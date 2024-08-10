8 Most Low-Energy Dog Breeds for a Calm Companion

Whether it's your tight living situation or just your laidback lifestyle, it's not uncommon to seek out relatively low-energy dog breeds for a chill canine companion. But as with any pet parenting situation, this often involves spending time with the animal to get a feel for their individual personality.

"Choosing a calm canine companion can depend on many factors," Hannah Hart, DVM, veterinarian at pet supply website Chewy, tells Best Life. "While certain breeds are more predisposed to a calm, easy-going demeanor, any dog can be calm with the right breeding, care, physical activity, and training once he or she is home with you."

Still, if you're looking for a place to start, there are a few dog varieties you might want to consider, given some of their most common characteristics. Read on for the most low-energy dog breeds that can make for an ideal calm companion, according to veterinarians and dog experts.

1 Basset Hound

There aren't many dog breeds whose aesthetic matches their "vibe" quite like Basset Hounds. Naturally, this usually makes them ideal for someone looking for a less lively pup.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Known for their charmingly droopy eyes and long ears, Basset Hounds embody calmness," says Kathryn Dench, DVM, veterinary surgeon and chief scientific advisor to Paw Origins. "Their stout body and short legs mean they prefer lounging over strenuous activities, making them perfect for relaxed living environments."

2 Irish wolfhound

Most people assume bigger dog breeds come with equally sized personalities or energy levels. However, many are not only surprisingly low-maintenance but also relatively relaxed. According to Hart, this list includes the iconic Irish Wolfhound.

"Irish Wolfhounds are a hunting breed that tend to be calmer and more patient than many other breeds, often being referred to as 'gentle giants,'" she says. "They do require some exercise and play during the day and space to do so, but they would be equally content curled at your feet in the evenings."

3 English bulldog

Not all dogs of smaller stature are low energy. However, this is not the case for English bulldogs.

"With their iconic wrinkled face and robust build, bulldogs are the epitome of a low-energy pet," says Dench. "They enjoy short, leisurely walks and are content with indoor activities, ideal for apartment dwellers or those with limited outdoor space."

Hart agrees with this assessment, saying it's due to a physical characteristic. "Because these dogs have shorter snouts, being one of the 'brachycephalic' breeds, they tend to be more intolerant of large amounts of exercise, especially in hotter weather," she explains. "As such, they can make great companions for relaxing indoors most of the day."

4 Mastiff

Even dogs classified as "working breeds" have the ability to act like they're off the clock. One breed that sometimes fits into this category is the English mastiff.

"Mastiffs were originally bred for both hunting and guarding, best for short excursions and spending the remainder of the day at home protecting their families," says Hart.

She adds that these larger dogs are known as gentle, patient companions with fairly low exercise requirements, much like the Irish wolfhound.

5 Shih Tzu

Some breeds were specifically designed for companionship and thrive on interaction with their pet parents. That's why the Shih Tzu can be the right fit for someone looking for a relatively chill canine.

"This breed, with its luxurious coat and sweet nature, requires minimal exercise," Dench tells Best Life. "Shih Tzus thrive on human companionship, preferring indoor comforts to outdoor adventures, which makes them excellent pets for less active households."

6 Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel has become a popular breed in recent decades thanks to its relatively small stature and family-friendly demeanor. As a bonus, these spaniels often have lower energy levels.

"These small, elegant dogs have a silky coat and a friendly expression," Dench says. "They are known for their adaptable and affectionate nature, needing only moderate exercise and enjoying plenty of cuddles."

7 Great Dane

If you have the space they require, other larger breeds—like the Great Dane—can be a surprisingly relaxed addition to your family.

"Despite their large size, Great Danes are surprisingly low-energy," says Dench. "They are gentle and affectionate, another breed that's often referred to as 'gentle giants,' and require only moderate exercise to maintain their health."

8 Pekingese

If you're looking for a more compact companion who'll be content to chill and sit on your lap, Hart suggests the Pekingese.

"The Pekingese was bred as a palace companion for ancient Chinese royalty, so they are typically friendly dogs," she explains. "As another brachycephalic breed, Pekingese can become tired from exercise quickly, so lower intensity activity is best, and they are more content to rest with you than to run long distances."