I think if you have people involved — let them help you in the kitchen. That's a good icebreaker, for example,” she once told NPR . Other ways you can interact with your guests include group activities like playing charades, Pictionary, or board games if there are kids around.

3. Serve good food and wine. iStock Last but certainly not least: “Feed them fine food and wine,” advises Stewart. However, the trick is to make sure you aren’t setting yourself up for failure by committing to an over-the-top menu. “I think most of our mistakes are that we’re trying to do everything at the last minute. It’s better to have stuff served that’s been prepared a little before the guests get there…and make a menu that is doable,” she said during an On Air With Ryan Seacrest appearance. RELATED: 6 Best Wines to Serve at a Dinner Party, Etiquette Experts Say.