Brad Pitt Rarely Showered, His Ex-Roommate Jason Priestley Says

Leave it to an old roommate to spill the tea about days gone by. In a new interview on Live with Kelly and Mark, Jason Priestley opened up about living with Brad Pitt when they were both getting their starts in Hollywood. Reminiscing about their time as roommates, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared that the Oscar winner was particularly good at one thing back then: not showering.

"Yes, yes he was one of my roommates for a brief period of time. There were three of us living in a two-bedroom apartment in a really crappy part of L.A," Priestley said on the talk show, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. Asked if Pitt was a good roommate, the 54-year-old explained, "Brad wasn't as bad as my other roommate, who was an absolute disaster, but Brad was OK. We used to play this game, all of us, to see who could go the longest without showering. I think about it now, I'm like, 'Dude, how disgusting! What were you thinking?'"

Of course, the hosts wanted to know who would win. "Brad, always Brad," Priestley responded. "I don't think he does that anymore, but back then, he could go a long time without showering."

This is not the first time that a friend of his has openly discussed Pitt's showering habits and personal hygiene. Eli Roth, who co-starred with Pitt in the movie Inglourious Basterds spoke to People about the subject in 2009.

"He shared that when you're sweating and don't have time to take a shower, you just take a baby wipe and rub it under your armpits," Roth said. "After a scene, Brad had to get next to me for a close-up shot, and he said, 'Damn, you're ripe.' I said, 'I didn't have time to shower.' He said, 'Baby wipes, man, baby wipes.'"

Roth added that Pitt explained that having six children led to him taking the shortcut on a regular basis. "All you've got to do is just take them, a couple quick wipes under the pits," the actor and director said Pitt told him. "Man, I'm getting [peed] on all day. I don't have time to take a shower."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Priestley has shared other memories of living with Pitt and what their bachelor pad was like. In his 2014 book, Jason Priestley: A Memoir, he said that he met Pitt through his first roommate when he arrived home to find a "tall skinny guy" sleeping in his bed, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

"We lived on ramen noodles and generic beer—the kind that came in white cans labeled BEER—and Marlboro Light cigarettes," Priestley wrote. "We were all broke." The former teen idol also claimed that Pitt had a secret girlfriend at the time: his Thelma & Louise co-star Geena Davis. According to Priestley, Davis refused to visit their apartment, so Pitt always snuck off to see her.

