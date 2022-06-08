See "90210" Star Jason Priestley Now at 52

This star went from being one of the most popular teen idols in America to being a parent of teens himself. For nine years, Jason Priestley starred on Beverly Hills, 90210 as Brandon Walsh, and fans got to watch as the character navigated friendships, dating, school, and issues involving racism, drug use, and more. Now, it's been over 30 years since the show premiered in 1990, and while Priestley will always been associated with 90210, he's moved on to many other acting roles, too. He's also been spending his time directing TV and raising his two children.

Read on to find out more about Priestley's life today at age 52, including whether or not he keeps in touch with his 90210 co-stars.

He's still acting.

Priestley has continued to act regularly following his time on Beverly Hills, 90210. Most recently, he starred in the Canadian TV series Private Eyes from 2016 to 2021. Before that, he was in the series Wishenproof, Raising Expectations, and Call Me Fitz. He also starred in the 2020 Lifetime movie Dear Christmas.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

He was part of the 90210 reunion show.

In 2019, the original cast of 90210 got back together for the six-episode series BH90210. The meta show featured the actors playing versions of themselves as they tried to launch a 90210 reboot.

"It's inherently funny," Priestley told Entertainment Weekly of the show, "a bunch of middle-aged people trying to go back and recapture the magic of their youth. It's funny! It's also a little bit tragic at the same time, but that's what makes it fun."

The cast also got together for a virtual reunion in 2020 to celebrate the show's 30th anniversary.

He's a director, too.

In addition to acting in TV shows, Priestley has also directed episodes of many series, starting with directing several episodes of the original Beverly Hills, 90210. More recently, he directed episodes of Private Eyes, BH90210, Van Helsing, and Ghost Wars. He's also directing a documentary about late Toronto Maple Leafs owner Harold Ballard.

He's a father of two.

Priestley has two children with his wife of 17 years, makeup artist Naomi Lowde-Priestley. The couple have a 14-year-old daughter named Ava and a 12-year-old son named Dashiell.

During a 2021 interview with Lorraine, Priestley said that Ava likes watching 90210, but only if they're together.

"She only likes to watch it with me, though, because she enjoys watching me get embarrassed about my mom jeans and my flip phone and all the stuff that we used to think was so cool back then," he said. "Not so cool anymore."

He's still friends with the cast.

The 90210 cast member Priestley was closest with was Luke Perry, who died in 2019 at age 52. "Luke and I, we became great friends making that show together," he said on Lorraine. "And we maintained our very close friendship up until the day he died … His loss will be felt by me for a very long time."

During the Lorraine interview, Priestley also talked about getting together with his former cast mates for the Zoom reunion. "It was nice to see all those guys," he said. "Obviously our opportunities to get together are very few and far between, so it was nice to see everybody. It was fun." Fans will be happy to know that they do make time for each other, though. In 2021, Priestley was photographed having lunch with Ian Ziering and Brian Austin Green.

