Brad Pitt's Son Reportedly Called Him a "Despicable Person" in NSFW Rant

A new report claims that Brad Pitt's son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, shared an expletive-filled Instagram post about his father three years ago. The post allegedly came after Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorced, and two-and-a-half years after it was reported that the A-list couple had gotten into an altercation on a plane and Pitt was accused of abuse. The Daily Mail reports that Pax, now 19, posted about Pitt on his Instagram story on Father's Day in 2020 when Pax was 16. An alleged screenshot of the post shows a photo of Pitt accepting his Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

"Happy Father's Day to this world class [expletive]!!" Pax reportedly wrote in the social media post. "You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so."

Jolie and Pitt have six children. Jolie adopted Maddox and Zahara Jolie-Pitt prior to beginning her relationship with Pitt in 2005. Jolie then adopted Pax in 2007, and Pitt later adopted the three children, as well. The couple also welcomed three children together: Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. The youngest four, who are referred to in the alleged Instagram post, are Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. Pax is the second-oldest child; older brother Maddox is 22.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell," the alleged post from Pax continues. "You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father's Day, you [expletive] awful human being!!!"

A source told the Daily Mail that Pax posted the Instagram story on a private account.

"It's the account he uses for friends—friends from school mostly," the source claimed. "He never says much about his parents, keeps himself to himself, so that was unusual."

As reported by People, Jolie filed to divorce Pitt on Sept. 19, 2016, only days after the reported plane altercation. The L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services investigated the situation after it was reported by an anonymous person, who claimed that Pitt had been "physical" and "verbally abusive" toward one child while the others were present. The case was also referred to the FBI due to it taking place on a flight.

Pitt denied the abuse claims. Both the Department of Children and Family Services and the FBI closed their investigations with no findings of abuse and no charges pressed.

Pitt and Jolie were declared legally single in 2019, but the actors' court filings have continued due to a lawsuit involving the winery they once shared, Château Miraval. In Oct. 2022, the BBC reported on more detailed claims that were alleged during the lawsuit. According to a filing from Jolie, Pitt grabbed, shook, and pushed her during the flight, and lunged at one of the children.

"The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face," the filing claims. "Pitt periodically emerged from the back of the plane to yell and swear at them. At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children."

The BBC reports that Jolie and Pitt were awarded joint custody of their children in 2021.

In response to the abuse claims, Pitt's lawyer, Anne Kiley, told NBC News, "Brad has owned everything he's responsible for from day one—unlike the other side—but he's not going to own anything he didn't do. He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation. Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done."

Best Life reached out to lawyers for Jolie and Pitt for comment. The Daily Mail reported that Pitt's rep declined to comment on the alleged Instagram post from Pax.

